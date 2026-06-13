Mental sharpness is often associated with productivity boosts, but what about lifestyle benefits?

What can being a mentally sharp person actually change about how you live your life? While their skills and abilities ebb and flow, most of the time, they're great decision-makers. They can decide what they want and act on goals without much rumination. They can make progress and evolve faster, largely because of the things mentally sharp people avoid at all costs, no matter what, that most people can't help but tolerate.

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Here are 10 things mentally sharp people avoid at all costs no matter what

1. Multitasking

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Whether they're at home or working on a personal project, mentally sharp people refuse to multitask. Even though people who do multitask look more productive on the surface, in most situations, switching between tasks, even for a second, sabotages their focus and efficiency.

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On top of that, according to Brown University Health, multitaskers also harm their cognitive skills, which is alarming, especially to mentally sharp people whose brains create their productive lifestyles. Especially as their lives get busier with age, it's easy to assume that multitasking is the answer. However, mentally sharp people are careful with their energy and where it goes.

2. Digital distractions

According to psychology professor Dr. Gloria Mark, part of the reason why our collective attention spans are shrinking is because of digital distractions. From the general attention-seeking when using our phone to the distractions of notifications, the more space we leave for digital distractions, the more work our brains have to do.

Even the allure of digital tools like ChatGPT isn't interesting for most mentally sharp people, at least most of the time. They aren't interested in something that promotes convenience, especially when it comes at the expense of their critical thinking skills and human thought in the long run.

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3. Mindless entertainment

Even though background noise and a TV for company seem like harmless additions to our focus time at work or home, most of the time, they're draining our energy and creating more information for our brains to sift through. While it's necessary sometimes to create a filter for other noises and distractions, mentally sharp people can lean in and focus without all the added information.

Even when they're not focused entirely, mindless entertainment and doomscrolling are still the last things sharp people create space for. Especially when it's shown to shrink their attention spans and sabotage their mental well-being, it's not worth the immediate gratification.

4. Fear-based news

So many of the new stories and headlines that are spread by algorithms are inherently emotional and fear-provoking, because that's what drives the most engagement. They also create a great deal of polarization, accentuating people's differences and stoking pain points with misinformation.

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That's why mentally sharp people avoid news and headlines online as much as they can, and even set boundaries with social media to avoid taxing themselves any further. Yes, there can be feelings of "FOMO" when disconnected from the internet, but for the sake of personal health and well-being, it's usually worth it.

5. Fretting over things they can't control

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Whether it's taking on the stress of worrying about their future or future projects or fretting over things they can't control, mentally sharp people are intentional about where their mental energy goes. While it's easy to fall into a spiral of anxiety and stress about anything and everything, they save their critical thought and energy for the things they can actually control and affect.

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According to psychiatric nurse practitioner Diane N. Solomon, focusing on the things they can control allows people to take true, positive action in their lives, instead of simply shifting blame and feeling like the victim all the time. They give themselves their own sense of agency, even when things feel stressful and chaotic.

6. Sacrificing their sleep

As experts from Harvard Health explain, one of the best ways to protect mental sharpness as you age is to prioritize your sleep. Whether that means going to bed early or setting boundaries with friends and work, your rest is one of the most important parts of your brain health and productivity.

Yes, too much sleep can hurt your focus in similar ways, but most mentally sharp people are more worried about the effects of exhaustion and being overworked than too much rest.

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7. Avoiding social interactions

According to a study from The Lancet, social isolation can often be a predictor of all kinds of cognitive problems and decline, especially with age. So, even though deep-thinking people and mentally sharp individuals may prefer to spend their time alone doesn't mean they don't still find a balance between solitude and socializing for their own well-being.

Even from a pure emotional standpoint, it's people who make regular space for connection who live happier, more meaningful lives.

8. Chaos at home

Whether it's letting people into their sacred space who drain their energy or overlooking cleaning routines, mentally sharp people avoid chaotic energy in their living spaces. When they need rest and quiet, their homes will always be there, even if it's only one small space in their home that they know they can retreat to.

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While we do often crave the distraction of chaos, whether that's in stressful people or mindless entertainment on our phones, mentally sharp people are careful and discerning.

9. Toxic consumerism

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Especially for women, clutter at home and around them while they're working can induce all kinds of stress. Not only does it create superficial levels of stress and anxiety, but it also gives their brain a lot more visual information to piece together and work through.

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Whether it's feeding into consumerism by overspending or leaving messes around, mentally sharp people avoid these habits at all costs.

10. Comparing themselves

Even if it sometimes seems like a harmless form of motivation, most of the time, when we're comparing ourselves to others, it comes at our own expense. From chipping away at our self-esteem to creating toxic burnout expectations with unrealistic goals, we sabotage our well-being by competing with others.

That's why mentally sharp people try to avoid social media and shaming themselves in comparison. They focus their energy and attention on what they can control, even if it's entirely different from what everyone else is doing or accomplishing.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.