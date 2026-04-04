While wealthy, advantaged people in society today often try to cover up and hide their privilege to protect their image and social perceptions, most actually have little knowledge about the reality of the world for marginalized, low-income, or disadvantaged individuals around them.

While their behaviors might be easy to conceal, people who have no clue how real life works almost always use phrases in casual conversations that give them away. Whether it’s a kind of selfishness that only people who have been spoiled adopt or a passiveness that overlooks empathy toward those who are struggling, these groups of people are clearly ignorant and privileged in a way that narrows their perspective of the world.

People who have no clue how real life works almost always use 11 phrases in casual conversations

1. ‘That’s not fair’

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Many entitled people operate with a misguided view of fairness in their lives, believing that anything that’s not accommodating, convenient, or comfortable for them is immediately “unfair.” However, accepting that the world isn’t fair all the time gives people a kind of freedom and accountability in their lives.

They have the power to make changes and work hard, but that doesn’t mean things will always be “fair,” especially in our modern world driven by status and money. Fairness is relatively subjective and elusive, and even when it’s defined, it usually only favors the people who have the money and power to influence it.

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2. ‘I deserve it’

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According to a study from the European Journal of Social Psychology, many entitled, selfish people also misconstrue the meaning behind “deservingness.” They not only believe that deservingness alone predicts success and accessibility in their lives, but they also believe they’re more deserving of things simply because of who they are.

They feel a misguided sense of superiority over others, which is why “I deserve it” is a justification you’ll often hear from them when they want or need something. However, the reality of life and our world is that even the most deserving people in the world don’t get what they want or deserve. It’s a fact of life. It’s not always fair.

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3. ‘It’s not that hard’

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Many people who have a ton of privilege live relatively easy lives, even if they cling to their own victim mentality when it suits them. They don’t understand or comprehend the obstacles and struggles other people face, so they’re prone to using phrases like “it’s not that hard” to make people feel guilty for their own struggles.

However, no matter how superior or smart these people believe themselves to be, just because they don’t believe financial obstacles or trauma impact someone’s ability to care for themselves or create change, it doesn’t mean that they’re not real struggles.

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4. ‘People make terrible choices’

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Much like time and money, the freedom of choice is a privilege that not everybody truly has. Of course, we can all make decisions and wield a certain kind of autonomy in our own lives, but for many low-income, disadvantaged people, their choices are somewhat predetermined and heavily influenced by their circumstances.

So, while an ignorant, privileged person can use a justification like “people make terrible choices” to feel better about themselves and make others feel guilty for their situations, the reality is that they have more freedom to make choices in their best interests. Whether it’s money, a safety net, or the freedom of real free time, they don’t understand that circumstances, struggles, and obstacles people face to truly make choices that serve in their best interests.

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5. ‘That’s so embarrassing’

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Embarrassment is underresearched and underexperienced by most people, but that doesn’t mean it’s an inherently bad thing. In fact, most people who are willing to experience discomfort and embarrassment for the sake of growing as a person end up more resilient and emotionally stronger than someone who constantly avoids it.

Usually projecting their own ignorance and shame, people who use phrases like “that’s so embarrassing” to target someone who’s getting out of their comfort zone don’t understand how the world works. They might be able to live a comfortable life with many opportunities and ventures placed on a silver platter in front of them, but the average person doesn’t have that kind of privilege.

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6. ‘Everyone has the same 24 hours’

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As a study from Social Psychological & Personality Science explains, wealthy people are often happier and more satisfied in their lives, not because they have more time than others, but because they have the freedom of choice with how they spend it. Whether it’s being able to take time off, having a job that supports their lifestyle, or outsourcing their labor, they have more space to do the things they want with their time.

Compared to people who are barely surviving, working multiple jobs, and taking care of a household or family with no support, they might have the “same 24 hours” in their day, but the structure they’re forced to follow is far less forgiving.

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7. ‘You’re making it too complicated’

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For people with support, back-up plans, or the money to make mistakes without any kind of consequences, it’s easy to say that other people are “making their lives too complicated.” However, being able to live a simple life, sheltered from the real struggles of the world, is a privilege not everyone is awarded.

Whether it’s worrying about money, crafting a schedule where they can take care of kids, or trying to navigate a society that only safeguards and protects a certain demographic of people, not everything is “simple” and “straightforward” for everyone.

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8. ‘You only live once’

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Many young people adopt the “you only live once” or “YOLO” mentality to get out of their comfort zones and try new things. But for someone who truly doesn’t know how the world actually works, it’s often a vehicle for peer pressure to force people into bad decisions.

Whether it’s urging people to overspend or make decisions that sabotage their routine, it’s often the most ignorant, protected, and privileged people who don’t understand the consequences they’re pushing other people into.

Not everyone has a safety net or a back-up plan, and trying to weaponize “fitting in” or finding belonging that so many are missing to justify a privileged person’s own misguided decisions is incredibly manipulative and wrong.

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9. ‘People don’t work hard anymore’

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The illusion of the American Dream and a “bootstrap mentality” in modern culture purports the narrative that if you work hard enough, you can always be as successful as your neighbor. However, in our incredibly inequitable, discriminatory society, that’s just not true.

While rich, wealthy, or privileged people might use this illusion of hard work as a justification for their own success, overlooking all the opportunities and privileges they’ve been awarded to feel better about themselves, it only ends up guilt-tripping people for their situations. It’s not how real life works.

Of course, hard work and personal accountability play a role in a person’s success, and just because someone has a great job or a lot of money doesn’t mean they got there by the seat of their pants. However, it’s often the most privileged people, with connections, money, and safety nets, who get there faster without worrying about taking risks.

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10. ‘Stop making excuses’

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While making excuses often dulls a person’s sense of accountability, especially for their entire life path, the truth is that there are real obstacles and struggles that prevent people from being as successful as they’d like to be. Whether it’s parenting, money struggles, trauma, or societal inequities, not everyone can achieve their biggest dreams without encountering barriers.

Assuming that someone is making excuses for sympathy or staying stuck in a miserable position in life is a privileged position.

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11. ‘I’d never let that happen’

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Many people who feel a sense of superiority and power over other people refuse to acknowledge the privileges they have. They’d prefer to believe that their hard work or character is why they’ve been so successful, and often use phrases like “I’d never let that happen” as a means of guilting people for their situations.

However, not everyone has access to all the things wealthy or privileged people have, even if they don’t account for them in the story of their lives. Whether it’s healthcare, knowledge, money, time, or a support system, there are so many reasons why someone might be better off in life that a phrase like this can’t possibly encompass.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.