By now, we all know the power of the tongue. You can easily speak things into existence without intending to do so. Not only do the things you say to others have consequences, but the words you speak to yourself impact your inner self and the world around you. The happiest people among us know that certain phrases can shift the energy in the room, so they choose the ones that bring about joy and exuberance.

Happy people choose words that keep them in a positive place. They subconsciously know that the Law of Attraction can help them manifest things they may or may not want in their life. The phrases they speak come from a place of gratitude, self-worth, and a desire to leave the world a better place than they found it. Implementing the phrases the happy people use regularly into your life can change its trajectory.

Here are 11 phrases genuinely happy people use on a regular basis

1. 'I'm so grateful for...'

Aaron Amat from Getty Images via Canva

Any phrase that starts with gratitude is sure to bring a feeling of joy and appreciation. Happy people know that there is always something in life to be grateful for. Their thankfulness is not just a fleeting emotion, but a consistent mental habit that keeps them seeing the glass as half full. Everything doesn't have to be perfect. They find joy in what is good and incorporate gratitude into their language every day.

Showing gratitude creates a positive focus. Research shows that it rewires the brain to notice and amplify the things that are good in life. Psychologically, using this phrase can strengthen your neural pathways that are often associated with your well-being, reduce negative emotions, and foster resilience. Practicing being grateful can increase happiness, reduce stress and anxiety, and improve your sleep quality.

2. 'That's not worth my energy'

Prostock-studio via Canva

Happy people have strict boundaries. They know how to protect their time and energy. Instead of investing their emotions in fruitless behaviors, they can detach and remove themselves from the situations. You won't find them feeding into negativity or drama because their top priority is protecting their peace. Telling other people "no" is an emotional boundary in action.

Emotionally healthy and balanced people conserve their mental resources for the things that truly matter. They are very selective about what they choose to give attention to, and that minimizes the potential for stress and reduces the risk of exposure to circumstances that could dim the light of the happiest person.

3. 'I'm proud of myself'

AMR Image from Getty Images Signature via Canva

People who look for validation in others are destined to be unhappy and dissatisfied with life. Their quest for external affirmation puts them at the mercy of others' opinions and actions. But truly happy people look within for the validation they need. They celebrate their own achievements and progress, no matter how big or small. When you are truly where you want to be in life, you prefer internal validation over external approval.

Instead of chasing praise, happy people self-affirm. They subscribe to the self-determination theory and believe that their ability to be autonomous and competent on their own is essential to their psyche. Telling yourself that you are proud supports your internal happiness and makes you focus on your intrinsic value, which will last much longer than the extrinsic.

4. 'What is the lesson I am meant to learn here?'

Jacob Lund via Canva

Happiness is a result of the realization that you never lose. You either win or you learn. You understand that everything that happens in life is either a blessing or a lesson, a stepping stone toward the things you truly want out of life. Instead of blaming others or sitting in failure, happy people look for opportunities to grow and do better in the future. They have a growth mindset that keeps them evolving and transforming.

That growth mindset is the key to the resilience we see in happy people and their overall satisfaction with life. Instead of having a fixed mindset where everything must be accepted and there is no room for change, they have a problem-solving mentality and can adapt and pivot when the situation calls for a new perspective.

5. 'Good for them'

pixelfit from Getty Images Signature via Canva

The most telltale sign that there is a world-class hater in the room is the fact that they cannot be happy for other people. Truly happy people root for others and never feel like another person's win is their loss. They refuse to be diminished by the success of other people and know that there is enough room at the table for everyone to eat. The accomplishments of others are not a threat to them, but an inspiration.

Low envy and high emotional maturity are some characteristics of happy people that stand out. They know that everyone has their own talents and positive attributes, and each one is valuable. They have a strong sense of self and are secure in who and what they are. Happy people can celebrate others without comparison.

6. 'I need a break and that's okay'

studioroman via Canva

Some of the boundaries that are put in place by people are intended to support their happiness. They listen to their minds and their bodies and take a break when it is necessary. Rest is not seen as weakness for them. It's wise to allow their body, mind, and spirit to heal and recover. It's a necessary part of self-care and wellness.

Self-compassion is critical to happiness and well-being. Treating ourselves with kindness, empathy, and grace during stressful times is much more effective than harsh self-talk. Giving yourself permission to step away and focus on you is unmatched emotional intelligence and self-advocacy.

7. 'This made me smile'

Latino Life via Canva

Acknowledging small acts of kindness and the associated joy you feel not only makes you happy but also contributes to the happiness of others as well. You can appreciate a blue sky, a kind word, a perfect cup of coffee, or a well-placed compliment.

Mindful attention to the things that make you feel good is the way happy people train their minds to take notice of the smallest positive experiences. They are present and intentional and use affirming words to increase life satisfaction.

8. 'No, thank you'

Makidotvn from Getty Images via Canva

While telling someone "No" can feel like rejection to them. It is empowering and happiness-inducing for you. Adding a "thank you" to the end can show that you are kind, but not a people pleaser.

Happiness comes from asserting healthy boundaries without guilt. You know where you stand and can't be influenced otherwise.

9. 'I forgive you'

adamkaz from Getty Images Signature via Canva

You might roll your eyes when someone tells you that forgiveness is for you, not the other person. But this phrase is for happy people who have let go of resentment and chosen to move forward. It does not excuse the people who have wronged them from bad behavior, but releases them from the burden of carrying it.

Healing requires letting go of past pain and trauma. It doesn't mean you forget the lessons learned, but it frees you of the need to carry the load of anger and resentment. Not only that, but forgiveness lowers your cortisol levels, improves heart health, and improves mental wellness.

10. 'I trust myself'

pixelfit from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Happy people believe in their own judgment and intuition over anyone else's. They don't second-guess everything and have a strong sense of psychological self-resilience. Knowing that you can trust yourself to do what's right for you removes some of the anxiety behind decision-making.

Trusting yourself keeps your internal locus of control stabilized. You know that you are the driver of your own life. Saying that you trust yourself out loud is linked to having higher self-esteem and getting more joy out of life. You shape your reality, and your destiny is in your hands.

11. 'Let's find a way forward'

Ridofranz from Getty Images via Canva

While others focus on the problem, happy people concern themselves with resolution and the path forward. They prioritize good solutions over pervasive problems. They remain optimistic even in the bleakest of circumstances. Hope is a habit that they automatically default to.

Being so optimistic is not naive at all. It's how you speak what you really want into fruition. You can regulate your emotions, take decisive action, and stay hopeful during adverse times. You have an unbreakable psychological resilience.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.