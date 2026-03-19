Not everyone is willing to set high standards for themselves. Often, people find it easier to float under the radar, satisfied by "good enough."

If a woman has exceptionally high standards, she understands that compromising her values or dropping the habits that keep her healthy only hurts her in the end. She knows that surrounding herself with less-than-stellar influences is a bad idea, as peer influence has been shown to continue into adulthood. While mediocre people are willing to ignore these habits, women with high standards know their value.

If a woman has exceptionally high standards, she'll likely have these 11 habits mediocre people ignore

1. She pays attention to the details

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One sign a woman has exceptionally high standards is that she is detail-oriented when it matters most. Most mediocre people can't be bothered to go over the finer details. In their eyes, it's too much work and a waste of time. But if you're someone who has high standards, however, you always take the time to look things over carefully.

The importance you put on paying this type of attention translates to the people you associate with. In your eyes, you can't be bothered to associate with someone who isn't as thorough as you are. It's utterly frustrating and a waste of time.

Unfortunately for these individuals, they likely don't know how incompetent they truly are. A study published in Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes found that incompetent people believe that they're on par with their peers. This leads to a false confidence that can drive someone with high standards up the wall, which explains why they refuse to associate with incompetent people in the first place.

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2. She values consistency

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Another sign a woman has high standards that mediocre people ignore is that she values consistency. It doesn't matter if you're having a bad day or can't catch a break, a woman with high standards expects consistent, predictable behavior from herself and others.

Consistency may sound like perfectionism, but research indicates that perfectionist people tend to experience burnout and stress. Women who have high standards maintain reasonable standards that are possible to achieve consistently.

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3. She never compromises when it comes to her health

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When a woman has exceptionally high standards, she'll never compromise her health. She'll sleep consistently, eat healthy and make sure she's exercising enough to feel her best.

This may not seem exciting or a secret to success, but women who are actively living their dreams know that a solid foundation is key to getting everything they want. They know that their brains work better with adequate sleep, that their energy stays high when they're feeding their bodies well and that exercise can help them stay happier.

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4. She is unapologetically ambitious

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One sign of a woman with high standards is that she is ambitious and won't apologize for it. Known as a certified go-getter, women with high standards don't have time to mess around with those who don't strive to be on the same level. This is why it's utterly frustrating when someone who lacks ambition tries to sneakily slide into their lives.

Ambitious people do their research, so they're likely to be aware that, as Carlin Flora explains, "friendships with people who aspire to the same goals as you do... can lead to more successful endeavors than embarking on solitary efforts."

For this reason, if you are someone who is ambitious and has high standards, you probably don't want to associate with people who are mediocre who don't understand your ambitious life.

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5. She cultivates confidence

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If a woman has exceptionally high standards that mediocre people don't understand, she probably cultivates confidence with great care. To her, appearance is everything and can make or break her future opportunities. This is why she makes sure to keep a level head even in the most difficult situations.

Anger has been shown to lead to dominance-seeking and aggressive behavior. If you have high standards, you're likely to stay away from overly emotional people who can't keep their feelings in check so their negativity doesn't spill over onto you.

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6. She actively seeks depth in relationships

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If a woman has high standards, she actively prioritizes connection and depth in all sorts of relationships. That's because she knows that deeply connected relationships are the most rewarding.

Research psychologist Dave Smallen, Ph.D., explains that when people are allowed the opportunity to open up and get vulnerable it leads to cultivated closeness in their relationships.

For someone who has high standards and only wants the best, this is essential. If you're amontg these women, you actively choose not to waste time on people who are unwilling to open up and get vulnerable. Instead, you pick people with the same standards as yourself and seek to develop more authentic connections.

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7. She focuses on growth

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If you are one of those women who has exceptionally high standards, the thought of your personal growth crosses your mind often. Every day you look for ways to push yourself and step outside of your comfort zone in ways that would make mediocre people give up entirely.

One study found that people with a growth mindset "are less prone to mental health problems than individuals with a fixed mindset." They also tend to rebound more quickly from setbacks.

Women with high standards know that there are going to be challenges and setbacks in life, and that's why they prioritize a lifetime of growth. They know it pays off in the end, as well as along the way.

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8. She establishes and enforces boundaries

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Firm, clear and consistently enforced boundaries are at the center of every relationship in the life of a woman who has exceptionally high standards. This habit keeps her life simple, despite the fact that mediocre people may not understand it at all, and thus ignore it.

"Unhealthy boundaries often are driven by believing you can't say no," explains psychotherapist Rich Oswald in a guide for the Mayo Clinic. "Validating for yourself that saying no is a way you can help grow your healthy boundaries," he continues.

If you're one of the women who has high standards and strong boundaries, it's likely other people don't understand why you're so firmly committed to your expectations. For you, it's relatively easy to let those people go, or at least rely on them less. You're not about to lower your standards.

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9. She prioritizes emotional intelligence

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Another sign of a woman who has high standards is her high levels of emotional intelligence. She doesn't run away from problems and or get defensive when people approach her with concerns.

Instead, she calmly sits down and says, "Please tell me how you feel." Listening intently, she doesn't try to interject or correct the other person. She simply lets the other person talk then uses "I" statements to describe how she feels. Emotional intelligence is one of the reasons high-standards women are sought after in the workplace, too.

If you're one of the people with this kind of maturity and understanding, it's unsurprising that you refuse to associate with mediocre people who don't have high emotional intelligence. They don't get it, and so they just ignore it. Unfortunately, these types of people can bring the worst out of you.

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10. She satisfies her intellectual curiosity

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If you are a woman with exceptionally high standards, you probably have a deep intellectual curiosity and aren't ashamed of pursuing every single one of your academic or professional passions. You surround yourself with friends who are also as intellectually curious.

Women who have high standards dig deep into anything they're doing or even considering doing. They research every big purchase and know everything about any place they visit, and with good reason. The University of Montana explains that researching helps people gain hands-on experience, hone problem-solving skills, and challenge themselves

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11. She doesn't tolerate excuses

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Finally, if a woman has high standards, she probably doesn't tolerate excuses and firmly believe in accountability. She takes this to heart for herself, too, always taking responsibility for mistakes and apologizing when needed.

If you relate to this, you likely believe that excuses are a waste of time in ways mediocre people would rather ignore. You prefer to use that energy toward working on yourself and holding yourself accountable for past mistakes. In your eyes, taking accountability is another form of growth and maturity that can teach you great things and help you move forward.

Unfortunately, mediocre people aren't big fans of accountability. They struggle to admit they were wrong in order to keep their ego intact. That's why women with these exceptionally high standards often take space or cut off relationships with these mediocre people.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.