"Women are emotional creatures." How many times have we heard that, ladies? I, for one, have heard it several times before. Hearing that phrase used to upset me, but then I finally let reality set in. We are emotional creatures. Women are beautiful, flawed, fearless, and emotional creatures.

I used to be extremely guilty of acting like certain things didn’t bother me when they really did, and the more I learn from my recovery and therapy, the more I see how frequently I did it. You may agree to disagree, but here are a few things women swear we aren’t bothered by, but we really are.

Here are 10 things that secretly make women mad, even if they say they don't

1. When they are friend-zoned

ViChizh | Shutterstock

Rejection sucks. Period. It doesn’t seem to happen all that often in my experience, but I can definitely recall a couple of times when I was friend-zoned. We’re cool now, but at the time… I was mad. It wasn’t being friend-zoned that made me upset, though; it was the makings of the chick I was friend-zoned for.

Even though I said I understood, I was definitely upset about it! It seems I wasn’t alone. A Binghamton University study found that over 40% of women say they’ve been friend‑zoned. It’s proof that this kind of rejection is more common than we’d like to admit.

Advertisement

2. When they're not introduced properly

WorldStockStudio | Shutterstock

Nothing hurts like thinking you’re something to someone special that you’re not. The moment of truth usually presents itself when it’s time for someone to introduce you to a close friend or family member of theirs. Although we may not show it at the time you introduce us, you’re going to catch an earful sooner or later if that introduction doesn’t include all the necessary attributes and details of the relationship.

A recent psychological study shows that if you’re a close friend and suddenly you're introduced in a way that downplays your role — maybe as "colleagues" or "just a friend" — you often feel suddenly unsure about where you stand. We may not explode in the moment, but we’ll let you know later. Because if intimacy and time were real, "friend" isn’t the right title.

Advertisement

3. When someone rejects them

Dmytro Khlystun | Shutterstock

Sure, we pretend that being turned down for a date doesn’t bother us—but that’s a lie. We all want to feel desired. When your fire is lit and he’s just… not that into you? That kind of rejection can hurt, not just emotionally, but physically. Brain scans show that rejection lights up the same areas as actual physical pain.

More than that, psychologists say rejection drops your internal "sociometer" — your sense of belonging and value — triggering feelings of shame, hurt, loneliness, even embarrassment. For many women whose self-worth is tied to being wanted, this kind of rejection can make us spiral into anxiety and self-doubt.

No wonder we act nonchalant, but inside, we’re replaying every moment. Did he just not feel it? Is it something about me? Even if the truth is innocent, emotional reactions are anything but. Although he could just be taken, we often make up ten other (much worse) ideas about why we were rejected. Either way, we act unbothered, but rejection definitely bothers most of us.

Advertisement

4. When brutal honesty becomes too real

vazgen karapetyan | Shutterstock

Listen. You cannot — I repeat — cannot just lay your brutal honesty on the table even if she swears she won’t get upset because she will. If she cares even just a pebble-sized amount… she’s going to blow up if your “honesty” isn’t the honesty she wants to hear.

She might not blow up at you, but someone somewhere is going to have to encounter this ticking time bomb of a female you just created with your honesty. Don’t do it.

I’m not saying don’t tell her the truth, but brutal honesty is the wrong answer! There is a right and a wrong way to say everything.

Advertisement

5. When someone doesn't have the right reaction when they are upset

Bonsales | Shutterstock

Once women are upset, we expect the people around us to respond appropriately, especially in a relationship. We want our anger to be acknowledged and respected, and we want to feel that the other person genuinely cares. If we're upset and you respond like it’s no big deal, we instantly assume you don't care. Dramatic, but true.

Interestingly, there's real science behind this. A diary-style research study found that when emotional upset is not validated or when someone essentially dismisses or ignores our feelings, it makes us feel more stressed and negative. So when we don't get any real reaction, it's not just frustrating, it's emotionally painful.

So the next time she's upset, don't shrug it off. Even a simple, "I hear you," or "I get that you're feeling — tell me more," can help her feel seen, valued, and less alone, without needing to fix anything.

Advertisement

6. When they're told to 'calm down'

bodnar.photo | Shutterstock

It’s not just women, but it definitely ticks us off when someone tells us to “calm down” when we are (barely) acting up. For me, it cuts deeper: I’m a control freak. I hate feeling like I’m not in control, especially of my own emotions. On top of that, being told to calm down implies I’m more upset than I am. If I’m at a healthy level 4, don’t assume and tell me I’m at an aggressive level 8, okay?

