Women Who Stop Being Nice To Everyone As They Get Older Usually Have These 11 Reasons

They're not worried about protecting other people's feelings at the expense of their own.

Written on Aug 03, 2025

older woman who stopped being nice to everyone Jasteri | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Even though women are taught to be agreeable, quiet, and giving from a young age, usually in the face of misguided social norms and rules, as they get older, it's possible to unlearn them. Whether it's standing up for themselves at work, walking away from toxic relationships, or simply setting boundaries with strangers in conversation, they're not afraid to stop being nice to people who don't offer them the same kindness and respect in return.

While there are many double standards aging women face and struggle with, specifically when it comes to shifting away from an agreeable attitude toward a more self-involved and empowered lifestyle, women who stop being nice to everyone as they get older usually have certain reasons that add to their quality of life. Even if it means unlearning people-pleasing lessons and leaning on their own self-esteem, they're not worried about appeasing others at their own expense.

Here are 11 reasons women who stop being nice to everyone as they get older usually have

1. They've outgrown people-pleasing

woman who has outgrown people-pleasing smiling Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Many women are pressured into agreeable attitudes, people-pleasing behaviors, and more emotional labor than their male counterparts from a young age, often rooted in patriarchal norms and societal rules that sabotage true empowerment and self-esteem.

As they get older and build their own sense of self-esteem and identity, even if that means unlearning misguided notions of womanhood and social expectations to get there, they're much less worried about appeasing others. They stop being nice to everyone who doesn't deserve their kindness and start pouring energy into those who respect them without obligation.

RELATED: 5 Examples Of Emotional Labor That Women Do In Private To Keep Their Relationships Working

Advertisement

2. They're tired of being dismissed

woman who's tired of being dismissed sitting at home KinoMasterskaya | Shutterstock

Feeling heard is part of what builds personal self-esteem and protects relationship well-being, which is why women who stop being nice to everyone as they get older usually start to prioritize it. They're tired of being dismissed, interrupted, and overlooked — whether it's in their personal relationships or in the workplace — so they've stopped caring about pleasing others who take up their space.

Even if that means setting uncomfortable boundaries and having hard conversations, they're going to advocate for their space and their need to feel heard.

RELATED: 11 Things Brilliant People Walk Away From In Life As Soon As They Happen

Advertisement

3. They sense toxic kindness

woman who can sense toxic kindness looking sad Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

According to psychologist Mark Travers, fake positivity is more harmful than it may seem, even if it's rooted in people-pleasing or misguided empathy to a fault. Not only does it urge the person indulging it to suppress their own emotions and build unrealistic expectations in their relationships, it encourages everyone involved to adopt a misguided sense of authenticity that leaves them feeling unheard and overlooked.

Women who stop being nice to everyone as they get older have a sixth sense for toxic and fake positivity. They no longer keep a smile on their face or people-please in the face of toxicity to make other people feel comfortable, but they also don't accept fake kindness from others in social interactions and situations.

RELATED: 11 Little Things Strong Women Always Have In Their Homes, No Matter Their Income

Advertisement

4. They're confident

confident woman drinking coffee and smiling Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Whether it's a dismissal of toxic media and societal standards for aging women, a growth in general self-esteem as they get older, or a shift to more assertive behaviors, women who stop being nice to everyone later in life generally feel more confident.

They're not afraid to advocate for themselves and make their voices heard, even if that means making toxic individuals feel uncomfortable or people reliant on misguided double standards angry. Their confidence has grown with age and given them the self-esteem and self-concept to thrive, whether they're getting along with the people around them or not.

RELATED: 5 Things Genuinely Confident Women Stop Doing After 30, According To Psychology

Advertisement

5. They don't accept unsolicited advice

woman who doesn't accept unsolicited advice looking serious YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV | Shutterstock

While many women may feel pressured to accept unsolicited advice and "mansplaining" from men, especially early in life, women who stop being nice to everyone as they get older may simply be tired of making space for it. They know what they want, what they need, and how to solve their problems, so when they vent to someone, they're often looking for support, not unprompted help or solutions.

Like a study from Psychological Science suggests, women who receive unsolicited advice are more likely to be left feeling less confident and valued after the conversation, which is why it's important to set boundaries.

If that person isn't willing to respect those boundaries and simply listen when they speak, that's their cue to walk away — even if decades prior they might have stuck around, people-pleased, and tolerated this behavior at the expense of their well-being.

