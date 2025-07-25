While many of the most resilient people are those who had a healthy upbringing and positive parenting influences, a study published in the Frontiers in Psychiatry journal suggests that it is certainly possible for people who experienced adversity early on in life to develop resilience later. Many strong women will tell you that they created their resilient mindset out of experiences with hardship, whether that means they were in a toxic relationship, were subjected to childhood trauma, or had difficulty dealing with misguided societal norms.

Once they are on a path to healing, there are some specific things strong women always have in their homes, no matter their income, that reflect their hard-earned sense of confidence and the tools they've come to rely on in order to stay uplifted.

Here are 11 little things strong women always have in their homes, no matter their income

1. A well-used journal

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock.com

Some experts believe journaling in your everyday life is like “opening a window and letting the fresh air in.” It’s a practice that brings clarity, even when you don’t have the solutions to your struggles or the capacity to acknowledge the chaos in your life. It relieves your brain of carrying everything it experiences and frets about during the day, giving you a sense of peace amid stress, fear, and overthinking tendencies.

That’s why a well-used journal is one of the little things strong women always have in their homes, no matter their income. When they’re going through something, struggling with their mental health, or trying to grow personally, they rely on their journal as a safe space for coping and relieving stress.

Like meditation or yoga, journaling is a mindfulness practice that gives people space to de-stress, removing the burden of anxiety from their minds and promoting more clarity in their lives. Whether they’re brain-dumping on the page, simply talking about their day, crafting goals, or asking questions, simply being present with the page is one of the ways the strongest women cope with and navigate everything they deal with in everyday life.

Advertisement

2. Books

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock.com

According to family doctor Christine Gibson, if we don't use our brains regularly, we tend to lose cognitive functions and strengths. To stay healthy, mentally aware, and present, we must practice skills such as empathy, memory, and critical thinking in our daily lives.

That’s why books are one of the little things strong women always have in their homes, no matter their income. Reading regularly isn’t just a hobby or a means of de-stressing after a long day. It can also reduce the risk of psychological diseases and disorders and improve cognitive skills, such as memory.

Advertisement

3. Inspirational home decor

ESB Professional | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s sentimental family photos, powerful quotes, or artwork that resonates with them personally, strong women are always intentional about the kind of home decor they add to their spaces. They know that the images, messaging, and art you see every day have a strong impact on personal well-being and mental health, so they’re intentional about what kinds of messages they introduce.

When it comes to motivation, self-discipline, and general self-esteem, it’s sometimes their home decor that reminds them of their strength, giving them the perspective of their family or their prior hardships to overcome, allowing them to tackle little tasks and difficulties throughout the day.

Advertisement

4. A vision board

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

According to a study published in the Journal of Creativity in Mental Health, vision boards can be powerful for boosting self-esteem and confidence, especially for the person who made them. They’re not only helpful for boosting mental wellbeing and motivation, they can provide perspective and clarity for resilient women who’ve dealt with and experienced a lot of hardship in their lives.

They’re a symbol of hope more than anything, which is why they promote so much intentional success. In fact, according to a TD Bank survey, more than 20% of successful entrepreneurs use vision boards to brainstorm business ideas.

Advertisement

5. A place to workout

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock.com

Even though being a strong woman usually has nothing to do with physical attributes, a place to work out and move their body is one of the little things they will always have in their homes, no matter their income. Whether it’s an entire home gym or a corner of their bedroom with a yoga mat, they're intentional about maximizing the benefits of moving their bodies, even amid the chaos of everyday life.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, women may even experience the health benefits of moving their bodies regularly more than men, so keeping up a routine and healthy habits around movement is one of the things strong women always make time for, not only for their physical strength, but for their mental wellbeing and balance.

Advertisement

6. Emergency supplies

HIV in View | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s a safety net of money, food essentials, or a survival kit for heartbreak, strong and resilient women always have emergency supplies readily available in their homes. Even though they’ve likely worked their way to a comfortable life, people who are inherently strong often go through hardship that prepares them for the worst, and that mentality doesn’t just go away.

They’re always thinking about the worst-case scenario or the what-ifs in ways that motivate them to sometimes invest time and energy into protecting themselves and their loved ones at home.

Advertisement

7. A space for mindfulness

insta_photos | Shutterstock.com

Considering that women who experience trauma and hardship early in life are more than twice as likely to develop PTSD, it’s important for them to address their mental health, invest in coping skills, and form routines that benefit their long-term wellbeing. That’s why a space for mindfulness is one of the little things strong women always have in their homes, no matter their income.

Whether it’s an entire room dedicated to personal hobbies and mindfulness or a corner of their living room, having an intentional space for de-stressing, relaxing, and looking inward is important. Even amid the chaos of their everyday lives and alongside the emotional turmoil they may be facing, they make it a point to sit with their emotions, rather than dismissing them and sparking a cycle of anxiety, fear, and poor coping.

Advertisement

8. A planner

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Being organized helps strong women to be more present and less stressed in their daily lives, which is why a calendar or a planner is one of the little things they always have in their homes, no matter their income or work schedule.

Even if they’ve faced adversity or are coping with unresolved trauma, chronic stress, or mental health struggles, they take intentional steps to de-clutter their brain and prioritize clarity amid the chaos. Strong women are equipped with the skills to handle whatever comes their way, from a strong sense of self-worth to a planner on their desk at home.

Advertisement

9. Keepsakes

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock.com

Keeping mementos and sentimental items is often sparked by the emotion of sadness, according to a study published in the Journal of the Association for Consumer Research. While that might sound unfortunate, it’s also a sign that someone is experiencing things worthy of missing. That’s why strong women keep these positive reminders available and visible in their homes. They appreciate subtle reminders of good memories and positive nostalgia in their spaces.

When things get difficult, they’re struggling with stress or they’re reminded of unresolved trauma. These subtle reminders of positive experiences can be soothing, helping to boost mental well-being, self-esteem, and general motivation and productivity.

Advertisement

10. Lists

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock.com

Lists aren’t just important for boosting motivation, sparking productivity, and keeping people’s brains clear when they have a million things on their plate, like Harvard University experts suggest. They can also serve as reminders of personal priorities, boundaries, and values for strong women at home. That’s why lists, whether they’re tucked in a journal or to-do lists on a person’s desk, are some of the little things strong women always have in their homes, no matter their income.

Whether it’s early on in a new relationship or making a big life decision, it can be easy for people to feel clouded by the chaos of what’s going on around them and unconsciously overlook their own needs, values, and interests.

That’s why strong women use journaling, intentional solitude with themselves, and lists to invest energy into building strong relationships with themselves. When a stressful situation arises, they’re forced to make a decision or decide whether to keep a person in their life. They can revert to these lists as a reminder of their own needs, identity, and self-concept.

Advertisement

11. Plants

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock.com

Even if it might seem subtle, even small home decor elements, such as a thriving plant or a bouquet, can be profound in a strong woman’s routine. Not only does it give them the time and space to exert energy into caregiving and nurturing another living thing without expectation, as a study conducted by Rutgers University suggests boosts mental health and general well-being, but it can also serve as a reminder for other important experiences of gratitude and empathy.

These plants serve as a reminder of the sacred nature of everyday life, reminding us that to build healthy lives, happy routines, and flourishing relationships, we must invest time in cultivating those foundations. Even if they only spark the thought of gratitude in a strong woman’s life, it gives them the motivation to send a text or connect with a friend when they might have otherwise forgotten, and it’s these small moments of kindness and connection that create healthier, happier, and more fulfilled people.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.