Back in the day, people used to go out every Friday and Saturday night because being extroverted was what was expected of them. And sure, for a while, this might've felt freeing and fun. However, as they age, going out every day begins to lose its appeal as staying indoors slowly becomes the new norm. From not wanting to deal with people to simply feeling too exhausted to go out, people who become homebodies as they get older have a list of reasons why staying indoors is much more preferable.

Despite what their family members say, staying indoors is more enjoyable and peaceful than staying out at three in the morning on the weekend. What are the top excuses for homebodies who refuse to go outside if they can help it? Is it true laziness, or are other things gearing people towards having a Friday night in?

People who become homebodies as they get older usually have these 11 reasons:

1. Their social circle shrinks

People who become homebodies as they age usually do so because their social circle has shrunk. Unlike others who are content with having a large friend group, homebodies understand the risks that come with it. From constantly hearing about other people's dramas or controversial opinions, a homebody has slowly shrunk their inner circle to a select few friends.

At first, people might pity the homebody for barely having any friends. After all, who wants to be alone on a Friday night while everybody else is outside having fun? However, in the eyes of a homebody, there's no greater joy than going out once in a blue moon to their select few friends.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, having a select few friends is all people need, as friendships should be based on quality, not quantity. Researchers found that people who have stable and healthy friendships are more satisfied with their lives and less likely to suffer from depression. So, while people might criticize a homebody and tell them they need to go out and socialize more, they're content with staying home and FaceTiming their friends if need be.

2. They have limited energy

Let's face it: working a nine-to-five is already exhausting enough. With barely enough energy in the day to make breakfast, let alone go out and socialize, people who become homebodies as they get older usually have limited energy in the first place. Nowadays, it appears that work-life balance is limited.

With people already struggling not to bring work home at the end of the day, the last thing they want to do is rush work because they have to go out somewhere. Instead, they'd rather conserve their energy towards things they genuinely need.

From cleaning their home to caring for their skin, people who become homebodies prioritize their well-being over how often they go outside. Yet, this isn't bad, as the National Institute of Mental Health found that self-care is linked to better mental health. So, while others might not understand their need for conserving energy, homebodies with limited energy comprehend that there are more important things than going clubbing on a Saturday night.

3. Their financial priorities shift

Everybody knows that life has become increasingly more expensive nowadays. From high egg prices to increasing rent prices, nobody has the money to go out constantly. Food is entirely too expensive, and going out daily with their friends to do activities can quickly add up.

People who become homebodies as they age usually do so because their financial priorities have shifted. There's no greater burden than stressing about finances. According to a study in 2017, people who reported more significant financial stress also reported lower levels of psychological well-being. This is why people will always choose to save money, even if they don't want to.

From avoiding going out to parties to cutting down on the gas they waste, many individuals are starting to count their pennies as the financial stress they experience is too much to handle. Now, is this entirely fair? No, however, it still doesn't change the fact that as people grow older, their mindset shifts. What once used to be about friends and traveling is now about conserving their money to be at ease, which is more than okay for most homebodies anyway.

4. They've already 'been there, done that'

When someone has truly been there and done that, there's very little need for them to explore the world around them. They've already gone on that cruise or gone to that country. They've already partied it up and made questionable decisions.

Sure, it might not be the greatest reason people stay home, but if people have already experienced things more than once, they don't feel the need to experience them again. Not only that, but the boredom they can experience with constantly re-engaging with that experience can be bad for their health.

According to a study published in 2023, boredom can impact mental health as it's linked to depression, anxiety, and impulsivity. So, while others might tell them that they should continue to live life and get out there, homebodies who've already experienced life find much more excitement in reading a book than they do throwing up at three in the morning.

5. They value their peace

For those who value their peace, they know just how great it is to be a homebody. From not seeing their toxic family members to crazy ex-friends, there's value to be found in staying home. This is probably why one of the top reasons people become homebodies in the first place. In truth, they don't want to give up on the peaceful life they created.

Many people do not understand how others can find peace in their homes. After all, constantly staying at home is bound to drive them insane, right? But there's a comfort in familiarity that is often not discussed enough. According to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, people will actively choose something familiar over the excitement of something new.

That said, even homebodies should go outside a few minutes a day. Whether it's for their dose of Vitamin D or a change in scenery, constantly staying home isn't always great and can quickly cripple someone's mental health if they aren't careful.

