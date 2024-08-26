If Someone Has These 9 Traits, They Are A Beautiful Person Inside And Out

Everyone wants to be beautiful. But it doesn't mean just looking good in pictures; rather, we want to really shine through in real life.

If we look at our inner circle, we likely already know one person who fits that description. And that person likely has a magnetic energy about them that's hard to explain.

Here are 9 traits of someone who is a beautiful person, inside and out

1. They keep it positive

When we think about a beautiful person, we often focus on their heart of gold. One of the best things about the heart of a good person is their ability to remain positive, even in the most dire circumstances.

Remaining positive isn't easy. It's hard to always see the best in things when everything around you looks so bleak. Yet there are benefits to this.

According to research, "Individuals who seek positivity, as exemplified by how they make decisions about how to organize their day-to-day lives, may be happier." And, says another study, happier people "achieve better life outcomes, including financial success, supportive relationships, mental health, effective coping, and even physical health and longevity."

Beautiful people are able to stay in a positive mindset and, in turn, spread that joy to others.

2. They forgive others, even when they don't deserve it

Forgiving others can be a grueling thing to do, especially when they hurt you so deeply. But for those who are beautiful, inside and out, forgiveness is just part of who they are.

Due to their kind and understanding nature, they're able to see things from different perspectives. And even though they can be hurt by someone else's actions, that doesn't stop them from showing compassion.

Plus, to forgive someone is to put yourself first. Because, remember, forgiveness is never for the other person, it's for you. And studies back this up, saying, "forgiveness decreases anger, anxiety, and depression and increases self-esteem and hopefulness for the future."

3. They stay humble

The best thing about a beautiful person is their ability to remain humble. You see, regardless of how much money they earn or who they know, beautiful people never brag about it. Instead, they redirect the conversation and become curious about you, about who you are and what makes you happy.

However, this isn't surprising. Research shows that humble people have greater social bonds, which makes sense since they want to know about others. Interestingly, another study also found that humble people have greater self-esteem in crisis, being able to remain positive even in the harshest of situations. It showcases that a little humility goes a long way.

4. They are empathetic

Beautiful souls are empathetic to those around them, even when it's hard. But they just can't help themselves; it's ingrained in them. Beautiful people thrive on connection; often, they tend to have endured the most, which can explain why they're so understanding.

According to one study, people who have gone through adversity tend to be more empathetic and compassionate. Empathy leads to kinder people, giving us happier individuals with greater overall well-being.

5. They are generous

Nobody is more generous than a beautiful person. These people dedicate their lives to giving back to others and being kind. On the surface, this might not seem worth it. After all, being generous never doesn't help, so why should you care, right? However, "Generous behavior is known to increase happiness, which could thereby motivate generosity."

Positive emotions such as happiness can also lead to self-growth and change, and when we combine all this together, it leads to greater overall life satisfaction. This means that generosity isn't just beneficial for the other person, it's beneficial for you as well.

6. They stay true to who they are

Beautiful people are perceived this way because they stay true to themselves, shining from within. Being true to who you are, staying authentic, doesn't mean just living your best life; it means aligning with your core morals, values, and personality.

When we are able to align ourselves with who we are, we are more likely to benefit from it. One study found that behaving in a way that feels true to yourself can make you feel better and leads to greater life satisfaction along the way. And it's something that beautiful souls truly understand.

7. They are open-minded

Those who have beautiful souls tend to be the most open-minded individuals out there. However, that's just because they understand what it's like to be on the receiving end of criticism.

Because empathetic individuals have gone through so much, they know what it's like to feel alone. This is why beautiful individuals are more than willing to meet you halfway there. Even when they can't fully understand you, they will always hear you out, allowing you to explain yourself with no judgment.

8. They are grateful for the little things

Being beautiful inside and out means mastering gratitude. Gratitude is one of the key components of having a beautiful heart.

Not only does it make us happier, but it also, according to studies, improves our relationship with others. But that's not all. Gratitude is also known to impact our physical health, with one interesting study determining that gratitude journaling reduces inflammation in heart failure patients.

The point is that people with incredible souls make sure they express how grateful they are for what they have, no matter how small it may seem.

9. They are incredibly self-aware

If someone in a social group is uncomfortable or upset, a beautiful person will be the first one to acknowledge it. If someone is having a hard time and wants to be left alone, a beautiful person will know without them even having to say a word. Why? It's because beautiful people are in touch with their surroundings.

They are self-aware about what is going on around them, and they use that self-awareness to keep themselves and others in check.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.