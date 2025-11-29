The Art Of Slowing Down: 3 Simple Habits Of People Who Refuse To Let Hustle Culture Win

You may have a personality that struggles with how to relax and make self-care a priority in your life. Or worse, you feel like taking time for yourself or trying to relax is you being selfish, and then you feel guilty about saying "no" to people.

In my experience, this is common among most high achievers. Although your service-oriented mentality has generated high levels of career success, it's now working against you. Not only are you unsure of how to say no, but freeing up time for rest creates guilt.

You know that your current high-stress lifestyle is unsustainable and will eventually hurt your career. And you even know the answer is to make time for relaxation and renewal. The question is: How can you learn to say "no" and make more time for yourself without feeling so guilty? It's time to understand a few things about what boundaries really are to stop letting hustle culture win.

Here are 3 simple habits of people who refuse to let hustle culture win:

1. They reframe how they think about relaxation

You must change your mindset around relaxation. And part of that is to acknowledge the benefits of relaxation. Studies show that relaxation techniques can lower blood pressure and reduce levels of cortisol, a main stress hormone in the body. The relaxation response counters the stress response by slowing the heart rate, lowering blood pressure, and decreasing oxygen consumption

When you take time for yourself for rest and renewal, you're improving your mental and physical health (both in the short-term and in the long-term). There are numerous short-term physical benefits, including:

Reduction of stress-related hormones

Decrease in your heart and breathing rate

Blood flow to your muscles increases

Blood pressure is lowered

These physical health benefits have an impact on your cognitive abilities. When your stress levels are lower, you'll have a better attention span, be more likely to think clearly and creatively, and have better reasoning skills.

When relaxation becomes a habit, stress levels become naturally lower, and you'll feel better. Thus, learning to relax is a long-term investment in your most important asset: Yourself.

Your thoughts and feelings are interconnected. A thought creates a feeling (and vice versa), and those are what convince you to take action or do nothing.

Contrary to what many people think, you can change your thoughts. That means you can re-train your brain to think differently about rest and renewal so you feel good about it instead of guilty or selfish.

Prioritize awareness: If you want to change your thoughts and the beliefs behind them, then you must first become aware of what they are. Instead of ignoring or pretending that you don't have them (or trying to push through with willpower to do something differently), bring your thoughts into the open and name them. Sit with your thoughts and beliefs and get clarity around what's going on in your thinking that has you feeling so guilty about relaxing and/or saying "no."

Ask questions: Once you've identified your negative thinking, ask questions that lead to fruitful answers. Get curious about evidence to the contrary and how you might counteract this belief.

For example, (a) if you have trouble saying "no" to a colleague, ask yourself, "How will saying "no" help them?" or (b) if you're feeling guilty when relaxing, ask yourself "How will this time help me be more creative, productive, and fruitful in my work and at home?".

The exercise above gives rise to a line of inquiry that will support the mental shift you're trying to make. It creates new thoughts around relaxation and saying "no" that support your ability to do so when needed.

2. They look for evidence that supports slowing down

G-Stock Studio / Shutterstock

Your second tip for how to relax without guilt is to look for evidence that supports relaxation. You'll need to:

Review your past and identify what you've done for relaxation. Note: Only include activities that are clearly for relaxation purposes. Fun activities that don't relax you do not count.

Don't forget to include simple things such as sleeping, napping, and reading.

On a piece of paper, write down the type of relaxation activity and the time spent relaxing.

Analyze the effect of each activity on your mental and physical health, your mood, and productivity levels.

Also, look to people you admire who are successful and pay attention to how they relax and the benefits of their relaxation activities. Keep a journal to track all of your relaxation benefits going forward until relaxation becomes a long-term habit. As you start to make more connections between renewal activities, your performance and productivity levels, and your health, it will get easier to prioritize relaxation.

When it comes to the connection between rest and performance, studies have found that people with consistent time off work are actually more productive overall because they feel more mentally rested. By keeping a detailed record of your relaxation activities, you're essentially creating your own evidence bank that proves that rest isn't laziness, but a necessary investment in your performance.

3. They tie up loose ends

What repetitive tasks do you have that never end? Do you have long-term projects that haven't been broken into manageable short-term tasks and activities? These types of tasks and activities create open-ended loops within your mind.

Open-ended loops are activities that don't have an endpoint or an end in sight, like:

Checking and responding to emails

Pushing a long-term project forward that's easy to get lost in without setting clear guidelines and deadlines

Researching a new idea without an end-goal of where you're going (or when to stop)

The problem with these open-ended loops is that, because there's no clear deadline or stopping point, you tend to get caught up in them and feel like you must keep going. Because of this, open activities create guilt around stopping them.

Closing open-ended tasks is primarily about proper prioritization and learning to utilize sound productivity strategies:

Breaking them into small, manageable tasks with deadlines. Your deadline can be time-based or outcome-based, depending on what makes the most sense. However, be certain that you've broken them into small enough pieces to make them manageable and doable in a short period of time (preferably within a couple of hours and no longer than one day).

Committing only to what can be done in one day, keeping built-in breaks for renewal in mind.

Stopping when you get to the predetermined endpoint and moving on to your next priority.

You should keep two lists: A daily to-do list with only those things that you'll be working on that day, and a larger list of projects and activities (think of this as your "not now" list). Your daily to-do list should be set at the beginning of each day, after briefly reviewing your calendar and list of long-term projects.

Research demonstrates that creating a concrete plan for incomplete tasks immediately reduces their mental burden. By breaking open-ended activities into actionable chunks with clear endpoints, you're freeing up mental energy that would otherwise be consumed by the constant background hum of unfinished business.

With respect to email and other daily tasks, set regular times in your calendar to check, prioritize, file, and respond. Block time to work on longer projects and don't check email during those time periods. Follow these tips for less stress, more productivity, and much more fun without the guilt.

Heather Moulder is an executive career and life coach, attorney, speaker, and founder of Course Correction Coaching.