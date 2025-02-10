Moms Who Give Birth In This Season Have Happier Kids, According To Research

When you crawl into bed with the thoughts of making a baby, it probably doesn't cross your mind too much about when that baby will be born. Although I'm sure no woman in her right mind would ever say, "Let's plan it so I'm in the final trimester of my pregnancy in the summer," I could be wrong. It wouldn't be the first time.

But other than the possibility of a woman, perhaps, trying to avoid being pregnant in the summer, I can't imagine much thought is given to when a baby will be born.

But now science has found that maybe this is something you should take into consideration when you're preparing to conceive a child, at least in regards to how you'd like them to turn out later in life.

A study of 400 people found that what season one is born in has a big effect on the personality they'll have as adults. According to researchers, babies born in the summer tend to be moody, while babies born in the winter are less likely to be irritable adults. But the biggest takeaway?

Moms who give birth in the spring have happier kids.

Halfpoint / Shutterstock

Babies born in the spring are 'excessively positive, upbeat and optimistic.'

Therefore making them the mortal enemy of those born in the autumn, who are more likely to be depressive. The reason for this is that the season in which one is born influences the chemical substances in one's brain that affect the personality traits one'll have when one grows up. Pretty exciting, no?

Although this doesn't hold for every baby born in a certain season, it's telling for some. Perfect example: Sylvia Plath was born in the fall and Kate Middleton was born in the winter.

Of course, we don't know for sure if Kate is always so cheery, therefore proving the theory that babies born in the winter are less irritable, but since she just seems like a ball of sunshine, let's just pretend she is just that way all the time — even with that wretched morning sickness she had with baby #1.

While it would be lovely if we could properly plan for our children's future personality traits, by conceiving in the right part of the year, it seems like a far-fetched notion.

Yuri A / Shutterstock

It would be nice to think that we could prevent depression and even limit the number of depressives we create, for the good of the baby, to prevent the possibility of a lifetime of sadness, but it's just not that easy, and 400 people out of millions and millions, isn't much to base anything on, to be honest.

But what one can do, if procreating is on their to-do list, is go into it with the knowledge that maybe, just maybe, the seasons have some sort of bearing on the adult their baby will be.

That way, at the very least, if you have an aversion to those positively, perfectly positive people, you can avoid having one as a child. Toxic positivity has its flaws, too.

Amanda Chatel is a writer who divides her time between NYC and Paris. She's a regular contributor to Bustle and Glamour, with bylines at Harper's Bazaar, The Atlantic, Forbes, Livingly, Mic, The Bolde, Huffington Post, and others.