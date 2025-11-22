Individuals who consider themselves old souls often struggle with modern realities that clash with their values and beliefs. This can make it difficult for them to form deep connections with others who are more open to embracing modern society.

This is a major challenge for old souls because one of their core values is forming deep and meaningful connections with others. However, the good news is that they are not the only old souls in the modern world, so they can find and build the kind of connections they desire with others who also grapple with modern realities.

People who call themselves old souls almost always struggle with these 11 modern realities:

1. Modern dating culture feels shallow

People who would consider themselves to be old souls usually struggle with modern dating culture. Modern dating tends to be very casual and filled with “games.”

Old souls long for deep connections that come across as very authentic. Most people nowadays like to avoid straightforward conversations that allow a potential partner to truly understand how they feel about them and what their intentions are for their relationship.

Old souls have a strong sense of self and purpose; therefore, when dating, they prefer honesty and value commitment. They want to build relationships that will last long-term and that align with who they are.

2. Keeping up with technology feels exhausting

Many old souls struggle to manage the constant pressure to stay current with technology in the modern world. The nature of the digital world usually conflicts with the values they have, especially in terms of moving through life at a slower pace.

The technologically advanced world we live in makes it difficult for people to slow down and focus on developing meaningful connections with others without the inclusion of technology. Old souls value creating deep connections with people without any distractions. They also enjoy focusing on the present moment without feeling a need to constantly think several steps ahead, which is what technology has caused most younger generations to do, inevitably.

3. Social media validation makes no sense to them

Individuals who believe that they are old souls may find themselves struggling with the modern reality of using social media for validation. They will view this as a superficial means of obtaining external validation.

People who value authenticity and internal self-worth will struggle to see the appeal of seeking validation from others through social media. Especially if a big part of why someone feels like an old soul is due to their growing up in a different generation, social media will feel foreign to them, and they will cling to building deep connections in person rather than through technology. They typically seek these kinds of connections more than validation.

4. Superficial small talk drains them

A person who is an old soul will likely value communication and interaction styles that differ from those in today’s society. The modern reality of superficial social interactions will be something that someone who is an old soul will struggle to accept.

Not only do old souls prefer their conversations to be deep and meaningful, but they also want them to feel genuine and thoughtful. If they engage in interactions with people who would not consider themselves old souls, they may begin to feel misunderstood due to the curated and filtered nature of modern culture.

5. Materialism and trends don't impress them

Old souls typically struggle with the modern reality of materialism and consumerism. These individuals are more invested in finding their worth and value from within; therefore, they usually do not feel a need to possess the newest things or follow trends.

Instead of being materialistic, they embrace their inner world and are concerned with learning who they are without needing an enhancement like material items. They also value others who view themselves in this kind of light and are willing to embrace others in the same way.

6. Being disconnected from nature feels wrong

Old souls typically feel a strong connection to nature. They find it comforting, and it allows them to practice mindfulness, which is a major value of theirs. Due to this, they struggle to embrace the way many in today’s society are constantly disconnected from nature.

When an old soul is feeling overwhelmed in any way, they are likely to spend time outside in nature to help themselves feel a sense of peace and feel a deeper connection to the world around them. Many people in modern society are usually too connected to their phones to truly embrace the world around them.

7. Digital communication feels too impersonal

Old souls prefer a more traditional style of communication. This may make it difficult for them to adapt to the modern reality of digital communication.

People who feel like old souls enjoy face-to-face interactions that feel meaningful and allow them and the person they are talking to to develop a deep connection with one another. As individuals who enjoy conversations that have depth, they may struggle to feel that when they speak to others digitally. They may think that communicating in this way lacks the intimacy they crave.

8. Short attention spans are hard for them to relate to

Many individuals in today’s society have short attention spans and choose to move through life in a fast-paced manner. Old souls are the exact opposite of this; therefore, they typically struggle to connect with people who come across as impatient or have short attention spans.

They enjoy moving at a slower pace and being very present and intentional about how they spend their time. They would rather be patient, present, and focus on connecting with others and their surroundings deeply than quickly move from one thing to the next.

9. Digital distractions make connection harder

Most old souls will struggle with the modern reality of digital distractions. They may believe that connections cannot deepen while technology is present, and they dislike the shallow engagement that digital distractions lead to.

Old souls appreciate being present and meaningful engagement. They also value quiet time that is used for internal reflection, but usually being constantly connected to a digital device hinders an individual’s ability to truly reflect in solitude.

10. Pop culture and constant trends feel shallow

Many old souls view trends and current pop culture as something that is fleeting and superficial. This may cause them to struggle with this modern reality.

They usually prefer things that are timeless and that feel authentic. They may view pop culture and trends as things that feel shallow because they typically follow whatever is the newest thing and influence individuals to fall into a cycle of consumerism.

11. The fast pace of modern life overwhelms them

People who call themselves old souls will usually struggle with the fast pace of modern life. Old souls typically move through life at a slower pace because they believe that it is more conducive to their ability to develop deep connections and focus on inner growth.

This may cause them to struggle with keeping up with others who move faster. They may find that their connections with these individuals remain too surface-level for their liking. They also prefer having time to be reflective and embrace peaceful living. Living in a society that pushes everyone to move so quickly can make prioritizing these things very hard for them.

While not all old souls struggle with these things, most do because they directly clash with the values and preferences that many old souls cling to.