RELATED: 5 Behaviors Of Women Who Become More Confident And Appealing As They Age, According To Psychology

Advertisement

6. They're direct

woman being direct when talking to co-worker Zivica Kerkez | Shutterstock

Truly confident and self-assured women later in life aren't worried about appealing to everyone. They're not going to sugarcoat their needs or overlook their emotions for the sake of "being nice" to people who don't deserve it or respect them.

Even if it's in the workplace, the most successful women are the ones that frame their needs and competency from a direct self-assured perspective, like philanthropist Sheryl Sandberg explains, not from an agreeable and insecure one.

RELATED: 11 Things The Most Successful People Always Have In Their Homes

Advertisement

7. They don't need a partner

woman who doesn't need a partner hugging her daughter PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

While many women are taught from a young age that their destiny is to settle down, get married, and have kids — while their male counterparts were celebrated in chasing a career or personal fulfillments — many of the most confident and successful women have unlearned those misguided expectations.

Even if they did get married or find a partner, they know that their self-worth has nothing to do with their relationship status or their children — it's internal and rooted in their own self-assuredness. Knowing that they don't need a partner or male validation to feel secure is part of the reason they may stop being nice to everyone as they get older.

They don't tolerate toxic partners or misguided dating experiences, and instead put their own success, self-worth, and needs first. If being single is their calling, they're not trying to please people and justify their decision to others, or be nice to people who only view them as childbearers or wives.

RELATED: Women Who Don't Tolerate Anyone's Nonsense As They Get Older Usually Have These 11 Reasons

Advertisement

8. They're tired of superficial connections

woman who's tired of superficial connections smiling Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Many people prefer deeper connections and more meaningful relationships as they get older, according to a study from Psychology and Aging, which is part of the reason many self-assured women stop being nice to everyone as they get older.

They know basic empathy and kindness is a fundamental practice, but they don't waste energy indulging in small talk and superficial conversations with people who don't deserve their time.

Especially considering many women tend to deal with emotional and physical fatigue at higher rates as they get older, they're conservative with their time, energy, and effort, focusing on the people and relationships that truly add value to their lives.

RELATED: 9 Phrases Brilliant People Say To Avoid Small Talk Without Being Rude

Advertisement

9. They don't feel pressured to explain themselves

woman who doesn't feel pressured to explain herself drinking coffee Anemone | Shutterstock

Many women are taught that if they're not following societal standards, they should be forced to over-explain themselves and justify their behaviors. However, self-assured and confident women — who fulfill themselves internally and comfort their own needs — don't feel pressured into these behaviors anymore.

Even if that means they're perceived to be more rude or aggressive by strangers — usually in comparison to their male counterparts being celebrated for indulging the same behaviors, like a Stanford report suggests — they don't mind for the sake of their mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

RELATED: 11 Quiet Things Brilliant Women Never Explain To Anyone

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
How To Build The Relationship You’ve Always Wanted (Without Losing Yourself)

10. They trust their gut

intuitive woman trusting her gut drinking coffee Gladskikh Tatiana | Shutterstock

Many women grow more intuitive and socially aware as they age — with life experience, prior relationships, and a wealth of self-esteem to support them. Like a study from Personality and Individual Differences suggests, they tend to develop faster reaction times and more decision-making accuracy than their male counterparts with age, which is part of the reason they're less nice to everyone as they get older.

They can sense when someone is being condescending, fake nice, or even toxic, even in one conversation, so they're more intentional with how they spend their energy and time.

RELATED: 10 Things That Secretly Make Women Mad, Even If They Say They Don't

Advertisement

11. They prefer to be alone

happy woman who prefers to be alone smiling stockfour | Shutterstock

Even with a wealth of experience, heightened self-esteem, and social awareness, many women would prefer to spend time alone as they get older. Especially if they're juggling relationships, work responsibilities, and family duties all at the same time, any extra solitude they can carve out is important to protect.

They may simply be less nice to other people because they'd prefer to be alone — leveraging the benefits of solitude and making the most of their alone time to live a happier, more fulfilling life.

RELATED: People Who Choose Solitude Over Social Life As They Get Older Usually Have These 11 Reasons

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories. 

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Women Who Get More Blunt As They Get Older Usually Have These 11 Reasons
Women Over 40 Who Walk Away From Loyal, Loving Spouses Usually Have These 5 Reasons
Women Who Are Called 'Difficult' As They Get Older Usually Just See Through These 11 Behaviors
Loading...