I'm A Physician — If You Can Master These 3 Skills, You'll Achieve All Your Goals In Under A Year

Now, I realize that there's no way to measure this. All I’m saying is that this is a good mental goal to go after — because it forces you to look for alternative ways to go about achieving your goals in under a year. It forces you to build a mindset of efficiency and a tendency to look for the smartest way to do anything. Simply because hard work does not scale but smart work does.

Hence, to work smarter than every other student in my field, I started searching and brainstorming obsessively to find ways to be more efficient. In a simple sentence, my goal statement was this: “My one hour of studying should equal someone else’s four hours.”

To pass the exam, I have to work smarter than everyone else — because hard work alone cannot get me there for two reasons:

I’m in medical school. And while I’ve always been a good student, I wasn’t necessarily an extraordinary student. Nonetheless, last year I decided to aim for an All-India-Rank 1 in my upcoming entrance exam. The results of this exam will decide what residency I get into and what college I study from.

To achieve any given goal, there are an infinite number of actions you can take. And this is where the problem lies. While all actions might move the needle to some degree — not all actions move it significantly.

For instance, to be a digital writer, you can take many actions. You can spend an hour learning better vocabulary to sound smarter. Or you can spend 30 minutes every day coming up with better ideas for your reader.

In theory, both of these will move the needle and help you be a better writer. But the return on investment of the latter will be much more than that of the former. Hence, you could also say that while studying advanced vocabulary will theoretically help you be a better writer, in the practical world, it’s stupid because there are many better things you can do with your time.

Since your time is limited, you only want to focus on the actions that will move the needle the most. You only want to take actions with the highest ROI. Let me give you examples:

As I mentioned before, the syllabus for a medical student is unfathomable. This means that the person who tries to study everything ends up studying nothing. Hence, I decided to master the most important topics first and ignored everything else. Let me tell you exactly how I did that.

The conventional method of studying looks like this: A student studies an entire chapter first and then solves questions for the chapter. I reversed the process and tried something that’s called pretesting.

I solved the questions first. And then, I studied the chapter. So while reading the chapter, I spent extra time on topics from where questions were asked and ignored the topics from where no questions were asked (at least for the time being). This helped me focus more time on important topics and less on trivial topics.

Let me share another tangent to this: In India, we have 19 subjects in medical school. I used to spend a lot of time studying the subject of surgery because I believed it was an important subject — which it is. However, after I started giving tests, my test analytics told me that I was already outperforming my peers in surgery by a lot. But I lagged in some other subjects like anatomy and biochemistry.

The moment I found this out, I stopped studying surgery and started studying biochemistry. The reason was obvious enough: One hour of studying biochemistry was more beneficial to me than studying one hour of surgery.