According to experts at Northeastern University, telling someone to calm down actually blocks empathy. It keeps the emotional intensity high because real de-escalation only happens when someone chooses to let down their defenses, and a command rarely makes us want to do that.

Invalidating someone’s emotions by brushing them off or minimizing them causes more stress and makes them feel worse, especially if it’s coming from someone who isn't supportive. So if you want us to stay calm, starting with "calm down" is exactly the wrong move.

Advertisement

7. When they have bad social media behavior

bodnar.photo | Shutterstock

I could honestly write an entire article on the things you do to upset her through your social media that she will probably deny for all eternity, but for now, I’ll let you know about a couple of things. Social media can be a minefield, especially when you're together, and one wrong like, DM, or follow sets off an emotional landmine. Seeing your partner like or comment on someone else’s post, follow new women, exchange DMs, or even share photos without including you? Those may seem small, but they are a big deal to her.

And yes, there's solid evidence: researchers created a jealousy scale showing that social media interactions without you do spark real jealousy, especially in younger women, and can erode the quality of relationships while increasing anxiety and mood issues.

Another study found that social media jealousy directly decreased relationship satisfaction, particularly when couples lacked effective communication. Plus, Pew Research reports that among social-media-savvy couples, about 1 in 3 young adults (18‑29) have felt jealous or uncertain about their partner's online behavior.

So, a single "meaningless" like or a random DM can trigger serious feelings. When she says "Don’t like her photo," she's not being dramatic — she doesn’t want to see you adding women, doesn’t want to see a woman DM you, and you better not dare try to DM another woman. She better not see you post a picture of another woman aside from her family — and the big one that will probably always be denied is not sharing her picture or giving her permission to share photos that you two have taken together.

Advertisement

8. When someone gives off mixed messages

Olena Yakobchuk | Shutterstock

A lot of times, when stuff hits the fan or trouble arises in paradise, people tend to be petty, often through subtle mixed signals or half-curated messages. And those subliminal signals can be infuriating to a woman.

A 2018 study tested dating scenarios and found that uncertainty — like from mixed signals — significantly decreases romantic appeal, even in ongoing relationships. In other words, if your message is inconsistent, the relationship loses its spark.

Moreover, when you send mixed messages, it doesn't just confuse things — it triggers ambivalence, and that emotional push-pull leads to stress and, inevitably, fights. The more confused she feels, the more she dwells on it, and the less satisfied she becomes in the relationship.

So the next time you’re tempted to play it coy or "tease" emotionally, remember: you're not being clever, you're creating unnecessary issues. If you want her to feel safe, being clear is kind. Keep the subliminal drama off social media, too.

Advertisement

9. When people don't take the time to actually listen to them

wavebreakmedia | Shutterstock

Women naturally hate being ignored. The only thing worse than being ignored is a lazy listener. This is the person who gives you the generic “Oh okay” or “Wow, that’s crazy” response to give off the illusion that they are actually listening to what you’re saying.

To be honest, for me, it isn’t the fact that you’re not listening that is upsetting. It’s the fact that something else is occupying your mind instead of me and my problems. Again, call me Petty Betty, but it’s true.

Advertisement

10. They they aren't a priority

bodnar.photo | Shutterstock

It feels unfair, but we do want to be the choice. Yes. It’s selfish, but like I said, we are flawed. When you consistently take second seat, it hurts. It’s not just ego; it chips away at our emotional safety. Research shows that feeling undervalued or unsupported by your partner leads to lower relationship satisfaction over time. It’s not about jealousy, it’s about connection.

Even deeper, the Principle of Least Interest shows that whoever seems less invested holds more power in the relationship. If she feels sidelined, even subtly, she’ll notice — and it unsettles things. It’s like Monica in Love & Basketball: even though her reasons were solid, the moment she wasn’t emotionally present for Quincy, it wounded him. This is how we work. We can say it doesn’t hurt us all day, but we want to be a priority in the lives of others.

We may say “I’m fine,” but being on the back burner releases disappointment and neglect — and ain’t nobody got time for that!

Isis Nezbeth is a freelance writer and the editor-in-chief of The Goddess Column.