11 Innocent-Looking Things That Completely Drain Highly Intelligent & Deeply Sensitive People

Written on Mar 30, 2026

highly intelligent and deeply sensitive man feeling emotionally drained Elena Shishkina | Shutterstock
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For the average person, everyday situations and occurrences are just a normal part of life. They're focused on what's in front of them and aren't drained, emotionally or mentally, by their surroundings. But the same can't be said for intellectuals, because there are certain innocent-looking things that completely drain highly intelligent and deeply sensitive people.

Sure, they tend to overthink and may act a bit dramatic at times, but it's just how they are. Their mind moves a thousand miles a minute, causing them to overanalyze and become easily overwhelmed, feeling irked by the smallest things. While others may not think too deeply into it, people who are sensitive and smart can't help but be bothered.

Here are 11 innocent-looking things that completely drain highly intelligent and deeply sensitive people 

1. Hosting a guest in their home

man feeling drained and bored from hosting guest in his home simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

Whether it's an anticipated guest or a friend who decided to come at the last minute, most people learn to take life in stride. As much as we may be annoyed at the inconveniences, the average person deals with guests with as much grace as possible.

But if there's one thing intelligent, sensitive people don't like, it's feeling overwhelmed. Between their mind working faster than the average person and feeling overstimulated from the day's events, having zero relaxation time is enough to drain them completely. As licensed psychotherapist Katrina McCoy warned, when we lack rest, it puts us at risk for anxiety, burnout, and feeling irritable.

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2. Loud environments

woman looking feeling drained in loud environment Nicoleta lonescu | Shutterstock

Loud environments can feel slightly overwhelming or annoying at times, even for someone who isn't highly sensitive. Still, loud environments are difficult to avoid, whether it's living in a city or simply having a loud family. While some people may tolerate it, those who are sensitive and intelligent become drained by it.

Feeling like they can't think straight, it's easy to find themselves shutting down after being in such an exhausting environment for a short period of time. As much as they'd love to build endurance to situations like this, their deeply sensitive nature prevents them from doing so. 

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3. Fragrances

woman feeling drained smelling fragrances BY-_-BY | Shutterstock

Most people enjoy a good candle store or perfume shop where there are fragrances and smells of every kind. Unfortunately, it's also one of the innocent-looking things that completely drain highly intelligent and deeply sensitive people.

A nice vanilla scent isn't enough to drive them away; however, it's when the scent becomes more complex that they have an issue. According to a study published in Scientia Pharmaceutica, our sense of smell "plays an important role in the physiological effects of mood, stress, and working capacity." So, if there are too many scents happening all at once, these people can't think straight and may develop a headache.

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4. Watching intense movies or television before bed

man watching intense movies before bed looking paranoid PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Most people like a little background noise while they're trying to fall asleep. Whether it's a YouTube video or hearing the sound of a fan, noise can be relaxing. But for sensitive, intelligent people, what may be relaxing at first can turn overstimulating when it's intense.

Watching anything too complex can backfire, and before they know it, they're deeply invested in the storyline. They may also become slightly paranoid by the end of it, causing them to feel more drained and unable to sleep.

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5. Being around fake people

woman hugging friend hating being around fake people Nicoleta lonescu | Shutterstock

From smiling in front of their boss to pretending to like their family, faking it every once in a while is simply another part of life. But when people can sense the fakeness in others, it can make them feel exhausted. Being highly observant and in tune with emotions, they instantly know how someone is feeling without them saying a word.

As licensed marriage and family therapist Teyhou Smyth explained, "We learn a lot about people with the subtle, unspoken cues we receive during a conversation. We are hardwired to pick up on these nuances, which we translate into information that guides our own responses and behaviors. When we are faced with fake behavior, we don't necessarily know what to do with it."

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6. Screens with notifications

woman looking annoyed at screen with notifications fizkes | Shutterstock

Americans spend an average of 5.4 hours on their phone each day. Whether it's work-related or just scrolling social media, most people don't get overwhelmed by a few notifications that pop up on their screen. But intelligent, deeply sensitive people feel anxious when that happens.

Especially if they're waiting for something specific, every single notification takes more of their sanity and energy away. This is probably why they silence notifications on their phone. It may be slightly frustrating to their loved ones, but it's the best way for them to keep their energy. 

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7. Clutter in the house

woman cleaning up clutter in the house LightField Studios | Shutterstock

Clutter in their home is another of the innocent-looking things that completely drain highly intelligent and deeply sensitive people. Sometimes, a little mess is inevitable, especially for those who have a busy life; a few dishes in the sink or an unmade bed isn't uncommon to see. But for some, if something is out of place, they instantly feel overstimulated.

This is likely why intelligent and deeply sensitive people clean so much. As annoying as it may be, according to a study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science, daily cleaning helps people cope with daily stressors. So, if someone is constantly organizing and cleaning, chances are, the messy environment has them feeling pretty drained.

RELATED: People Who Are Irrationally Irritated By Clutter & Dirty Dishes Usually Have 11 Specific Personality Traits

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8. People in a rush

woman looking at watch being in a rush PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Nowadays, it feels like everyone is in a rush to get somewhere, whether it's parents trying to get their kids out the door to speeding through traffic to get to work on time. Rushing is an aspect of life that many of us have gotten used to, but deeply sensitive and intelligent people prefer to take their time.

Already feeling overwhelmed and stressed, they know that rushing will only make them feel more drained. So, they're quick to pause and take their time. While some may find it annoying, living in slow mode is one way these individuals calm their nervous system.

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9. Bright lights

annoyed woman looking at bright neon sign EGHStock | Shutterstock

While there's power in being highly observant, it can also be a curse. Always on edge because their mind doesn't know how to shut off, the last thing certain people want is to be overwhelmed. But when they step outside and encounter bright lights, it may set them off, as this is one of the innocent-looking things that completely drain highly intelligent and deeply sensitive people.

According to mental health paraprofessional Jordan Glass, "Bright lights, especially LED lights and blue lights, can make people more anxious and irritable if they are sensitive to light." So, not only can they cause headaches, but stress and anxiety as well.

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10. Being stuck in the same situation for too long

man feeling drained after being stuck doing same thing for a long time Hi_Pictures | Shutterstock

While intelligent and deeply sensitive people need breaks, too much downtime isn't all that good either. In typical fashion, smart people need stimuli to feel alive. Whether it's waiting in line for hours or sitting in their bedroom, staring at the same thing is bound to make them feel drained.

With zero activity or creativity flooding their brain, these individuals feel tired. So, they're almost always doing something; otherwise, it would drive them insane.

RELATED: 5 Signs You're Carrying A Secret Kind Of Boredom With Life, Even If You Pretend You're Fine

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11. Vast, empty spaces

woman moving into vast empty space carrying boxes oneinchpunch | Shutterstock

If there's one thing highly intelligent and deeply sensitive people have, it's creativity. According to a study published in Intelligence, there's a correlation between intelligence and creativity. But when they're stuck in large empty spaces with nothing to stimulate them, it can make them feel exhausted.

With a hard time organizing their thoughts and activities to keep them busy, they easily grow bored. And all of this can lead to them feeling emotionally and mentally drained.

RELATED: 11 Ways Emotionally Intelligent People Make Conversation Feel Effortless

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.

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