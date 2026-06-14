Sometimes, it can be hard to stay calm in the heat of the moment or during stressful situations.

When you're frustrated, and it feels like someone isn't listening or respecting what you're saying, it can make you even angrier. We all want to be seen, so it's hurtful when we're ignored, especially by the people we love. Unfortunately, even though they often find themselves in toxic situations, people who don't know how to protect their peace learn certain major lessons the hard way. Some people prioritize their well-being, while others continue to encounter obstacles they can't quite overcome.

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People who don't know how to protect their peace learn 10 major lessons the hard way

1. Self-care isn't selfish

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Self-care can come in a variety of forms, whether it's a bubble bath or a walk in the park. Taking care of yourself is great for your physical and emotional well-being. While it can feel good for others to take care of us, we also should take the initiative to live the best life we can.

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Some people struggle with this because they feel selfish for putting themselves first. However, exclusively relying on others can be harmful. If you rely on another person to satisfy your basic needs, you may feel unfulfilled if they leave your life. But by taking care of yourself, you learn to be self-sufficient in all the best ways.

2. Boundaries matter

Everyone has had negative experiences in the past, whether in relationships or at work. Those circumstances that have affected us negatively and we want to avoid that hurt again. So, setting boundaries is a good way to prevent those experiences from repeating themselves.

Boundaries inform your peers which lines you won't allow them to cross, which can stop those negative experiences from happening, as people are aware of your limits. So, share your boundaries and establish those lines from the get-go. You're outlining how people should treat you in the end.

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3. Choose your battles wisely

When people do something that frustrates us, it can be helpful to discuss what they did wrong. Sometimes, this can create more conflict than necessary, so it's best to choose our battles wisely. Unfortunately, for people who aren't quite sure how they can protect their peace, they may give in to every disagreement.

According to burnout coach Anna Katharina Schaffner, letting go of certain situations is freeing. It allows us to release any burdens and prioritize our personal growth. By choosing which battles to fight and which battles to let pass, we avoid going through the hurt of conflict that likely wasn't necessary to begin with.

4. Emotional energy is finite

Support is an important part of any relationship. It shows people how much others care about them and the energy they're willing to expend to help. But using up too much of your personal energy is draining, and it can feel like you're handling everyone else's problems at the expense of yours.

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If you feel drained, it's important to replenish your emotional energy. Otherwise, you might find yourself without anything left to give. Taking breaks is essential for this reason, as it allows you to retain emotional stamina. By taking care of yourself, you can make sure you're supporting your personal well-being, as well as that of others.

5. Silence is powerful

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When someone hurts us, we want to get mad at them. It might feel frustrating if they aren't listening to you, but responding with frustration or criticism isn't going to get you anywhere. Maybe it's because you've already discussed this with that person and they didn't listen. Maybe the person has poor conflict-resolution skills. It's easy to get upset as a result.

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But people who protect their peace know that getting angry at a person who is hurting us isn't productive. Often, they know when to step away from a discussion to put their emotional and mental health first. While there are times when staying silent can be detrimental, during unnecessary conflict, it's good for preserving your mental space.

6. Mindfulness is key

Mindfulness is a good way to understand where someone is emotionally. It also helps us be more aware of our emotions and view them in a non-judgmental way, all to calm our minds. For people who don't know how to protect their peace, they often learn the hard way that being mindful is essential to their happiness.

Sometimes we don't know what's causing our emotional responses, but journaling, for example, can be a way for us to figure it out. We can focus our attention on the present, building our self-awareness in the process.

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7. Disagreeing doesn't mean dismissing

Arguments happen, whether it's with strangers or within our relationships. But knowing how to handle that conflict can help people have a discussion rather than a fight. To prevent disagreements from causing conflict, it's important to disagree respectfully. With a critique, people are more prone to feel attacked and respond negatively, so it might make them feel like they're being dismissed.

Respectful disagreements can prevent arguments. It might stop your friend or family member from feeling invalidated. Instead, when we're respectful in conversation, it allows the topic to unfold naturally instead of causing hostility.

8. Not everyone has your best interests at heart

Not everyone is a good person, and not every friend has good intentions. Sometimes, we let people into our lives only to find out that they aren't who we thought. They hurt us and we don't trust them anymore. We struggle to let go of these relationships, and may even feel guilty for ending things.

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If someone isn't treating you well, it doesn't make you a bad person to separate yourself from them. People who have learned to protect their peace know when to step away, and it has helped them make space in their life for more positive connections.

9. Surround yourself with positivity

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Friendships can be a good way to escape the stress of life. However, some friends seem to just add to the anxiety. They may turn the conversation back to their own problems or have a pessimistic view of your circumstances.

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But negativity is highly contagious, causing our own emotions and mindset to turn. By surrounding yourself with positivity, you can prevent yourself from absorbing those negative emotions, choosing instead to live in and appreciate your happiness.

10. Seek help when needed

Some people struggle to ask for help, preferring to handle their needs and issues on their own or perhaps even seeing it as a form of weakness. While solving problems on our own can reflect our independence, doing everything alone isn't a great way to live.

Getting help from others to support your emotional or physical needs means you have someone to rely on. Additionally, their lived experience might guide you in developing tools to handle issues as they arise. By seeking advice, people can make more informed decisions about how to create a positive outcome.

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Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.