If you consider yourself smart but aren't sure why, it's important to realize that being intelligent is a lot more than just test scores and memorization. Intelligence has more to do with how we're perceived by others, and if you're unsure if you fit the bill, pay close attention the the words you use in everyday conversation, because you are way more intelligent than you even know if you say certain phrases on a near daily basis .

Plenty of people underestimate their own intelligence because they're comparing themselves to narrow definitions of what it means to be smart. But intelligence is about curiosity, adaptability, humility, and having the ability to reflect. In fact, some of the most intelligent individuals don’t even realize how truly insightful they are because their way of thinking feels so natural.

You are way more intelligent than you even know if you say these 11 phrases on a near daily basis

1. 'I'm eager to learn new things'

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By saying this phrase, you are way more intelligent than you even know, because you understand that you don't know everything, and it doesn't deter you from wanting to learn and gain more knowledge.

According to Columbia University researchers, doing something new, even if they're small things, helps your brain become better at adapting and learning further. They concluded that when you try new things, your brain becomes more "flexible," meaning it becomes better at solving problems and adjusting to changes.

More often than not, an intelligent person will go to great lengths to learn something new. That's because they understand that if they want to progress in life, they need to do more than just teach — they have to be a student as well.

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2. 'I'm curious about what you think'

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You genuinely care about the opinions of others and listen intently to what they think because you know there's great power in diverse thinking. If you want to put forth the greatest and most creative ideas, you need to be willing to depend on others and their thought process.

But having smarts doesn't mean having the best opinions. As Stephen Davies, a senior fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, explained, "The point is that there is no general tendency for the opinions or decisions of the intelligent to be any better than those of the less intelligent."

Davies added that smartness is not greatness, and if we look at history, we will find that people tend to gravitate toward those who have great virtue or morals. Even back then, intelligence could only get you so far.

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3. 'Can you break it down for me?'

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While this phrase may be said with mild frustration, it's not aimed towards anyone but yourself. Even if people roll their eyes, annoyed that you don't know what they do, you truly want to get things correct the first time. So, you ask for help, which is an incredibly intelligent thing to do.

You want to learn and figure out how to perfect something before you've tried it on your own. In this way, you don't have to revisit that person or relearn anything. Instead, you absorb the information and use it to become better skilled.

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4. 'What do you think about all this?'

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It might be hard to believe, but you are way more intelligent than you even know or realize when you use this phrase. You're always trying to run things by other people, because you value what they have to say. You understand that there's power in diverse thinking and in looking at things from a new perspective.

While some may laugh or sneer if you tend to ask people what they think about a certain situation, it's only because they don't have your intellect. You take the opinions of others and use it to not only boost your own knowledge, but help people in any way you can.

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5. 'I can see where you're coming from'

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Intelligent people usually have a gift for seeing things from a different perspective, enjoying learning and understanding things they know little or nothing about, and using it to grow as a person. Because you are more intelligent than you know, you don't just focus on your own way of thinking; rather, you want to expand your horizons and see the situation from all viewpoints.

You're able to put yourself in other people's shoes and understand where they're coming from. And because of this, you're likely highly empathetic. According to cognitive scientist Art Markman, when you see things from another perspective, you're creating empathy.

"You can actually take the phrase 'see the world from someone else's perspective' literally. Actually trying to imagine what the world would look like from another person's vantage point also helps you to connect with that person better and even to understand the world a bit more like that person," he added.

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6. 'That's a great question, but let me get back to you on that'

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There's nothing more powerful than admitting you don't know everything. In fact, it's an incredible trait to possess. A famous 1999 study conducted by David Dunning and Justin Kruger showed that people who were most confident did worse on tests, while those who were least confident scored higher on their tests. This came to be known as the Dunning-Kruger effect, where people who lack knowledge or skill in a certain area overestimate their own competence.

But why is this? Experts from Michigan State University pointed out, "When you have a great deal of confidence, you might not seek additional knowledge because you think you know it all. The more knowledge you gain in a subject, the more you understand the complexity and nuance of the topic."

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7. 'Can you clarify what you mean by that?'

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There's nothing more awkward and frustrating than a misunderstanding. As certified counselor Anne Katz put it, "Assumptions are the opposite of open communication; they remain unsaid and often expand to include thoughts that are unrelated to the initial feeling. They fester and grow and prompt actions that are a mystery to the other person, who then reacts in a way that causes confusion and distress."

Assumptions are dangerous because they can easily turn sideways and lead to the breakdown of healthy relationships. But intelligent people like you always ask for clarification to avoid this. You never just assume what someone else means; you go to the source directly and ask someone if you're confused.

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8. 'Tell me more'

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For you, when you say "tell me more," there's nothing better than getting to the core of what someone else is thinking and the stories and knowledge they can pass along to you. This is essential because you want to have all the facts before making a decision.

Decision-making is a process that requires critical thinking skills. And you have no problem gathering all the information and using it to guide your choices.

As experts from University of Massachusetts Dartmouth explained, "Using a step-by-step decision-making process can help you make more deliberate, thoughtful decisions by organizing relevant information and defining alternatives. This approach increases the chances that you will choose the most satisfying alternative possible."

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9. 'I'd like to hear your side of the story first'

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Knowing the full story of a situation is a great practice that you strive to make part of your daily routine, especially when you use this phrase. Before you comment or try to fix something, you want to ensure you know all parts of the argument or situation. So, you extract the details and analyze it from all perspectives.

Only when you get your facts figured out do you make your move, navigating even the most complex and difficult situations. This not only helps you make choices and decisions in your daily life, but helps them feel heard as well. As one study published in Current Opinion in Psychology explained, there are incredible benefits to making people you're in conflict with feel heard.

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10. 'I'd like some feedback on this'

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When you use this phrase on a daily basis, whether it's at work or with your partner, you are way more intelligent than you even know or realize. As much as you enjoy giving feedback, you truly appreciate receiving it as well. You love knowing the different ways you can improve and what you're lacking in.

While it's normal for many people to hate receiving criticism, it's a benefit for you. Of course, receiving feedback can be brutal at times, but you use those comments and critiques to better yourself. And you take great pleasure in seeing how far you've grown over time.

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11. 'I've changed my mind'

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When you say you've changed your mind, it indicates that you are intelligent in ways you may not even realize. Intelligent people are always revising the way they think, using new information to adjust their viewpoints and coming to information-based conclusions. While many people may rely on their emotions, you rely on research and facts.

Even if you change your mind, it doesn't mean anything negative. Yes, you may be indecisive, but it's only because you're constantly expanding your knowledge, and using that information to build upon your original opinions.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.