Most of us want to think we're intelligent people, possibly even smarter than most. But if we're honest about it, it isn't possible for every single person in the world to be smart, so there have to be plenty of people we meet who are below average when it comes to their cognitive abilities.

You can usually tell just how unintelligent someone is by listening to the phrases they say in casual conversations. There's nothing inherently wrong with being less intelligent, of course, but knowing who and what you're dealing with can help you better evaluate who to trust for advice or collaborate with.

You can usually tell how unintelligent someone is by these 11 phrases they say in casual conversation

1. 'I saw it on social media'

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Let's face it, people can't always trust normal news outlets. From misinformation being spread to biased opinions taking over facts, trusting news outlets has been harder to come by. However, this drastic shift isn't just in people's imaginations.

According to a Gallup survey, "Thirty-two percent believe the news media are careful to separate fact from opinion, well below the 58% who held this view in 1984."

That being said, just because some news outlets aren't trustworthy doesn't mean you shouldn't do your own research. By looking into the actual source, you may find that what's being spread online isn't actually real. Yet, while this may feel like common sense, not everyone is on the same page. Depending too much on social media, you know someone lacks intelligence when they say, "I saw it on social media," and don't do their proper research afterward.

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2. 'Why does that even matter?'

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Nobody likes getting into disagreements. While they may be helpful from time to time, disagreements can quickly become disrespectful when people don't monitor their emotions properly. Thankfully, intelligent people already know this. This is why they're extremely careful during disagreements. Taking everyone's viewpoint into consideration, they never belittle someone's opinion or experience.

However, if you're dealing with someone who lacks intelligence, be prepared to hear the phrase, "Why does that even matter," during casual conversation. It's sad, but they don't have much sympathy for others. If it doesn't correlate or is too intellectual for them to understand, don't expect them to welcome your opinion or thoughts with open arms.

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3. 'I don't need to think about it, I just know'

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There's nothing wrong with being self-assured. Whether it's in who you are or what you want to do in life, being confident is one of the greatest traits someone can possess. That being said, if someone tells you, "I don't need to think about it, I just know," you might want to run for the hills. While they may call it confidence, it's a huge sign that they lack intelligence.

Sorry, but there's a difference between confidence and recklessness. While valuing yourself is one thing, refusing to think through your decisions is another matter entirely.

As clinical psychologist Carla Shuman, Ph.D., said, "Practicing critical thinking before making a judgment or decision increases intellectual curiosity, personal growth, and emotional intelligence." This is why someone who refuses to think and always relies on their instincts is probably not a compatible intellectual partner.

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4. 'It's obvious'

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From interpreting body language to picking up on tone of voice, what seems obvious to one person may not be clear to another. This is why claiming 'it's obvious' often says more about someone's intelligence than they'd care to know. While many often utter this in a snarky way, they aren't as intellectually superior as they'd like to be.

As most people know, there's more nuance to situations than people realize. This is why it's crucial to come from a place of curiosity rather than assuming. Even if it's frustrating, allowing others to say their peace and keeping an open mind is often the difference between a lifelong student and someone who lacks intelligence.

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5. 'I don't care if it's true'

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It's never easy coming to uncomfortable realizations. Whether it's about politics or family, learning to process tough information isn't easy. However, intelligent people keep an open mind and learn to navigate accordingly.

From creating distance to researching, they learn to process and continue moving forward. On the flip side, for those who are close-minded, you may notice that they often say, "I don't care if it's true." Even if the truth is important or earth-shattering, they don't care to process it.

Keeping their eyes closed, they continue to act the same way. And while it may seem easy, remaining stagnant will only hurt you in the end. As life coach Jeremy E. Sherman, Ph.D., said, "I’d argue that a closed mind isn’t really a mind any more than a computer is a mind. It’s a machine, a set of predetermined habits playing out."

Our minds are programmed to change, which is why not caring and remaining stagnant is dangerous.

