If A Woman Says These 11 Phrases, She's Likely An Old Soul Who Craves Depth & Solitude

Most people are living relatively superficial lives because they’re avoidant of vulnerability. While they might yearn for meaningful connections on a deeper level, their gut reactions urge them to lean into distractions and the safety of small talk.

However, if a woman says these phrases often, she’s likely an old soul who craves the depth, solitude, and vulnerability that others aren’t emotionally intelligent enough to make space for. They live healthier, more connected lives, because they’re not afraid of their own company and depth.

If a woman says these phrases often, she’s likely an old soul who craves depth and solitude

1. ‘I’m going to stay in’

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While many people feed into “FOMO” when they really need rest and go out, a woman who seeks depth and solitude isn’t afraid to stay alone, even if everyone else is going out and spending time together. Of course, they don’t cancel last-minute all the time or even disappoint their friends when they’ve made a commitment, but they’re not afraid to say “no” when everyone else feels pressured to put their own needs to the side.

It’s this alone time that truly boosts their well-being, especially when they approach it with a good attitude. As a Nature Communications study explains, a person’s attitude about their alone time truly makes a big difference in how much value they get from it, which is why these women continue to come back to their solitude as a grounding ritual.

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2. ‘Something doesn’t feel right’

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Even if it’s easier to please people and ignore issues, especially for women who have been socialized into agreeable attitudes by society, women who lead with depth and emotional intelligence have gut instincts they’re not willing to ignore.

As psychiatrist Judith Orloff reveals, women’s brains are naturally wired toward intuition, and when they also cultivate self-trust to follow their instincts, they’re more grounded and willing to make quick decisions in their best interests. They’ll often say “something doesn’t feel right” or notice energy around them in social spaces, because they’re not caught up seeking attention or being likable before tapping into their own needs.

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3. ‘I need space to think’

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For women with depth and an appreciation for their own company, taking space is their sixth love language. When they need space to regulate emotions and reflect amid the chaos and constant stimulation of the world, they’re not afraid to resort to their alone time to manage all the complex feelings.

While the average person might shove them down and use distractions like social interactions to protect themselves from needing to face their complex feelings, these women lean in. Especially if they’re emotionally sensitive and prone to picking up on energy others miss, they may need this space to cope with the overstimulation they’re subjected to out in the world.

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4. ‘I don’t have the energy for that’

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Instead of trying to stick to a rigid schedule or constantly manage their time, truly deep, intelligent women instead manage their energy on a daily basis. They’re always tapped into their own energy and social battery because they’re not afraid of introspection and quietness, so when someone or something is draining them, they can confidently use a phrase like “I don’t have the energy for that.”

Even if it means saying “no” to something they might enjoy or swapping stimulation with quietness at home, they’re not afraid to slow down if they need to protect their well-being.

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5. ‘I don’t mind being misunderstood’

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Especially when so many people intentionally misunderstand others to protect their own likability, attention, and narrative, it’s a powerful statement to simply not care about others’ opinions. In fact, it’s often the most regulated, self-assured, and authentic women who are themselves without worrying about how they’re perceived.

They’re not afraid to be alone or to appreciate quietness, so when someone misunderstands them or pushes them out of a conversation, they’re not drawn to over-explaining and overcompensating to change their mind. They simply let it go and create space.

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6. ‘I’m not going to force this’

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Women who are genuinely old souls who crave depth, solitude, and personal space aren’t going to force things or chase people who don’t treat them well. They often use “I’m not going to force this” or “I don’t tolerate this kind of behavior,” because they’re not afraid of solitude and their own company.

They know their worth and live by their own sense of authenticity, trusting that the right things, people, and opportunities will come to them, instead of trying to force and pressure themselves to find them.

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7. ‘I’m selective’

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While many women who choose to be alone and maintain high standards are often viewed in misguided ways in a culture that expects women to be constantly available and agreeable, they have a special superpower. They don’t tolerate misbehavior or drain themselves to appeal to others, but instead work on and appreciate themselves.

Even without a partner or close friends in certain seasons of life, they’re still appreciating and cultivating a beautifully deep relationship with themselves.

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8. ‘I don’t let everyone close’

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While women with depth and emotional intelligence aren’t afraid to have interactions with strangers and find meaning in casual conversations, they don’t let everyone in. They’re protective of their energy, and even if everyone else tolerates the bare minimum in favor of attention or validation, these women lead with high standards.

Especially when they appreciate and uphold their solitude amid chaotic routines, they’re not willing to sacrifice it for people who don’t deserve to influence their time and energy.

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9. ‘Everything happens on its own time’

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Living in our society that’s revolving around stimulation, distraction, and instant gratification, it’s easy to get swept up in a mindset that encourages impatience and entitlement. There’s a reason that narcissism is rising in our culture today.

However, women who appreciate slowness, quietness, and solitude are often more likely to be patient. They don’t seek immediate validation or reward. They’re okay to wait and appreciate things instead of constantly wishing for and focusing on what’s missing in their lives.

Even if it’s something as simple as being a good listener and understanding someone, instead of wishing for their chance to speak, these women understand that the best things in life come from waiting and trusting.

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10. ‘I’m not interested in playing games’

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Most people today are leading with their own superficial needs in mind, like distracting from suppressed emotions or being the center of attention. However, women with old souls who crave something deeper are driven by a deeper sense of values and intentions.

They aren’t interested in “playing games” in their relationships to seek lust or excitement, because their relationships are founded on understanding and trust. They like to feel secure and stable in every aspect of their lives, which is why spending time in their own company and solitude is so attractive.

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11. ‘I feel like I’ve known you forever’

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While women who are old souls and deep, sensitive minds are often picky with the people they choose to let in, when they enter a relationship or spark a deeper connection with someone, it’s intentional. They often use phrases like “I feel like I’ve known you forever” because they have a deeper sense of wisdom, intuition, and intentionality that most people miss.

They appreciate the kind of connection and depth that the average person misses out on in favor of external validation and distraction. Of course, they align with older generations and values more, in many ways because they appreciate the depth others miss.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.