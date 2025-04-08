The Image You’re Most Drawn To In This Visual Personality Test Reveals A Lot About The Type Of Person You Are At Your Core

As humans, we're innately inclined to self-discovery and reflection — and sometimes that takes the form of filling out endless online quizzes and in-depth personality assessments. Even astrology is a way for us to dissect our personalities and observe our strengths and weaknesses.

Often, it takes outside forces to show us things we aren't able to see within ourselves. One visual personality test claims to do just that, and all you have to do is follow your gut and choose one of six images.

The image you're most drawn to in this visual personality test reveals the type of person you are at your core:

While there is no scientific backing to prove that these images can truly reveal aspects of your personality, it's still fun to indulge in. Commenters on this particular personality test, created and posted to TikTok by @etherealminds, were astounded by the accuracy.

1. The fish with a man's head

etherealminds | TikTok

Choosing this image means you're a carefree person who would rather focus on the things you can control than those you cannot. Still, you are prone to overthinking and often have moments when you get stuck in your head, replaying conversations that happened throughout your day. You may appear a bit standoffish to strangers, but with your loved ones, you're quite open, funny, and rambunctious. All in all, you're an adaptable and chill person.

2. The multi-faced man smoking

etherealminds | TikTok

Choosing this image means that others likely view you as serious and possibly even intimidating. The man in the image has three faces, and you show different sides of your personality depending on who you are around. Some people may see this as manipulative, but in truth, you are just protecting yourself. You've been hurt in the past, which has made it difficult to open up and be vulnerable. That's exactly why you have learned to don these different masks.

3. The cat with a red suitcase

etherealminds | TikTok

Choosing this image means that you have an ethereal energy that's hard to replicate. You're charismatic and naturally draw people toward you. You're also an empath, and some might describe you as having a big sister or big brother energy. Still, you are a free spirit and need time alone to recharge. Despite your popularity, you prefer to keep a small circle of friends and family around you.

4. The man holding the sun and moon while riding a crow

etherealminds | TikTok

Choosing this image means that you're a very grounded and intelligent individual. You understand your place in the world and are aware that other people's perception of you doesn't change who you are at your core. You truly value honesty and vulnerability, both with yourself and with people you meet. In the past, you have been judged and criticized. Now, you make a concerted effort to be compassionate toward others.

5. The multi-colored flag

etherealminds | TikTok

Choosing this image means that you have an eye for beauty. You're both creative and talented in your endeavors and can see the beauty in even the most mundane of things. In the same vein, you have a great sense of style, from your clothes to your music taste. Still, there may be moments when you suffer from crippling self-doubt and imposter syndrome. You are often unaware of the deep positive impact you have on others.

6. The man showing part of his skeleton

etherealminds | TikTok

Choosing this image means that you're someone others tend to make false assumptions about. You carry yourself in a way that may appear "closed-off" or "guarded," and people often perceive your silence and introverted nature as arrogance. In reality, you have suffered from a lot of scrutiny and feel insecure. Life experiences have made you cautious about the people you allow into your inner circle. You're genuine and kind, but don't often let others see that side of you because of how you've been treated in the past.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.