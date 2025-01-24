The Month You Were Born Reveals The Hidden Challenges You’re Destined To Overcome

We tend to search for meaning relating to our birth. We turn to astrology, consider our birthstone, and calculate our numerology. Time Magazine even cited a study that sought to uncover patterns among personalities based on the season one was born in.

While it’s difficult to combine all of this information and turn it into something easy to comprehend, it seems that our human nature is onto something. Astrology TikTok account Destiny Matrix shared just how the month you were born indicates the challenges you will overcome in a series of slideshows.

Here are the hidden challenges you will overcome based on the month you were born:

1. January

January babies are leaders. Those born in the first month of the year will have “a strong spirit and ambitions.” They are responsible for their own destiny, not their family, but they must be careful.

“This child’s potential can be destroyed if they are constantly made to doubt and mistrust the world or if anger is cultivated within them,” the astrologist said.

“Generalized trust,” or the feeling of being able to trust the world and society as a whole, is important, VeryWell Mind noted. It’s essential to your ability to function and your health.

Being born in January means overcoming trust issues and finding happiness.

2. February

If you were born in February, you have many gifts, like the ability to win others over and a vivid imagination. But you must watch out for the pitfalls of not having your needs met.

According to the astrologist, “The child’s destiny can be damaged if they are not communicated with or their needs are ignored.”

Licensed counselor and Executive Director of Young Adult Services at Newport Healthcare Connecticut Helene D’Jay told VeryWell Mind that “failing to meet your needs can result in significant dysfunction and a decline in overall health.”

You must be careful to make sure you are taken care of and put yourself first when necessary.

3. March

For those born in March, challenges are linked to feminine energy. “All karmic challenges will come through women (mother, daughter or, for men, their partners),” the astrologist said. “They can succeed in any field if they learn to respect women.”

This may sound easy to some, especially since success is promised if you can achieve it. But for many, respecting women is no easy task.

An analysis from the United Nations Development Programme found that 90% of people, both men and women, held biases against women. Many people think they respect women, but when it comes down to it, they really don’t.

Learning to do so will be the biggest hurdle for March babies to overcome.

4. April

“People born in April come into a family that is tired of being dependent on others,” Destiny Matrix said. This newfound independence is something that April babies must grapple with. In addition, the astrologist stated, “These children should not be criticized in childhood, nor should they grow up without a father figure in the family.”

These are two things that can have a huge impact on children. Professor Kenneth Barrish told Psychology Today that he thinks parents are too critical of their children. “Criticism and punishment lead to anger and defiance or secretiveness and withdrawal; this leads to more criticism, then more defiance and withdrawal,” he explained.

Furthermore, it’s known that the impact of an absent father or father figure can have drastic impacts on a person’s life.

According to All For Kids, these problems exist not only in childhood but “throughout the life course.”

Finding a father figure and being able to move past childhood criticism will be huge for anyone born in April.

5. May

For those born in May, the challenge to overcome is an age-old struggle: “Finding a balance between spiritual and material aspects.”

While this is a trial most will face at some point, it is especially prevalent for anyone born in May. “These individuals may feel emotionally torn between extremes,” Destiny Matrix said. “They often struggle to let go of attachments and work through their shadow sides.”

Philosopher and author Raf Adams, known as the Suited Monk, said many people deal with this problem because they tend to lean into materialism.

While it is possible to be overly spiritual, he recommended starting with and focusing on your spiritual side, as that is what is “the essence of who we are.” Finding balance in anything isn’t easy, and this will certainly be difficult.

6. June

Anyone born in June comes with a mission. Their family “needs change and decisiveness.”

Although June babies are a blessing to their family in this sense, their family also can’t get overly involved in their lives. “It’s important for parents not to overprotect such children and give them a chance to develop their talents,” the astrologist said.

According to Healthline, overprotective parenting can lead to kids who are unprepared, lacking in confidence, deceptive, and entitled.

