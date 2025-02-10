Truly gifted people are often considered the outcasts of society. Many see them as oddballs who never fit in or got along with the "in crowd." Even though they march to the beat of their own drum, with many odd habits of truly gifted people that normal thinkers don't do, they still notice how others perceive them.

However, normal thinkers are constricted in their thinking, unable to open their minds to new experiences. Many believe giftedness equates to intelligence, but people can be gifted in areas other than intellect, though their habits may not be as conventional.

Here are 11 odd habits of truly gifted people that normal thinkers don't do

1. Daydreaming

Twinsterphoto | Shutterstock

Though many people daydream, it's often not as much as gifted individuals. Almost every moment of their lives is spent in their own imagination, often appearing aloof or out of it to those around them.

While some may believe that having your head in the clouds is a bad thing, science says otherwise. According to research from Human Brain Mapping that studies the bright side and dark side of daydreaming and how it affects brain functioning, daydreaming is directly correlated with creativity within the brain, sharing a common neural basis.

Daydreaming about a life you've never experienced requires you to tap into the creative part of your brain. And gifted people are extremely creative, using daydreaming as an outlet to innovate and design.

Advertisement

2. Taking cold showers

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

One of the odd habits of truly gifted people that normal thinkers don't do is taking cold showers, no matter the occasion. While people often take cold showers after a rigorous workout or in the morning to increase alertness, people who are gifted make it a daily practice.

In a study published in PLOS One, which looked at the effects that cold showers have on health and work, researchers found a 29% reduction in self-reported sick leave from work, meaning employees took less sickness absences as a result of taking cold showers. Employees also experienced less anxiety and had an increase in work productivity.

Advertisement

3. Restlessness

Lordn | Shutterstock

Gifted people are always on the move and are incredibly restless. They may burn out as a result of wanting to get things done in just one day, but to them, it's an effort that's well worth it. Meanwhile, normal thinkers may pace themselves, unable to handle all the multi-tasking that truly gifted people enjoy.

According to a research article from UC Davis MIND Institute, hyperactivity is the first symptom of getting diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The study found that children with ADHD "moved more frequently" than other children, and children who didn't exhibit the symptoms didn't move as much and were able to stay still.

While gifted people don't necessarily have attention disorders, their minds are constantly working in overdrive. Their restlessness makes them unique, as normal thinkers tend to do one thing at a time instead of overwhelming themselves.

Advertisement

4. Solving problems naturally

imtmphoto | Shutterstock

Gifted people tend to be better problem-solvers than normal thinkers because their thought patterns aren't confined to a box. They are able to naturally come up with solutions, and acknowledge the issue at hand so they can weigh their options.

According to research from the Journal of Intelligence that studied problem-solving strategies from a cognitive perspective, specifically how daily activities require decision-making and intelligence, memory is a key cognitive factor in problem-solving. In the study, individuals had to recall a time where a similar situation occurred in their lives and how the outcome was resolved.

While normal thinkers may take a step-by-step approach to finding solutions, gifted people are naturally observant. When they see a problem, they know exactly what to do to solve it, and it's likely linked to their prior life experiences.

Advertisement

5. Self-awareness

brizmaker | Shutterstock

People who are gifted know the right things to say and when they need to be said. Incredibly self-aware, they are observant of how other people emote and express themselves, as well as how they, themselves, manage and perceive emotions.

But self-awareness isn't just about emotions; in fact, science has linked self-awareness to intelligence. One study from the Journal of Intelligence found a correlation between higher intelligence and greater self-awareness, with "individuals with higher cognitive abilities" being "more adept at understanding themselves and others."

Because they have a handle on the way they manage and express their emotions, self-aware individuals tend to be gifted in more ways than one.

Advertisement

6. Having an innate sense of curiosity

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

While it's common to be curious about the world around you and want to learn as much as possible, for gifted individuals, this comes naturally. It's one of the odd habits of truly gifted people that normal thinkers don't do, as gifted individuals strive to seek the unknown, where normal thinkers may take a step back before doing so.

