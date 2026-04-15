Highly intelligent men treat dating differently. While others may focus on the looks of the person they are pursuing, smart guys care about what’s under the surface. They view looks as a bonus, but prefer to date women with more quirky traits.

Quirky traits make dating fun. When someone has a good sense of humor or claims they are proudly weird, they stand out. Instead of being stuck up or caring about their looks before all else, these women are a good time. They likely carry themselves more lightly and may be easier to form a deep connection with. Smart men know that women like this are long-term relationship material, and almost always prefer them to someone they can only connect with on the surface.

Highly intelligent men almost always prefer women with these 11 quirky traits

1. A good sense of humor

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I’m sure you’ve gone on a date with someone who lacked a sense of humor. Talking to them over dinner was likely boring. They didn’t bring much to the conversation, and never seemed to laugh when you threw a little joke in here and there. This can be frustrating, and honestly, not a relationship I would want to be in. Smart men likely have that same idea.

We may not realize how much humor matters in a relationship. Everyone has a different sense of humor. Finding someone with the quirky one that matches their is something smart men may prioritize.

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2. Unwavering confidence

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Some women are proud of who they are. They don’t bow down to other people. Instead of being easily swayed emotionally, these women stand true in themselves. It’s an unwavering confidence that comes naturally to them. Smart men are often drawn to this trait.

If someone is a bit quirky, their confidence can help them stay that way. Sometimes, people can be bullied into changing who they are. Confident people are proud of who they are and aren’t afraid to show it. Some men are drawn to this trait.

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3. Unique passions

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Have you ever met someone passionate about something you may not completely understand? It could be a comic book series or a movie franchise. It’s not necessarily your thing, but the way they talk about it feels magnetic. You might love it because they do. Having a unique passion can make you stand out from the crowd. Showing how much you love and care about something can attract others, even if they don’t share the interest. Of course, it’s a major win when they do.

Smart men are likely the type who love it when a woman has this quirky trait. She is passionate about her interests, and it helps drive her. Whether she’s giving her all to a hobby or keeping tabs on her favorite author’s progress on the next book in her favorite series, he may love this trait of hers.

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4. Self-described weirdness

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Some women care deeply about what others think of them. They try their best to fit in because they are afraid to be criticized for being ‘weird.’ Other women do not feel the need to hide this trait. Instead, they proudly embrace it without fear. It’s something that makes her stand out from the crowd.

Her self-described weirdness may make her more fun than the average person. She isn’t shy about her personality. Rather, she embraces what makes her unique, and smart men may enjoy having someone like that in their lives. It can be boring to spend time with someone who cares too much about what others think of them. Instead, they pick the weird girl.

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5. Genuine curiosity

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We all know someone who thinks they know it all. Whether it’s how to do things at work without training or how the world works around them, they can be a bit full of themselves. They don’t have the desire to learn because they believe they’ve already figured it all out. It’s powerful to have a sense of curiosity about the world around you, and quirky women have that, but people like this do not. Smart men may be drawn to this because her constant questions and thirst for knowledge also help him grow.

Smart men are often interested in women who can meet them intellectually. Someone with a genuine curiosity is excited to learn everything they can. Whether it’s asking them 20 questions on the first date or spending hours together at the museum to learn something new, this trait makes a woman more fun to be with.

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6. Emotional depth

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Have you tried to connect with someone and found it nearly impossible? Although you were close to them, it felt like you never really knew them. Some people struggle with vulnerability, which can make them seem emotionally distant. They never get into the deeper side of their lives. Smart men may not want someone in their life who fails to open up and connect on a deep level.

Some people may think emotional depth is a quirky trait. Not everyone is in tune with their feelings that way. Women who can connect deeply with their partner and show their vulnerability may attract smarter men. They know the importance of this trait and want someone who has it rather than someone they think is attractive at the moment.

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7. The desire to be different

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We’ve all been told at some point to be a leader, not a follower. While it may be easier to follow the pack, it isn’t always the right move. How boring would life be if we were all the same? Some women are destined to be like everyone else, while others desire to be different. They embrace their quirks and what makes them stand out from others.

Smart men may want a different type of partner. Not another girl like the ones before. Instead, they’re looking for someone who isn’t afraid of what makes them unique.

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8. Communication skills

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When you think of communication skills, you may not view them as quirky. However, not everyone is capable of communicating clearly with their partner. In these relationships, things can go haywire. There are likely constant arguments and disagreements. At times, it seems like this is the norm now. People struggle to communicate and keep their relationship running smoothly.

Effective communication can go a long way. It is essential for a healthy relationship.

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9. Authenticity

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Authenticity can be a quirky trait. This means that someone is always unapologetically themselves. Even if they’re called ‘weird’ or ‘different,’ they don’t let it bother them. They know who they are and are proud of it. They don’t try to fit the mold and are happy to stand out because they’ll never do anything that betrays their sense of self.

Smart men know that finding someone true to themselves is important. Authenticity improves a relationship. They know that they’ll never get mixed signals from someone like this. This type of woman knows who she is, what she wants, and will do what it takes to get it. It’s a quirky but high-quality trait.

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10. A down-to-Earth attitude

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Some people can get caught up in the world around them. They may be too invested in trends or caught up in their own self-serving habits. This behavior negatively impacts relationships, both romantic and platonic. Rarely does someone want to spend time with someone who cares more about brand names than their friendship. Some men will seek out women who have a more down-to-earth attitude. It’s a quirky but important trait that keeps them grounded.

Our attitudes are how we respond to things. Our emotions play a role, and when a woman is down-to-earth, she doesn’t let things get in her way. They don’t sweat the small stuff, and they care about maintaining their true identity. Smart men value this trait.

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11. Strong intuition

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I know several people who are highly intuitive. It’s like they know what you’re going to say before you even say it. They respond with care and concern, and always want to help anyone they can. It’s a form of empathy. They can put themselves in someone else’s shoes and relate to them emotionally. It’s a special trait that can be rather rare. Smart men seek this out in women. He knows an intuitive girl may be a bit quirky, but she is the perfect woman for him.

A woman like this trusts her gut. When something doesn’t feel right, she stays away from it. It’s not a trait everyone has, but it can make a relationship special. Smart men know the importance of this.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.