Since no one can control their parents or the parenting style they grow up with, it will be important for those with June births to work to undo the effects of this harmful behavior.

7. July

Those born in July have a unique challenge they have to overcome. A study from Tel Aviv University found that babies born in July are more likely to be born short-sighted or myopic. Professor Michael Belkin explained, “It is probably a long-term effect of early-life exposure to natural light that increases the chances of a child becoming short-sighted. I am speaking about those people who would have to wear very thick glasses, if they did not use contact lenses or laser surgery for the removal of spectacles.”

The Cleveland Clinic said that it’s likely more than 40% of people are myopic, putting July babies in good company.

Being short-sighted means that you can see things close to you but struggle with things farther away. Thankfully, as Professor Belkin pointed out, there are multiple treatments for this condition.

While this challenge is physical, those born in July can also experience spiritual short-sightedness and, as such, can sometimes struggle to see the bigger picture and the universal understanding of self.

8. August

For anyone born in August, life's challenges all come down to choices. “The universe will consistently place them in situations requiring pivotal choices, where the decisions they make will shape their future life,” the astrologist stated.

Many choices are important, and everyone will face pivotal ones from time to time, but those born in August will repeatedly find themselves faced with decisions that may feel like they hold the weight of the world.

Fortunately, there is guidance out there for making those decisions. Writing for Harvard Business Review, Martin G. Moore explained that good choices are made up of several elements, including considering multiple points of view, timeliness, looking at the issue as a whole, and communicating effectively.

By working to make good choices, people born in August will be able to overcome their greatest challenges.

9. September

People born in September fall victim to a trait often debated as being a strength or a weakness: perfectionism.

Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla said, “They always do their work with perfection, and they always stick to their work 'til the time work is … done, and they always want their work done on time with perfection.”

Many people think of perfectionism as a good thing because it implies that everything you are doing is right. However, that is a misconception.

Perfectionism can actually lead to mental illness, according to the BBC. Andrew Hill, from York St. John University, who has studied perfectionism extensively, said, “Working hard, being committed, diligent and so on — these are all desirable features. But for a perfectionist, those are really a symptom, or a side product, of what perfectionism is. Perfectionism isn’t about high standards. It’s about unrealistic standards.”

Overcoming perfectionism is a lifelong battle for most, but one that can also be incredibly liberating.

10. October

October babies have been given the mantle of struggling with transformation.

According to Destiny Matrix, “At times, life may trap these individuals in a cycle, depriving them of their usual comfort.” While this may sound concerning to some, there is a purpose to it all. “It’s essential to understand that every trial they face is meant to elevate them to a new level,” the astrologist continued.

To deal with repeated trials, Utah State University suggested eliminating overthinking, working with your strengths, including self-care in your routine, and searching for meaning in what you’re going through. “Learning to deal with [difficulties] in healthy, productive ways results in personal growth and peace of mind,” the outlet explained.

11. November

“People born in November are strong in both spirit and body,” the astrologist declared. “They are persistent and goal-oriented.”

This sounds pretty great, but it does not come without its challenges. “If they unlock their potential, they become very attractive to the opposite sex and also become individuals others are willing to follow,” Destiny Matrix added.

The secret, then, to reaching the highest level of your abilities is to unlock your potential. This is easier said than done. It requires an examination of your life, both as it is now and as you would like it to be, author Melinda Fouts said.

By nature, it’s a never-ending journey. Unlocking your potential is one of the greatest challenges you can overcome in your life.

12. December

December babies will, unfortunately, face health challenges. “These individuals may experience flare-ups of chronic illnesses or feelings of emotional exhaustion,” the astrologist explained.

However, there is a purpose to this pain. “The universe seeks to teach them to find joy in life and appreciate what they have,” they added.

One of the best ways to improve your health is to work on preventative care. The CDC said you can do this by eating healthy and getting active, as well as giving up bad habits like smoking. Another thing you can do is stay on top of medical appointments and make sure you receive all recommended screenings. Doing so will help you face these health challenges head-on.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.