6. They learn to appreciate routine

People who become homebodies as they get older learn to appreciate routine. There's this common misconception that humans need to be excited for their brain to thrive, and experiencing constant boredom isn't great. That being said, there's a huge difference between routine and boredom.

For starters, the routine can include things that excite people. From carving out time to paint or playing video games, having a consistent routine doesn't mean a homebody is dying of boredom. Instead, they prioritize their need for routine to cultivate a life of peace and happiness.

According to Emerson Capitol, the brain isn't too fond of change. They continued, "We are hardwired to resist change. Part of the brain—the amygdala—interprets change as a threat and releases the hormones for fear, fight, or flight." So, while many people might not understand how a proper routine can be, it helps the brain function in its most optimal state in the long run. And as long as homebodies include just a bit of spontaneity throughout the week, having a routine is the perfect excuse for being more of a homebody.

7. They enjoy their at-home hobbies

Who said that people have more fun outside? Believe it or not, staying indoors doesn't mean that people are bored out of their minds. People who become homebodies as they get older usually do so because they enjoy their at-home hobbies.

From streaming to knitting, people can do plenty of things to have fun and unwind. On the outside, these hobbies might not seem like enough to provide true fulfillment. Yet, according to a study published in Nature Medicine, individuals with hobbies tend to have better health and moods.

That being said, just because people can enjoy indoors doesn't mean everything they do should be indoors. As great as it may feel only to stay inside, there is also a benefit to stepping outside and getting some fresh air. And if homebodies can balance the two and get there thirty minutes a day outside, then if they want to spend the rest indoors, that's more than okay.

8. They feel overstimulated going out

There's a massive push for young people to live their lives and go out more. From family members telling them they can't stay in their room forever, to friends pushing them out to let loose, nobody can escape the nagging that comes with 'needing to go out and live their life.'

Yet, people ignore the overstimulation that comes with going out often. From the loudness of people to the honking and sneezing, going outside can be overstimulating if someone is introverted, anxious, or hasn't been out in ages. This isn't great, as feeling overstimulated can negatively impact people.

According to a study in 2024, feeling highly overstimulated leads to worse physical and mental health. Many people don't truly understand why overstimulation is a huge deal. As a result, those who are homebodies are made to feel crazy when they complain about how chaotic the outside world is, leaving them feeling isolated and frustrated.

9. They crave authenticity over being performative

There's nothing quite so draining as needing to fake it until you make it. Yet whether it's a bad day at work or a terrible day at school, everyone's had to be performative at some point in their lives. This is probably why people who become homebodies as they age usually do so because they crave authenticity over being performative.

Unlike most people, homebodies don't have the energy to keep faking it. Feeling drained constantly from work or school, these individuals will actively choose to stay home whenever they have the chance. In their eyes, if they can create an opportunity to be authentic rather than performative, why wouldn't they?

After all, conserving energy and being their authentic selves impact their health more than being performative ever would. So, as much as their friends or coworkers might beg for them to come outside and hang out, a homebody would rather choose to create space where they can be their true selves, which typically can only be done in the comfort of their own homes.

10. They have limited time

Let's face it: everyone is way too busy. With work piling up and people moving on to different chapters of their lives, like settling down and having children, the amount of time people have is limited, to say the least. This is probably why people who become homebodies are content with staying at home in the first place.

As fun as it is to go outside, they don't always have enough hours in the day to hang out with their friends, cook dinner, clean, and balance their workload and family, all at the same time. Is this fair for those wanting to spend quality time with a homebody? No, but most people understand.

Even if it sucks, most understand that they can't always be the center of attention in someone's life. As much as they'd like to, time is something that is given, not something that is taken. Homebodies can still afford a text message or phone call every blue moon. Despite their busy schedule, they don't want to shut their loved ones out.

11. They feel safer at home

Finally, people who become homebodies as they age usually feel safer at home. Most people can agree that life has gotten crazy lately. Regardless of where someone lives, there seems to be a rising concern about safety. This is why many people, including homebodies, feel more content with staying home than going outside.

While exploring the city with friends or going out to parties is fun, many people constantly look over their shoulders in fear. From needing to carry pepper spray to continually being on the lookout, going outside feels more like a chore than an enjoyable experience.

With this in mind, homebodies have opted to stay indoors where they know they can be safe. Now, can it get isolating at times? Absolutely. However, if homebodies had to choose between isolation and putting themselves in potential danger, it's safe to say that isolation would be the winner.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.