You Can Usually Tell Someone Has Zero Critical Thinking Skills By 11 Phrases They Say In Casual Conversation

Because we live in a world where we have access to information at any time, it's easy to fall into the trap of not questioning anything we read. False information online is growing at an alarming rate, making it important, now more than ever, to put our thinking caps on and find the truth.

Unfortunately, when someone lacks critical thinking skills, it becomes obvious based on the words and phrases they use in casual conversation. They often rely on their emotions to make decisions and stick to assumptions instead of seeking out the truth. As a result, they not only make poor choices, but struggle to form lasting connections.

When someone says these phrases in casual conversation, you can usually tell they have zero critical thinking skills

1. 'It worked for me'

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While it would be ideal to have a guidebook to living a successful and prosperous life, things are never that simple. Life is full of surprises and pitfalls, so when someone says "it worked for me" despite hearing from the person in conversation that it didn't work for them, it indicates a lack of critical thinking.

Just because it magically worked for one person, it doesn't mean the next person will have the same luck. Success is half hard work and half good fortune. But as psychotherapist Sharon Martin revealed, so many things are out of our control, despite feeling safe when we have some authority of what happens.

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2. 'It doesn't affect me'

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Whether it's their relationship or world events, it's easier to wear rose-colored glasses than it is to see life for the series of ups and downs that it truly is. We all need to take responsibility and address the mess in our lives at some point, educating ourselves and having upfront conversations, rather than thinking things don't affect us.

Especially if it's someone close to you, you'll find that their problems have a way of coming into your life. So, it's important to have an open ear and an open heart. It's uncomfortable, but helping hands resolve conflicts way faster than handling it all by yourself.

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3. 'You're overthinking things'

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It's tempting to worry about everyone and everything, and it's normal to overthink when you're already on edge. But it isn't up to others to dictate what is and isn't important. Needing to come to that conclusion on your own, having critical thinking skills means thinking things through in a deep and thorough way.

Your brain is simply processing, sorting through information and working through conflict. it's never helpful to wish away how you're feeling. Author Kathleen McGowen warned, "You'd rather stop all of these thoughts in their tracks, but that's much easier said than done. Instead, you're left feeling as if there's something wrong with you... Generally, when you try to squelch one of these distressing trains of thought... your strenuous efforts to suppress it only make things worse."

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4. 'I saw it on social media'

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There's nothing wrong with watching news clips on social media because scrolling means coming across tons of information. While this may be inevitable, it's up to us to check our sources. Unfortunately, only people with actual critical thinking skills know this, not taking anything they see at face value.

Information on social media isn't always correct, and misinformation has an easier time spreading than truth. When in doubt, double-check your sources, or you end up looking foolish and unintelligent.

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5. 'Why does that even matter?'

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Frustrated and overwhelmed, it's tempting to ask why something even matters. Already viewing it as a waste of time, when someone doesn't think critically, they don't understand the value of digging deeper.

In conversations, saying this can seem disrespectful, and disrespect can lead to an increase in aggression. It's important to never disregard information, and instead choose to look a little closer.

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6. 'Isn't it obvious?'

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While people want others to read their minds, things always get lost in translation. From misunderstanding tone to not having context, someone using this phrase is not only lacking critical thinking abilities, but is quite rude.

Not everyone is on the same wavelength as you, and likely grew up with different experiences. Even if it's hard, being respectful is much better than provoking someone unnecessarily. Not only does it make matters worse, but it can easily destroy even the strongest relationships and create resentment.

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7. 'It's not that deep'

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It doesn't matter how introverted someone appears, because every single one of us yearns to be understood and heard. According to a 2021 study, "the human mind contains a basic and nearly universal drive to form and maintain relationships with some other people." So, when someone quips that something isn't that deep, it comes off unintelligent.

While they might not view it that way, this phrase is the quickest way to reject someone. It makes them feel defensive and misunderstood, and it's a terrible way to try to connect on a deeper level.

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8. 'People are just haters'

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Of course, there are people in the world who naturally want you to lose. These people may not have the support or connection they need, and resort to making everyone else around them miserable. Even so, not everyone who dislikes you is an automatic hater.

It's important to reflect on your actions before labeling someone as hateful. It may be a bruise to the ego, but self-reflection is a key step to evolving and personal growth.

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9. 'I don't need proof, I just know'

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Everyone has a gut instinct they listen to, but it's not always correct when it comes to factual information versus emotions. While they may have a feeling that something is off in a particular situation, their gut won't be accurate when it comes to the truth.

Always believing they're right and refusing to be open-minded, this shows a lack of intelligence. Intelligence and openmindedness are linked, so when a person is missing those thinking skills, they're unwilling to change their mind when presented with correct information.

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10. 'If that were true, I would've heard it by now'

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Some people act like complete know-it-alls, convinced that their version of events is correct, despite others pointing out contradictory evidence. They dismiss others by using this phrase, showing just how close-minded and rude they are. They're unable to think outside of their own echo chamber.

Just because someone hasn't heard of a particular notion, it doesn't mean it's not true. We aren't always going to know everything. That's just part of human nature. But by constantly learning and educating ourselves, we can think more critically.

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11. 'That's just the way life is'

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Life has a way of flipping everything on its head at the most random times. But just because life is naturally unpredictable, it doesn't mean people should keep the mindset that this is just how things are. Seemingly making a bad situation worse, people want to be comforted, not shut out.

So, it's important to meet people halfway and show empathy. It's tempting to be cut-throat, but if you truly care about someone, you'll wise up and realize that words have power. So, choose them wisely.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.