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6. 'I've always been this way'

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While some personality traits change over time, many remain stable. From being a class clown to being overly serious, some things can't be helped. That said, this excuse is often used to justify problematic behavior. Gaslighting those around them, a phrase unintelligent people say casually, is, "I've always been this way."

While their behavior might've been excused in the past, it doesn't mean it should remain this way forever. Just because someone acts problematically with no repercussions doesn't mean it won't catch up to them. When push comes to shove, smart people know that change isn't necessarily a bad thing, which is why they never say, "I've always been this way."

Instead, they acknowledge the issue and make an honest effort moving forward. Unlike unintelligent people, intelligent people know that remaining stagnant is never an option.

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7. 'It's not that deep'

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On the surface, some issues don't feel that deep. From disagreements to differences of opinion, it's easy to brush people's pain off as 'overreacting.' However, for those with a high level of emotional intelligence, labeling something as 'not that deep' is disrespectful and ignorant.

While it may not impact them personally, this doesn't mean it isn't significant. As psychotherapist Antonieta Contreras explained, "When someone is valued, they can be soothed without being indulged; they can be corrected without being diminished; they can be disagreed with without feeling erased, judged, or rejected."

Thankfully, intelligent people understand this, which is why they never say, "It's not that deep," unlike unintelligent people.

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8. 'I don't have time to think about that'

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It's tempting to toss unpleasant thoughts aside. Never wanting to dig too deep in fear of experiencing intense emotions like guilt or embarrassment, too many people ignore their own emotions under the guise of, "I don't have time to think about that." However, true growth and wisdom come from confronting what's unpleasant head-on.

This is why highly intelligent people are deeply reflective, and those who aren't say things like, "I don't have time to think about that." Because while their schedule may be busy, there's always time to prioritize what's most important. Especially in intense situations or moments, how someone reacts says more about them than anything else they do.

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9. 'People are just haters'

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Nowadays, it feels like the world has become a darker place. From the loneliness epidemic impacting people's ability to form healthy relationships to everyone becoming less empathetic, it's easy to chalk up disagreements as people just being haters.

However, as most intelligent people know, this couldn't be further from the truth. After all, criticism doesn't always come from a place of ill intent.

As general internist Alex Lickerman, M.D., explained, "criticism, like failure, also represents an opportunity for self-improvement. If no one ever tells us how we're going wrong, we're far more likely to continue to perform inferiorly, whether as an artist, musician, teacher, doctor, or human being."

Unfortunately, intelligent people don't realize this, which is why they always say, "People are just being haters."

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10. 'I mean, it worked for me'

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Not everyone's advice works for others. While a piece of advice may sound good on paper, what works for one person won't work for another. Especially when you take into account the state of the world or how people have changed drastically through the years, only unintelligent people say, "I mean, it worked for me."

While they may not mean anything by it, uttering this phrase can come across as disrespectful. Being blinded by other people's struggles, don't be shocked when people grow tired of the same old phrase. Feeling unheard, those who aren't empathetic are bound to lose a few friends along the way.

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11. 'I don't need to explain myself'

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Finally, the last thing unintelligent people say casually is, "I don't need to explain myself." Sure, feeling irritated or defensive is a normal response. Whether it's a coworker testing you or a friend pushing you too far, it's easy to throw this phrase in their face in hopes of people getting off your back.

However, the issue with saying this phrase all comes down to one thing: respect. When you truly respect someone, you aren't afraid to be upfront and vulnerable. Never wanting them to worry, you'd rather be honest with who you are and what your actions were than lie.

Even if it's hard, as research professor Peter Gray, Ph.D., said, "Respect is absolutely essential for the relationship to work. Love without respect is dangerous; it can crush the other person, sometimes literally." Intelligent people know this, which is why they offer an explanation. Even if it's a bit 'extra,' they'd rather explain and keep the peace than be disrespectful for no reason.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.