The Personality Trait You Didn't Realize You Had, Until You Checked Your Birth Month

When you were born plays a lot into how others see you.

Last updated on Apr 29, 2025

Womans personality trait is because of her birth month. Naitian Tony | Unsplash
Advertisement

While we like to think that our birth month does not significantly affect who we are as individuals, this could not be further from the truth. Your birth month determines the type of personality you have.

Some research suggests that the birth season or month may be correlated with certain personality traits or behaviors. However, it's important to remember that individual experiences and environmental factors play a significant role in shaping personality. Let's take a look at what words and characteristics perfectly describe you, as well as how others perceive you.

The personality trait you didn't realize you had, until you checked your birth month:

1. January: Talkative, independent

woman who has the personality trait talkative born in january pics five / Shutterstock

If you were born in January, you're smart, talkative, have tons of friends, and are the most attractive among all the birth months. You love to make new friends and reciprocate others’ love. Your chatty nature makes it easy to connect with others, although you highly value your alone time and prefer to do things yourself.

Courageous, you can get hurt easily, but you're quick to recover. You do lie at times, but you're never fake about it. And because you are a daydreamer, you can be quite unpredictable at times.

RELATED: The Month You Were Born Reveals The Hidden Challenges You’re Destined To Overcome

Advertisement

2. February: Free-spirited, empathetic

woman with the personality trait empathetic born in february Yuri A / Shutterstock

If you were born in February, you’re a free bird with love for abstract thoughts. Your intelligence quotient is pretty high, and so are your moods. However, you are incredibly empathetic and nurturing towards the people in your life.

You tend to have more than one best friend because of your zest for life. Although you rarely express your inner feelings, you are a caring and ambitious person, which makes you very successful in life.

RELATED: The Personality Trait That Makes You Superhuman, Based On Your Birth Month

Advertisement

3. March: Charismatic, reserved

smiling woman with the personality trait charismatic born in march Ground Picture / Shutterstock

If you were born in March, you're the most attractive one in the group. Like your charming looks, you're the best one in relationships, too. Your charisma gets you anything you want, whether it's friends, lovers, or even new acquaintances.

Full of passion, intelligence, and the desire to help others, you're extremely popular among your peers. And while you do love attention, you're also kind enough to give others space, including yourself at times. You're someone people admire.

RELATED: Your Birth Month Reveals The Personality Traits That Make You So Successful

Advertisement

4. April: Charming, fearless

woman with the personality trait charming born in april oneinchpunch / Shutterstock

If you were born in April, you’re loved, adorable, have a bubbly personality, and your sense of humor makes you a funny person. You're incredibly charming and tend to win others over easily.

You're always up for a new adventure and face challenges head-on. Your peers enjoy your company because you always cheer them up, and your intelligence and confidence add a touch of class to your lively personality.

RELATED: People Born In These 3 Months Are Destined For Financial Success, According To Chinese Astrology

Advertisement

5. May: Inspiring, loyal

man with the personality trait loyal born in may DavideAngelini / Shutterstock

If you were born in May, you have a soothing personality that motivates others to be their best selves. You're caring, emotional, and always help your friends when they go through any problem.

You tend to be diplomatic most of the time and try to resolve issues without much of a fight. People tend to lean on you because of how reliable and loyal you are.

RELATED: Your Birth Date Reveals Exactly How People Perceive You

Advertisement

6. June: Perfectionistic, sensitive

woman with the personality trait perfectionist born in june Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

If you were born in June, you always try to maintain your integrity. You’re the perfectionist who still loves their "me time," but you're pretty difficult to understand. Many don't see the sensitive, empathetic person hiding behind their perfectionist tendencies.

Everyone loves you, and you treat each person with equal respect. You forgive, but you never forget; still, wasting time on unnecessary things isn’t your thing at all.

RELATED: What The Last Digit Of Your Birthday Reveals About Your Personality

Advertisement

7. July: Flirty, ambitious

woman who has the personality trait flirty born in july Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

If you were born in July, you’re the flirty one that everyone has a crush on. You have a way with words, and your coy demeanor makes people gravitate towards you. Along with your flirty disposition, you're quite mischievous, but you know how to carry it with pride.

You're famous for being the "playboy," and you simply kill your haters with your personality. People also know you as the incredibly driven person who won't stop until their goals are met.

RELATED: Moms Who Give Birth In This Season Have Happier Kids, According To Research

Advertisement

8. August: Creative, outgoing

woman with the personality trait creative born in august Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

If you were born in August, you have an outgoing personality with a "don’t care" attitude. You enjoy the limelight and have a playful attitude towards life.

People often find you cooking up your next project, whether it's a novel, an art piece, or a song. Creativity is something inherent in you, though you tend to get distracted. But it's nothing a night off won't fix.

RELATED: The Image You’re Most Drawn To In This Visual Personality Test Reveals A Lot About The Type Of Person You Are At Your Core

Advertisement

9. September: Decisive, organized

woman with the personality trait organized born in september Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

If you were born in September, you are practical and always strive to make the right choices in life. Your friends depend on you, and you wouldn’t do anything to harm others.

You're a planner by nature, taking practical and intelligent steps to meet your end goal. It's actually one of your most valuable traits, as you're the one people rely on to follow through.

RELATED: What Career You Should Have, Based On Your 'Big Five' Personality Traits

Advertisement

10. October: Passionate, opinionated

woman with the personality trait passionate born in october insta_photos / Shutterstock

If you were born in October, your passion defines you — you're passionate about everything you do! Whether it's your job or your relationships, everything you do is done with a purpose.

You take time to be in a relationship, but when you do, you flare it up with your intensity. You may be a bit secretive, but others will never wonder what you're thinking because you're an open book.

RELATED: Leadership Consultant Says Your Answer To This Simple Question Reveals A Lot About Your Personality

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
Your Parents Did A Great Job Raising You If You Were Taught 11 Old-Fashioned Life Lessons
You CAN Have it All! How to Manifest the EXACT Life You Want

11. November: Diligent, intuitive

woman with the personality trait intuitive born in november Arthur Bargan / Shutterstock

If you were born in November, you're strong-willed and love to explore. You work hard for your dreams, and while some may call you a workaholic, you see it as covering all your bases.

You're more inclined towards literature and other arts. You enjoy exploring the world and are a beautiful person from within. But that's not all; you're incredibly intuitive and can pick up on the emotions of others.

RELATED: The Woman You Choose In This Visual Test Reveals Very Specific Details About Your Personality

Advertisement

12. December: Beautiful, generous

man with the personality trait beautiful born in december Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

If you were born in December, you have flamboyance in whatever you do. You're beautiful, not just in your looks but also in your way of life. Like the winter snow, you have a beautiful serenity, yet there’s a great depth to it.

You're incredibly giving and care deeply about the people in your life. Whether it's volunteering or just helping out a friend, your time is best spent encouraging others to flourish.

RELATED: If You Have These 7 Specific Personality Traits, You're 100% Leadership Material

Emilia Gordon is a writer based in Kansas and a frequent contributor to the Mind's Journal. Her work often covers social activism, traveling, and lifestyle topics.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
The 3 Rare Personality Traits That Always Make Men Swoon, According To Experts
12 Boring Traits That Make People Think Someone Has No Personality, According To Research
11 Subtle Traits Of A Person Who Acts Like They Don't Care But Is Actually Overly Sensitive

This article was originally published at The Mind's Journal. Reprinted with permission from the author.

Loading...