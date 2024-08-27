Your intuition is described as a gut feeling or an instinctive understanding that something is about to happen, whether it be good or bad, without conscious reasoning. Though often difficult to trust, your intuition can be influential in guiding your actions and judgments.

If you're at all interested in gaining a stronger connection with your intuition, pay more attention to those everyday feelings you get and dismiss as normal. That sudden burst of joy or nagging feeling that something bad is lurking just around the corner is actually your intuition forewarning you for what is about to come.

Advertisement

Carly Pearce, a spiritual mentor and Reiki healer, shared three of these "intuitive hints" on Instagram.

Here are 3 everyday feelings that are actually messages from your intuition:

1. Signals from your body

Your physical body is a messenger for your intuition, whether it be physical or emotional. If you feel queasy or have a lingering sense of dread or tension that does not go away, pay attention.

We can easily dismiss these feelings as typical anxiety or jitters, but they might actually signal that things in your life are about to go south.

brizmaker | Shutterstock

Advertisement

"Trust your body's intelligence," Pearce advised," trust that you know your body better than anyone."

This, however, is easier said than done, as Teresa Lodato, CPCC and the founder of “Becoming Aware” told VeryWell Mind.

“Trusting your intuition takes practice for most people as we are often taught to disregard it once we start primary school,” she explained. “Unfortunately, trauma experienced in life can also skew your intuitive delivery system, which can make people believe they can’t trust themselves or their intuitive guidance.”

2. Genuine excitement

Contrary to that sinking feeling in your stomach, you might experience a sense of overall happiness and optimism when something good is about to come your way.

Advertisement

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

Maybe you feel extraordinarily happy when you get your morning coffee or you acknowledge how, even on a rainy day, the sky still looks breathtaking. These sudden feelings of joy are not a coincidence! They mean you're on the right path and something in your life is about to change for the better.

A positive outlook also attracts better opportunities for yourself. It makes you more likely to continue to pursue your dreams even when encountering obstacles.

Advertisement

3. A sense that something is off

People often confuse this feeling with that of general anxiety.

Anxiety is often categorized as a persistent feeling of worry and unease, which can stem from stress, trauma, genetics, or mental illness.

According to Pearce, this intuitive hint differs from anxiety in that "it comes through more detached in its energy [and] not emotionally charged."

"With intuition, there is an initial, neutral feeling of certainty underlying in your gut that something isn't quite right," she continued. "It's after that neutral inner knowing comes through that anxiety may kick in. Trust your first impressions."

Advertisement

Srdjan Randjelovic | Shutterstock

Learning to trust your intuition can take time, especially since some of your gut feelings may just turn out to be a misunderstanding.

"Trusting yourself [and] your intuition isn’t an overnight journey. It’s a constant practice," Pearce added. "Be patient with yourself! Getting frustrated is only pushing your intuitive connection away."

Advertisement

As humans, we often feel out of control when we cannot pinpoint where our feelings are coming from.

However, learning to listen to your intuition and follow your gut instincts can help you handle whatever may be coming your way.

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.