While we like to think that our birth month does not significantly affect who we are as individuals, this could not be further from the truth. Your birth month determines the type of personality you have.

Some research suggests that the birth season or month may be correlated with certain personality traits or behaviors. However, it's important to remember that individual experiences and environmental factors play a significant role in shaping personality. Let's take a look at what words and characteristics perfectly describe you, as well as how others perceive you.

The personality trait you didn't realize you had, until you checked your birth month:

1. January: Talkative, independent

If you were born in January, you're smart, talkative, have tons of friends, and are the most attractive among all the birth months. You love to make new friends and reciprocate others’ love. Your chatty nature makes it easy to connect with others, although you highly value your alone time and prefer to do things yourself.

Courageous, you can get hurt easily, but you're quick to recover. You do lie at times, but you're never fake about it. And because you are a daydreamer, you can be quite unpredictable at times.

2. February: Free-spirited, empathetic

If you were born in February, you’re a free bird with love for abstract thoughts. Your intelligence quotient is pretty high, and so are your moods. However, you are incredibly empathetic and nurturing towards the people in your life.

You tend to have more than one best friend because of your zest for life. Although you rarely express your inner feelings, you are a caring and ambitious person, which makes you very successful in life.

3. March: Charismatic, reserved

If you were born in March, you're the most attractive one in the group. Like your charming looks, you're the best one in relationships, too. Your charisma gets you anything you want, whether it's friends, lovers, or even new acquaintances.

Full of passion, intelligence, and the desire to help others, you're extremely popular among your peers. And while you do love attention, you're also kind enough to give others space, including yourself at times. You're someone people admire.

4. April: Charming, fearless

If you were born in April, you’re loved, adorable, have a bubbly personality, and your sense of humor makes you a funny person. You're incredibly charming and tend to win others over easily.

You're always up for a new adventure and face challenges head-on. Your peers enjoy your company because you always cheer them up, and your intelligence and confidence add a touch of class to your lively personality.

5. May: Inspiring, loyal

If you were born in May, you have a soothing personality that motivates others to be their best selves. You're caring, emotional, and always help your friends when they go through any problem.

You tend to be diplomatic most of the time and try to resolve issues without much of a fight. People tend to lean on you because of how reliable and loyal you are.

6. June: Perfectionistic, sensitive

If you were born in June, you always try to maintain your integrity. You’re the perfectionist who still loves their "me time," but you're pretty difficult to understand. Many don't see the sensitive, empathetic person hiding behind their perfectionist tendencies.

Everyone loves you, and you treat each person with equal respect. You forgive, but you never forget; still, wasting time on unnecessary things isn’t your thing at all.

7. July: Flirty, ambitious

If you were born in July, you’re the flirty one that everyone has a crush on. You have a way with words, and your coy demeanor makes people gravitate towards you. Along with your flirty disposition, you're quite mischievous, but you know how to carry it with pride.

You're famous for being the "playboy," and you simply kill your haters with your personality. People also know you as the incredibly driven person who won't stop until their goals are met.

8. August: Creative, outgoing

If you were born in August, you have an outgoing personality with a "don’t care" attitude. You enjoy the limelight and have a playful attitude towards life.

People often find you cooking up your next project, whether it's a novel, an art piece, or a song. Creativity is something inherent in you, though you tend to get distracted. But it's nothing a night off won't fix.

9. September: Decisive, organized

If you were born in September, you are practical and always strive to make the right choices in life. Your friends depend on you, and you wouldn’t do anything to harm others.

You're a planner by nature, taking practical and intelligent steps to meet your end goal. It's actually one of your most valuable traits, as you're the one people rely on to follow through.

10. October: Passionate, opinionated

If you were born in October, your passion defines you — you're passionate about everything you do! Whether it's your job or your relationships, everything you do is done with a purpose.

You take time to be in a relationship, but when you do, you flare it up with your intensity. You may be a bit secretive, but others will never wonder what you're thinking because you're an open book.

11. November: Diligent, intuitive

If you were born in November, you're strong-willed and love to explore. You work hard for your dreams, and while some may call you a workaholic, you see it as covering all your bases.

You're more inclined towards literature and other arts. You enjoy exploring the world and are a beautiful person from within. But that's not all; you're incredibly intuitive and can pick up on the emotions of others.

12. December: Beautiful, generous

If you were born in December, you have flamboyance in whatever you do. You're beautiful, not just in your looks but also in your way of life. Like the winter snow, you have a beautiful serenity, yet there’s a great depth to it.

You're incredibly giving and care deeply about the people in your life. Whether it's volunteering or just helping out a friend, your time is best spent encouraging others to flourish.

Emilia Gordon is a writer based in Kansas and a frequent contributor to the Mind's Journal. Her work often covers social activism, traveling, and lifestyle topics.

