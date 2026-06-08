Most people are generally happier the more they socialize, but that’s not true for everyone.

A study published in the British Journal of Psychology suggests that people with higher IQs feel happier when they socialize less frequently, especially because of their preference for alone time and stimulating conversations. They aren’t easily swayed by small talk and superficial interactions, even if they are an extrovert who needs these interactions to feel secure and sane. There are many reasons for this, but most stem from their appreciation for solitude.

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Here are 10 reasons highly intelligent people are actually happier the less they socialize

1. They can make better decisions

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While intelligent people can think collaboratively and take the ideas and opinions of others into consideration, many need more time and space to think about complex topics before they can create a solution. They need the space away from social distractions to make better decisions.

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When they’re in busy, open-concept work offices and distracted by a million conversations and opinions, of course, they’re less likely to come up with an answer quickly. They need the stillness and silence of alone time to go inward and truly consider every aspect of a problem, which is why they prefer spending more time in their own company.

2. They don’t have to delegate anything

An MIT Sloan study argues that people tend to solve complex problems more effectively when they work in small groups or collaborate with others. While that’s true, even the most intelligent people still have a hard time delegating tasks and obligations to others.

Intelligent people prefer to spend less time socializing because they can make plans and focus on their own interests without having to pass off any work. While that usually comes with exhaustion and overworking without the ability to ask for help, they feel more empowered and in control when they don’t have to wait for someone else to solve a problem or complete a task.

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3. They can think deeply

Intelligent people are deep thinkers, with minds capable of grappling with complex problems and engaging in incredibly stimulating conversations. However, in today’s society, they rarely get that kind of meaning and depth in casual conversations and small talk, so it’s not surprising they spend more time alone. That’s just one reason why high-IQ people tend to procrastinate more often, as they’re prone to juggling tons of complex topics all the time.

Of course, they have their close friends or a partner who’s capable of entertaining their depth and complexity, but for the most part, people fall short. They’d prefer to spend time alone than feel pressured to simplify topics and language to make space for other people.

4. They’re less drained by other people’s energy

Given that many high-IQ people are also more sensitive, it’s not surprising that they prefer alone time.

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As a study published in Scientific Reports explains, highly sensitive people are more at risk of overstimulation in the world and when socializing. On top of that, they tend to absorb and unpack the kinds of emotions associated with gossip and complaining, which exhausts them even more.

They’re also at risk for more mental illness, including anxiety, meaning they’re prone to overthinking and reading into situations that only drain their energy in social environments. They’re happier without socializing because they can curate interactions that actually energize them, rather than ones that always take away.

5. They can easily carve out space for rest

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According to a study published in the Journal of Sleep Research, highly intelligent people are more vulnerable to sleep deprivation than the average person. So, of course, they need more alone time and space to unwind, especially if they also have introverted tendencies, to avoid burnout, brain fog, and distraction when they’re out in the world.

They can recharge and relax without feeling pressured to make space for others or to say yes to plans they don’t want to attend.

6. They can be creative without distractions

As a study published in Intelligence explains, creativity is inherently associated with intelligence, as the same brain regions typically mediate both. Part of what a creative person needs daily is the same as that of their intelligent counterparts: idleness and solitude.

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Without space to sit in silence and appreciate doing nothing, creative people can’t think innovatively. Intelligent people can’t dive deeper and come up with creative solutions. Of course, they’re happier when they’re socializing less, because they’re making space for the kind of stimulating thought that truly adds meaning to their lives.

7. They can appreciate silence without judgment

While others may run from silence and try to fill their time with distractions to avoid being alone, truly intelligent people seek out solitude. They appreciate the admirable qualities of quietness, even if they’re regularly perceived as rude or arrogant for doing so.

Even though their preference for being alone can sometimes spiral into loneliness, most of the time their appreciation for silence benefits their thinking process.

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8. They can lean into a small social network

Many intelligent people have fewer, but more meaningful, friendships. They can get closer to the people they choose to keep around because they’re intentional about where they spend their time and effort. They don’t waste their time seeking attention or a million connections, but seriously cultivate friendships and relationships that actually stimulate their brains and make their lives better.

While most people yearn for the depth of a meaningful relationship or conversation, it’s typically people with this preference for alone time who actually build the kinds of connections that offer it.

9. They have big personal goals

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Compared to people who are only interested in distractions and external validation, high-IQ people are invested in bigger objectives, dreams, ideas, and goals. They’re more likely to invest time in their alone time and energy into themselves because they have big, stimulating objectives to accomplish.

They’re always considering the bigger picture, even when the allure of crowded parties and the validation of saying “yes” to social plans is intense.

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10. They have niche interests

Many intelligent people do have meaningful, deep connections with people who have similar interests and hobbies. However, most of the time, these activities are something that defines only their own time. They rarely find people who share the same passions in the real world, so they spend time at home, entertaining these niche interests on their own.

It’s one of the incredibly hard parts of being a high-IQ person, but it’s also these activities that make socializing less and more bearable.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.