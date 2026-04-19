11 Rare Phrases Truly Joyful & Authentic People Say Pretty Much Every Day

It seems as if people today are less happy and joyful than they were in the past. But that feeling isn't too far off because, according to a report from San Diego State University, young people have been getting less happy over time, citing the use of social media as a main cause. Other research suggests additional factors like economic uncertainty and social isolation as contributing to this sense of loneliness and despair.

But no matter the state of the world, there will always be people who lead with happiness and have high spirits. It may show through their actions, but also their words, and there are certain rare phrases truly joyful and authentic people say pretty much every day. It not only brings their mindset somewhere positive, but helps those around them from spiraling into negativity.

Here are 11 rare phrases truly joyful and authentic people say pretty much every day

1. ‘I’m genuinely so happy for you’

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Not everyone can be happy for other people. As much as they may claim otherwise or fake kindness, the average person isn't going to go out of their way to express how excited they are for their loved one, especially when they're a bit envious.

However, for people with an abundance of joy in their life, it comes easily. Whether it's small accomplishments or random good luck that falls upon their loved ones, they're always finding ways to support their happiness.

According to clinical psychologist Carla Shuman, "Being happy for other people... is good for our own mental health. It allows us to focus on something besides our own thoughts, feelings, and problems. Being happy for others, and expressing it to them, also grows our relationships. It's important for others to know that we care about them and their lives, including what gives them joy."

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2. ‘I don’t know much about that, but I’d love to learn’

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As much as people try to educate themselves, it isn't possible to learn every subject or culture in a short amount of time. It takes years of studying and researching to gain knowledge like this, but it all relates back to being open-minded. People who are truly joyful and authentic tend to express this desire to learn more, despite not knowing much about a particular subject.

Feeling zero embarrassment, they ask questions and show an eagerness to learn every day. While some may call them extra, an eagerness to expand the mind makes someone's life just a little bit brighter. And it's probably why they're so insistent in the first place.

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3. ‘That really meant a lot to me’

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People are sometimes never acknowledged for their efforts. Whether it's at work, school, or at home, a good deed can almost always go unnoticed. And while it may sound excessive to express gratitude often, being thankful has a way of transforming people's lives for the better.

According to behavioral researcher Ross E O'Hara, when we express gratitude, it helps bring us together, as well as enhance our emotional and social well-being. So, acknowledging others in this way not only makes them feel better, but it lets joyful people maintain their demeanor.

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4. ‘No, that doesn’t feel right to me’

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Being joyful isn't just about what someone expresses to others. For those who are truly authentic and happy, they always find a way to maintain their joyful disposition. By setting clear-cut boundaries every day, they stay happy for longer. And while it may feel uncomfortable to some, they have no problem saying, "No, that doesn't feel right to me."

Whether it's figuring out where to go to dinner or navigating a brand new relationship, happy people put down firm boundaries. It may sound over the top, but creating healthy dynamics by expressing yourself is the number one way to keep your joy and sanity intact.

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5. ‘I made a mistake’

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People make mistakes every day; it's just a normal part of life. From forgetting to throw out the trash to accidentally saying something that sets off their partner, it's inevitable. But happy people don't need to be negative. And instead of focusing on their errors and letting it get to them, they admit their faults and move forward.

Mistakes are the greatest way to grow as a person, and joyful people readily acknowledge their mishaps. As counselor and author Raychelle Cassada Lohmann revealed, "Every mistake provides an opportunity for growth. Our brain even tries to help us learn from our slip-ups." Not only does this contribute to a person's wisdom, but the more they grow, the more they step into their authenticity.

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6. ‘I’m just happy to be here’

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Life doesn't always go as planned, but rather than worrying about the "what ifs" or the minor pitfalls in life, joyful, authentic people look at the time spent with their loved ones as a blessing. They constantly express how happy they are to be there, and want the people around them to know it.

Whether they're lying on the couch with their partner or going shopping with their mother, these people find a way to make the most of it. When push comes to shove, they find a way to make their loved ones feel valued.

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7. ‘I’m so proud of myself’

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Finding true inner joy is all about how a person treats themselves. Rather than letting minor errors trip them up, truly joyful and authentic people say they're proud of themselves pretty much every day.

Knowing the strength it takes to get up and still make it happen is enough to be proud of. So, even if they're feeling terrible, they repeat this phrase at the beginning and end of the day. And as psychotherapist John Tsilimparis explained, boosting self-confidence makes us more successful, improves our health, and increases our happiness.

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8. ‘Don’t worry about it’

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It's common to get caught up in the minor things that don't affect us in a grand way. From how others feel about us to what's happening at work, learning to let go is one of the many ways joyful, authentic people keep their spark. Of course, it's a lot easier said than done, and learning to shut their brain off doesn't come easily.

However, this is why it's important that they remind themselves and others that not sweating it or worrying is a healthier option. By allowing themselves to let go, they're more likely to maintain peace, leading to an abundance of happiness.

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9. ‘I’m excited to see how this turns out’

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Nothing in life is certain, but the way people respond to uncertainty matters more than they think. From curbing anxiety to stress, the way we respond can alter our health. According to the American Psychological Association, "Stress affects all systems of the body, including the musculoskeletal, respiratory, cardiovascular, endocrine, gastrointestinal, nervous, and reproductive systems."

So, it's no wonder why authentic, joyful people express excitement at how things turn out. By choosing to see the best in a situation, these people are more likely to keep their stress levels low, leading to better mental and physical health.

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10. ‘Let’s make today a good day’

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If someone had a bad day, it's tempting to fall into a doomsday mentality. But joyful people know how to stay positive despite setbacks. Taking a deep breath, they say "let's make today a good day" every single day, cheering themselves up and motivating them to keep it light.

Having a mountain of stress to deal with, most people can't fathom how words impact us for the better. But by repeating this phrase every day, mentalities change. Finding the silver lining and understanding that the day is what they make of it, authentic, happy people feel more in control.

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11. ‘I’m glad we did this’

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While people may rave about the importance of trying something new, it isn't always that glamorous. As social psychologist Ronald E. Riggio pointed out, "With change comes uncertainty. As a result, people tend to shy away from change because they are fearful or anxious about what the result might be."

However, joyful people don't view change in the same way as the average person. Knowing how crucial change is for growth and happiness, they embrace it. No longer feeling stagnant, they'll say, "I'm glad we did this" pretty much every day, making it their mission to expand their bucket list in the process.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.