Research from the Journal of Personality studied how people view curious individuals and how they behave within social situations. According to the results, "A curious personality was linked to a wide range of adaptive behaviors, including tolerance of anxiety and uncertainty, positive emotional expressiveness, initiation of humor and playfulness, unconventional thinking, and a nondefensive, noncritical attitude."

This means that gifted people's curiosity makes them able to better adapt to the changes life throws their way. And it's something other people can learn from observing them and the way they approach new situations with utter wonder.

Advertisement

7. Absorbing information quickly

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

Highly gifted people absorb information much more quickly than normal thinkers. They may be able to finish a person's sentence or even recognize patterns in common vocabulary phrases. Whether they are reading text or listening to conversations, they absorb the information at a higher rate and can then apply it to their life.

A study published in Nature Neuroscience found that slow learners have different neural activity than fast learners. According to the research, quick learners are able to shut off parts of their brains to absorb information faster, as opposed to slow learners whose brains don't function the same way.

While gifted people aren't psychic, their brains are wired in a way that helps them use their critical thinking skills and the world around them to use information in a helpful way.

Advertisement

8. Staying enthusiastic about their interests

adriaticfoto | Shuttershock

Another of the odd habits of truly gifted people that normal thinkers don't do is their fixation on interesting topics. Whether it's something silly like juggling or something more comprehensive like studying animals who live in the Amazon, gifted people stay eager about their interests and hobbies.

According to philosopher and researcher Elaine Dundon, being enthusiastic is essential for living a meaningful life.

"It's not what we do in life (what job or relationship we have) but how we do it that matters. When we are inspired, we are open to new connections and have new thoughts and ideas," Dundon suggests. "By engaging in life with genuine enthusiasm, we can interpret the people and experiences in our lives with new meaning, which, in turn, can make a big difference in the overall quality of our life."

Gifted individuals are eager to learn and hone their craft. They put in endless hours to improve, and are always looking for new skills to unlock.

Advertisement

9. Sharing fun facts and trivia

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

Some people know a little bit about a lot, but for gifted people, they know a lot about, well... a lot. It's an odd behavior, but these individuals tend to know fun facts about the smallest things, and enjoy sharing that trivia with anyone who will listen. To them, facts are educational, and the more they let others know, the more they can learn.

One study from the University of California found that trivia rouses our curiosity to learn more, which releases dopamine. So, as it turns out, learning new random facts effectively improves a person's mood.

Advertisement

10. Having a witty sense of humor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

While many people believe that intelligence is related solely to being strict, serious and unchanging, having a witty sense of humor is one of the odd habits of truly gifted people that normal thinkers don't do. Truly gifted people make others laugh and feel at ease, whether it's poking fun at themselves or pointing out an everyday observation.

Research from the Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts found that people with general intelligence are more likely to be funny, with intelligence being a strong predictor of humor, independent of other variables. The study also concluded that a sense of humor is linked to underlying cognitive ability and fitness.

So, just because someone finds joy in comedy and humor, that doesn't mean they aren't intelligent; rather, science has shown it's quite the opposite.

Advertisement

11. Being sensitive to criticism

F01 PHOTO | Shutterstock

It's normal to not enjoy criticism, especially when a person feels they have done their very best to accomplish something. But for gifted people, they are exceedingly sensitive to any criticism they receive, even if it's made with good intent, as it can make them feel inadequate. By being so sensitive, they have extreme empathy towards others, but it's often mistaken for weakness.

Psychotherapist Andrea Wachter, LMFT explained the benefits of being sensitive, positing that these individuals feel pain strongly but are also incredibly perceptive, creative, can absorb information at a higher rate, practice good self-care, and are highly attuned to their surroundings.

While sensitivity may be looked down upon, truly gifted people use it to their advantage. They may react harshly to criticism, but they also treasure their deep empathy and the way in which they see the world.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.