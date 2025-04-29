9 Rare Qualities That A Person Is Truly Unstoppable, According To Psychology

We don’t need to be in battle with a clan of medieval nasties to live like a warrior. We don’t need to don a heavy iron chest plate to be a warrior. ‘Warrior’ is a way of seeing the world and a filter through which we see ourselves in that reality. ‘Warrior’ is a perspective, a mindset needed now more than ever.

It’s a way of thinking that informs our behaviors, and those behaviors, in turn, protect us, amplify our luck, and strengthen us. When we adopt the habits of a modern warrior, we anticipate challenges. We’re no longer at the mercy of the surprises that inevitably sneak up on us when we need everything to be trouble-free.

Here are 9 rare qualities that make a person truly unstoppable:

1. They see things for what they are, not what you perceive them to be

There’s a big difference between observation and judgement. Judgers are vulnerable because they are at the mercy of their self-created illusions. You won’t see monsters when you’re awake.

2. They regularly assess the wider terrain

People who frequently get stuck in life often find themselves in the weeds. They never pause for a moment to get to higher ground, where they can zoom out and assess the broader landscape.

This means you need to ask yourself why you’re doing all this. What’s your purpose? What’s your long game?

Don’t wind up in the weeds. That’s how you get swallowed up.

Regularly assessing the wider terrain, particularly in the context of environmental psychology, to understand how individuals perceive, interact with, and are influenced by their surroundings. This assessment involves understanding not just physical spaces, but also the social, cultural, and psychological factors shaping our relationships with the environment.

3. They focus on their system, not on others

I’ve seen a pattern in my life. Whenever I struggle or come up against roadblocks, it’s often because of one thing: I am making my struggle about me.

I wonder whether I’m cut out for something. I dwell on my memories and my ‘faulty’ personality. Then I snap out of it and remember the thing that always saves me:

What is my system? What do I need to DO, regardless of who I think I am and how I feel? The system takes my attention off me and onto doing things. That’s all it takes.

4. They let go of things they can’t control

You can’t do anything about it as much as you wish you could. So let it go. You must. That’s freedom, and you will then be able to redirect all that worried energy into what’s working for you.

While being overly intolerant to things beyond one's control can lead to negative consequences like increased anxiety and depression, it's important to note that distress tolerance, or the ability to endure discomfort without resorting to maladaptive coping mechanisms, can also have benefits. Research suggests that healthy distress tolerance can help regulate anger, impulsivity, and unhealthy behaviors. It can also enable individuals to better manage difficult emotions and situations, leading to greater resilience and improved well-being.

5. They don’t avoid what they fear; they use it

Many people are unnecessarily depressed because they are clueless about the meaning of fear. Most people use fear to point them away from where they need to go.

But their comfort makes for an even riskier life.

Modern warriors know that being scared isn’t always fun, but they also understand the deep thrill of doing scary things. Your greatest opportunities reside in the dark.

Avoidance, while providing temporary relief, can perpetuate anxiety and fear by reinforcing the belief that feared situations are dangerous. A 2022 study concluded that successfully confronting fears can boost self-esteem and confidence, as individuals gain a sense of mastery over their anxiety and develop coping skills.

6. They are pragmatic, not cynical

I’ve seen many friends shoot themselves in the foot and deny themselves opportunities because they’re cynical. Pragmatists see things for what they are, but they operate on hope and optimism. They use what data serves them, and they take action based on this real-world knowledge.

7. They develop their physical aura

You know that special ‘thing’ people seem to give off that pulls others towards them? This gives you an advantage in life. This can be honed. There are several things you can do to develop such an ‘aura.’

Dress clean. You don’t need to be over the top. I’m certainly not. But I take care of my appearance. The small details make the difference.

Be present and actually listen. The attention is off you (which relaxes you further), adds to your mystery, and makes others feel important. Be light-hearted. Taking things seriously drains the energy from a room and loses you respect. Choose to go light, and people around you will be on Cloud 9.

All of this, whether we like to believe it or not, will serve you in life. It will lead to better connections and better opportunities. More than anything else, it will keep you lifted and dignified.

8. They understand the mind-body connection

You will struggle to think clearly and live with ongoing joy if you mistreat your body. More and more studies show the close connection between gut health and mental health, for example.

Modern warriors take care of themselves physically as best they can. It’s a priority for them over anything else.

Recognizing the link between mental states and physical responses helps individuals understand the impact of emotions on their bodies and vice versa. A 2023 study found that this awareness can lead to better self-regulation, reduced anxiety and depression symptoms, and improved mental clarity.

9. They detach themselves from their sense of 'self'

We live in a self-centred age, magnified by social media. So it requires a special level of emotional control to detach yourself from the self-created illusion of ‘you.’

And, I hate to break it to you, but there is no ‘you.’ Ask yourself, ‘Who am I, really?’

Are you your thoughts? No. Are you your experiences? No.

Think of it this way: if you knew there was no aspect of ‘you’ that needed protecting, would you ever be stressed?

You would not. It’s your egoic fabrication of self that is the source of all personal struggle. Modern warriors protect what’s theirs in the material sense, but they are free from the toil of self-protection.

The next time someone criticizes you, drop your shoulders and grin. They won’t know what hit them. No one can hurt you when you’ve detached from your sense of self.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

