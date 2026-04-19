No matter how long a couple has been married, because life can often become chaotic, they forget what brought them together to begin with. They take each other for granted and may live on autopilot, taking care of the home, family, and daily responsibilities. But for some wives, they tend to notice when their husband hasn't shown his appreciation in some way.

It's often the little things that matter most in relationships, so highly intelligent wives do simple things to make sure their husbands remember just how important they are. They take extra steps to remind their husbands of how lucky they are to be with a woman like her. Whether it's making space for his vulnerabilities or creating healthy boundaries with him, every day she makes it a point to get his attention.

Highly intelligent wives do 11 simple things to make sure their husbands remember just how important they are

1. They don't give into his every demand

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When a woman feels neglected as a wife, it's important for her to get her priorities straight. It means not giving into her husband's every little demand and putting her own needs first. In order to make sure her husband remembers just how important she is, a highly intelligent wife understands she doesn't owe it to him to fulfill every request, especially if he isn't fulfilling her emotional needs.

In fact, perceiving our relational value as low or in jeopardy can lead to feelings of hurt, jealousy, loneliness, shame, embarrassment, and even social anxiety. So, feeling like we aren't important can create negative emotions.

If your husband is taking you for granted, give less. If you don't feel comfortable doing something, don't. That doesn't mean denying them everything, but rather, putting in less effort. Because effort is associated with high satisfaction in marriage, when you hold back on it, this signals to your partner that something is wrong, allowing them to fix their behavior.

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2. They show appreciation during moments they're respected

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When her husband takes her for granted, an intelligent wife will only show appreciation during the moments when she's clearly respected. If her husband is listening to her speak and answering even the tiniest of requests without shutting her down, she meets him with a "thank you" or another expression of recognition.

If this is something your husband does, don't give him praise for the moments he shows no effort. Instead, only acknowledge the moments that matter most. Expressing gratitude is not only great for personal and relational well-being, but positive feedback actually makes someone more likely to engage in said behavior. So, it's important to give praise to behavior that you want to see repeated.

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3. They go out with friends

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Highly intelligent wives make it a point to remind their husbands of how important they are by doing their own thing. They have no problem going on a night out with friends while their husband stays home. Because these wives aren't getting the recognition they deserve at home, they confide in their friends for support and make their husbands miss their presence while they're gone.

It's a great relief for women who do this. Not only are they surrounded by people who will listen and life them up, but social fun leads to positive outcomes, and creating experiences provides greater happiness than materialistic possessions can.

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4. They're honest with themselves

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When a marriage hits a rough bump, wives need to ask themselves an important question: Are you being honest with yourself? Is your husband purposely not showing you love, or can you simply not see it? Everyone has their own love language and their own way of expressing their adoration. For some, it's quality time spent with their partner. For others, it's showering their partner with expensive gifts.

But before you jump to conclusions, it's always recommended to sit down and have a conversation with your partner, to discuss your emotional needs. If you can get on the same page about that, you will see better results in your marriage.

As a study published in PLOS One suggests, people who meet their partner's love language experience greater relationship and intimacy satisfaction. And that's a win for keeping a marriage solid, as well as helping your husband realize all the benefits of being together.

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5. They focus on their own well-being

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While a wife can't force her husband to care, nor should she beg, she can still make the most of a bad situation by focusing on her own needs and well-being. Because the best way she can demonstrate her value is by recognizing it in herself.

According to a study from Psychology Research and Behavior Management, having more self-compassion and self-esteem leads to overall well-being and greater resilience. So, when a wife wants to make sure her husband remembers how important she is, she can do things she enjoys. Whether it's going to the gym, beginning a new hobby, or doing kind things for herself, he should eventually realize how good he has it.

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6. They speak to their husband about their concerns

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In order to keep their marriage healthy and happy, couples need to share what is on their minds. Understandably, this can be a little intimidating, as neither partner wants to offend the other. But it can do a lot of good in the long run.

According to experts from Johns Hopkins University, "Communication can deepen our connection with the people who are important to us. We exchange feelings, needs, and stories with our partner(s) in this process. While there’s no one-size-fits-all formula for respecting and supporting everyone, communication can help us to embrace our individuality while caring for ourselves and our partners."

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7. They create healthy boundaries

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In any relationship, creating healthy boundaries is essential to longevity. You never want to get into a relationship without protecting yourself and your needs, nor should you be uncomfortable just to appease another person. A lack of boundaries is the first step to getting taken advantage of.

When wives want their husbands to remember how important they are, they set hard lines in the sand. Whether it's saying "I'm not doing this" or "I refuse to be spoken to this way," they're enforcing boundaries and creating consequences when they're violated.

And when creating boundaries, it's more than just what you refuse to do. Rather, it's refusing to compromise your comfort or morals. When you create those lines and put up those defenses, it will help your husband realize the importance of your marriage, and he will appreciate you all the more for it.

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8. They remain calm during conflict

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Husbands expect their wives to visibly react when they're upset, angry, or feeling neglected, so it's terrifying when they receive no reaction at all from their wives. It's just a highly intellectual way of letting him know that she's essential in this relationship.

If you're a wife and you've exhausted all other options, and you've tried to communicate multiple times, the next logical step is to fall back. Don't get angry or upset; instead, show restraint. Be disciplined in your reactions and don't allow yourself to be overcome with emotion.

After all, as a study published in Frontiers in Psychology explained, our emotions heavily influence the way we think and resolve issues. So, keep a cool head and distance yourself. Allow yourself the space and time to reflect and figure out what to do next.

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9. They get dolled up and have fun

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Sometimes, marriages grow stale, and when couples have been married for quite some time, they're looking for new experiences that will liven them up. They may fear growing bored in their marriage, as they fall victim to responsibilities of daily life. But highly intelligent wives make their husbands remember their importance by getting glammed up and having a good time.

They dress up and look their best, then ask their husband on a date. Perhaps it's to the restaurant where they had their first date or where they met for the very first time. No matter what it is, these wives want to make the occasion a fun, positive moment.

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10. They focus on moving forward

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Marriages will no doubt have ups and downs, but it's how couples handle the conflict that can help or destroy their relationship. Highly intelligent wives choose to move past the conflicts and hard times, instead focusing on moving forward for both their sake and the marriage's.

If their husband isn't showing enough appreciation, they think of ways he can show it better. They may end up discovering that he feels undervalued, so they take steps to do better in the future, moving ahead together and coming up with solutions.

The important thing is to focus on your feelings, not your present feelings. Paying attention to how you can feel in the future impacts your willingness to forgive and compromise. So, figure out a solution together and stay positive. Choose to think about those happy moments, not the ones that bring you down.

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11. They make space for their husband to be vulnerable

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Perhaps the most essential yet simple thing highly intelligent wives can do to remind their husbands of how important they are is to make space for them to be vulnerable and open. These wives want their husband to know that they will never judge him, and will meet his fears and insecurities with understanding.

Wives like this want to show their husbands that they are always emotionally safe — not in big gestures, but in small, consistent moments like listening intently and avoiding minimization. They know that when someone feels heard rather than judged, they’re far more likely to stay emotionally connected.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, careers, and family topics.