Despite being incredibly personal and largely overlooked by a society that rewards constant stimulation and overconfidence, someone's innate inner security and strength is a superpower. Usually cultivated by a kind of emotional intelligence that adds value and well-being to their lives, people with true inner strength have a foundation of self-love and quiet confidence that others just can't replicate.

Advertisement

While their energy and quiet power might feel indescribable, there are certain rare phrases people with exceptional inner strength say pretty much every day that you'll notice once you hear them. And they're so powerful that you might begin using them in your own life, too.

Here are 11 rare phrases people with exceptional inner strength say pretty much every day

1. 'I have a feeling this isn't right'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Especially amongst women with brains naturally wired toward intuitive thinking, someone with a strong sense of inner security often has the self-trust to follow their instincts. They trust their gut and honor their feelings, even when they don't always have the words to verbalize and explain them to other people.

They rarely need affirmation and reassurance from others, so when they feel like something isn't right, that gut feeling is all they need to take action.

2. 'You're right, I'm sorry'

It takes a lot of inner strength and security in yourself to admit you made a mistake. It takes even more grounded energy to apologize openly and genuinely, even in the face of complex feelings like embarrassment. However, people with an exceptional kind of security in themselves aren't afraid of discomfort, because they know it builds resilience over time.

Advertisement

Unlike the average person coping with a desire to curate a self-image to be liked by others, these people seek out newness, challenges, and learning lessons, even if it means making mistakes along the way.

3. 'I need some time to think'

Most people in today's stimulating world seek distractions and busyness to "cope" with complex issues. They rely on screens to fill their alone time and emotional suppression to push complex feelings away, all for the sake of a few fleeting moments of comfort. However, as a study from Consulting and Clinical Psychology explains, this kind of avoidance only ends up amplifying the stress and anxiety someone experiences around whatever they're trying not to face.

Truly secure people, who aren't afraid to acknowledge their feelings and make space for them in the present moment, do the opposite. When they're experiencing big feelings, they may not self-isolate, but they're not afraid to ask for space and spend time in their own company without distractions. Their feelings aren't something to run from, but something to accept and make peace with.

Advertisement

4. 'No'

A person's inner emotional strength often comes from a sense of protection over their own energy. They don't try to constantly please others at their own expense, and they refuse to tolerate misbehavior that puts their well-being at risk.

Whether it's unsustainable obligations at home or unrealistic expectations and behavior in the workplace, people with true strength aren't afraid to set their boundaries. They understand that "no" is a full sentence, and they don't burden themselves with the desire to over-explain and over-apologize to people who don't deserve it.

5. 'I changed my mind'

Yaroslav Astakhov | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Part of what makes our lives so fulfilling and exciting is our ability to change our minds. We're never stuck, because we always have the ability to change our mindset and make different choices, even if it doesn't always feel comfortable or convenient to do so.

Even in passing conversations, we often feel a sense of security in our mindset and opinions, which cuts us off from being present and learning with others who have different ones. That's part of what makes taboo topics so controversial to talk about, because people don't know how to make space for those who disagree with them.

However, truly secure, intelligent people aren't clinging to a sense of superiority over others. They may have personal, passionate opinions, but that doesn't mean they're not willing to admit when they're wrong or change their opinions in the face of new information.

Advertisement

6. 'Tell me more about you'

The most internally secure, strong people aren't afraid to be quiet in conversations and make space for other people. They're incredibly great listeners who have the power to make other people feel special and valued, because they don't need constant attention or validation from others to feel connected and comfortable.

"Tell me more about you" and "I'd love to hear more about that" are common for people with exceptional inner strength, and their relationships and passing interactions thrive because they're not self-centered or selfish with their attention.

7. 'I'm proud of myself'

In a culture where everyone seems to be striving for the "next best thing" and setting sustainably high expectations for themselves, there's a lot of power in taking a step back and expressing pride for how far you've come.

Exceptionally strong, resilient, and emotionally intelligent people make space for this gratitude often, even if it's with a phrase as simple as "I'm proud of myself." They don't need to rely on validation or praise from anyone else to feel successful, as long as they can make space to celebrate themselves.

Advertisement

8. 'It's not impossible, it's unfamiliar'

So many people feel stuck in bad spaces in life and unhappy in their routines because they believe that discomfort, change, and embarrassment are impossibly difficult experiences to overcome. However, in reality, these things may just be unfamiliar, and just because you haven't done something before doesn't mean you don't have something to learn from it.

From starting new relationships to changing a routine, the most strong-willed, disciplined people accept discomfort to grow as individuals. They understand that while things like embarrassment and stepping out of their comfort zone aren't always easy, it doesn't mean they don't have something to gain from leaning in.

9. 'I can understand that perspective'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Advertisement

While speaking to someone who disagrees with us or with whom we don't always get along can be triggering and difficult for a lot of people, those with exceptional inner strength and emotional regulation skills have the ability to show up. They still make people feel heard and work to understand them, even if it's not always comfortable.

The average person might avoid these conversations or opt for a rigid "you're wrong" phrase, but these counterparts instead use "I can understand that perspective" or "I want to understand your opinions" to craft more productive interactions.

Advertisement

10. 'I refuse to be disrespected'

Even if it's easier to let disrespect fly under the radar and tolerate misbehavior from people, individuals with self-assuredness aren't afraid to tackle discomfort in order to stand up for themselves. They have a sense of self-worth that's tied to their own habits and behaviors, so they're not going to wait for someone else to call out disrespect and continue to have their character attacked.

Whether it's in the workplace or at home, they often disconnect from and set boundaries with people who don't treat them with a basic level of respect.

11. 'Do you want solutions or support?'

Unsolicited advice, especially in close relationships, is more common than we realize. Most of the time, it's crafted and offered with the best intentions, like a parent or partner who just wants the person they're speaking with to feel better.

However, when we just want to feel supported and validated, "solutions" to getting rid of the feelings we're facing can feel dismissive and intrusive. That's why people with real strength balance their desire to make people feel better with an ability to actively listen. They're not afraid to ask people what they need, because they understand that it might be different from what they want to offer in the moment.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.