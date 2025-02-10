Moms Who Give Birth In This Season Have Happier Kids, According To Research

The season that most often delivers upbeat, positive children.

Last updated on Feb 10, 2025

Add to Bookmarks
Kid is happier because of season he was born in. R.D. Smith | Unsplash
Advertisement

When you crawl into bed with the thoughts of making a baby, it probably doesn't cross your mind too much about when that baby will be born. Although I'm sure no woman in her right mind would ever say, "Let's plan it so I'm in the final trimester of my pregnancy in the summer," I could be wrong. It wouldn't be the first time.

But other than the possibility of a woman, perhaps, trying to avoid being pregnant in the summer, I can't imagine much thought is given to when a baby will be born.

Advertisement

But now science has found that maybe this is something you should take into consideration when you're preparing to conceive a child, at least in regards to how you'd like them to turn out later in life.

A study of 400 people found that what season one is born in has a big effect on the personality they'll have as adults. According to researchers, babies born in the summer tend to be moody, while babies born in the winter are less likely to be irritable adults. But the biggest takeaway?

Moms who give birth in the spring have happier kids.

Moms Who Give Birth In This Season Have Happier Kids, According To Research Halfpoint / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Babies born in the spring are 'excessively positive, upbeat and optimistic.' 

Therefore making them the mortal enemy of those born in the autumn, who are more likely to be depressive. The reason for this is that the season in which one is born influences the chemical substances in one's brain that affect the personality traits one'll have when one grows up. Pretty exciting, no?

RELATED: This Type Of Mom Raises The Most Successful Kids, According To Research

Although this doesn't hold for every baby born in a certain season, it's telling for some. Perfect example: Sylvia Plath was born in the fall and Kate Middleton was born in the winter.

Of course, we don't know for sure if Kate is always so cheery, therefore proving the theory that babies born in the winter are less irritable, but since she just seems like a ball of sunshine, let's just pretend she is just that way all the time  even with that wretched morning sickness she had with baby #1.

Advertisement

While it would be lovely if we could properly plan for our children's future personality traits, by conceiving in the right part of the year, it seems like a far-fetched notion.

RELATED: Kids Get Their Intelligence From This Parent, According To Research

Moms Who Give Birth In This Season Have Happier Kids, According To Research Yuri A / Shutterstock

RELATED: Your Child Wasn't Born Nice, According To Research

Advertisement

It would be nice to think that we could prevent depression and even limit the number of depressives we create, for the good of the baby, to prevent the possibility of a lifetime of sadness, but it's just not that easy, and 400 people out of millions and millions, isn't much to base anything on, to be honest.

More for You:
Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Dads — Ranked From Best To Worst
10 Phrases People Use When They Weren't Raised With Good Manners
Your Parents Did A GREAT Job Raising You If You Now Have These 11 Things In Your Home
The One Parenting Mistake That Creates A Narcissist

But what one can do, if procreating is on their to-do list, is go into it with the knowledge that maybe, just maybe, the seasons have some sort of bearing on the adult their baby will be.

That way, at the very least, if you have an aversion to those positively, perfectly positive people, you can avoid having one as a child. Toxic positivity has its flaws, too.

RELATED: Women Who Give Birth At This Age Have The Smartest Kids, According To Research

Advertisement

Amanda Chatel is a writer who divides her time between NYC and Paris. She's a regular contributor to Bustle and Glamour, with bylines at Harper's Bazaar, The Atlantic, Forbes, Livingly, Mic, The Bolde, Huffington Post, and others.

Related Stories From YourTango:
You Grew Up In A Happy Home If These 4 Things Sound Familiar, Says A Psychotherapist
10 Behaviors Of The Most Naturally Confident And Respected People, According To Psychology
Psychology Says If You Can Master These 7 Skills, You'll Feel Confident Into Your 80s