In an effort to shift their attention away from their phones into analog hobbies they've never considered before, Gen Z is busy rediscovering all kinds of old-school hobbies and interests.

As a result, many of the old-fashioned hobbies Gen X kids loved are suddenly cool again, as they are being revamped and reimagined by young people yearning for mindfulness and novelty. Completely walking away from social media can be destabilizing for them at first, but when they find themselves turning their attention to comforting hobbies that refocus their minds, they can thrive in a way they never have.

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Here are 9 old-fashioned hobbies Gen X kids loved that are suddenly cool again

1. Origami

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Gen Xers know better than anyone what it’s like to deal with boredom without many resources around for entertainment. Origami and other crafts were popular when they were younger because they didn’t take much money to yield exciting results.

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Luckily for everyone, as a 2023 study explains, origami can seriously benefit children’s cognitive, social, and motor skills over time. So, not only is it an incredibly accessible hobby and craft, but it’s also beneficial for all generations, especially those who are typically glued to their phones.

2. Going to the movies

Many Gen Xers remember making plans to see movies regularly, with all kinds of $1 deals that made it accessible for an entire family to make a night out of it. While the cost of going to see a movie has risen dramatically for young people today, the hobby is still becoming incredibly popular again.

Despite streaming options and cell phones at home, Gen Zers crave the community and intentionality of actually going to a physical theater. Thankfully, Gen Z is also driving modern box office growth, keeping movie theaters and films in business after a tumultuous decade.

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3. Collecting dolls and toys

While the toys and collectibles were a lot different for Gen Xers, like Care Bears, Strawberry Shortcake dolls, action figures, and Polly Pockets, Gen Z is reviving the art of collecting dolls and toys. Whether it’s squishes, Sonny Angels, or even Labubus, Gen Z is appreciating physical, tangible collectibles.

Many people theorize that with all the doom and gloom of their lifestyles and doomscrolling habits, Gen Z is willing to invest in things that actually bring them joy and happiness. Even if it’s in small ways, like a collectible toy, it’s worth it.

4. Film photography

Despite having all kinds of more convenient digital options for taking a photo, Gen Z is bringing back film cameras and photography in a whole new way. For Gen Xers, in many cases, it was all they had, but for Gen Zers, it’s becoming a practice in intentionality and process.

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In a world dominated by instant gratification and convenience, it’s not surprising that Gen Zers trying to take a step back and slow down are intrigued by hobbies like this. For most, it’s not even about the aesthetic, but the process.

5. Handheld gaming

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Gen X had Atari and Nintendo Game Boys in their late teens, revolutionizing the handheld video game industry. They became an overnight sensation, and now they are coming back into focus today with many Gen Zers in the form of Nintendo Switches and all kinds of other exclusive, new devices.

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Yes, this is partly due to their convenience factor, but also because they replace the time Gen Z would spend on their phones with something more lighthearted and personal. Especially when video games are often associated with better cognitive health and well-being, they are a much better option than doomscrolling.

6. Wandering outside

Even if Gen Z is spending way less time outdoors than their Gen X counterparts did, it’s still coming back into fashion to disconnect from phones and spend time in nature. More than 63% of Gen Zers are even cutting back on screen time regularly to make space for other, more mindful hobbies.

From helping them manage their stress to supporting better overall health, these hobbies, like biking, running, hiking, and even lounging in a park on a blanket, are essential to the well-being of younger generations.

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7. Collecting physical media

From CDs to cassette tapes and vinyl, the 80s and 90s were all about collecting physical media. Despite all the shifts in technology, many Gen Xers continued to collect and use these physical alternatives, both nostalgically and in practical ways at home.

Surprisingly, over the past few years, the vinyl market has grown by nearly 20%, largely due to young people. While some are listening to records regularly, most are investing in vinyl versions of their favorite albums and artists for aesthetic and decorative purposes. Even if they’re not actively listening to them, just collecting them has become a hobby in itself.

8. Shopping in thrift stores

For many Gen Xers, thrifting clothing or buying second-hand was a form of individuality and expression. These stores were readily accessible, offering young people during the 70s and 80s opportunities to buy clothing that matched their aesthetic and experiment with their style, even when they didn’t have the financial freedom to do so with new clothes.

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With sustainable ethics, economic struggles, and a renewed desire for individuality, Gen Z is revitalizing this hobby, using thrift stores to buy new outfits. While there are nuanced struggles to this new trend, especially around inflationary pricing and reselling, secondhand clothing and shopping are undoubtedly cool again.

9. Going on treasure hunts

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From the Pokémon Go mobile game that took over a decade ago to online games like Geocaching that encourage kids to get outside and explore their communities, going on treasure hunts is back in a big way. While it was largely a response to boredom for Gen Xers forced to play outside for hours upon end, for Gen Z, it’s a new and exciting change from constant screen time.

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According to Mississippi State University, treasure-hunting games like Geocaching even help younger generations learn more about the natural world than they typically do on their phones. Compared to Gen X, who learned how to read maps because there was no other option if you wanted to find your way around, young people today can make it fun.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.