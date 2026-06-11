While social media offers people a way to connect with friends and family, and even networking in their career, it's pretty evident that using it isn't great for us. Not only does it increase the risk of mental health symptoms and poor well-being, but it makes people compare themselves with others, creating a feeling of isolation and rejection.

For some, they choose to delete their apps altogether and take a break, but curiosity often gets the best of them. People who stopped posting on social media but still check it every day usually have rare traits that keep bringing them back to these all-consuming platforms. However, they understand the issues and don't make it a lasting habit.

People who stopped posting on social media but still check it every day usually have 10 rare traits

1. They prefer observing over broadcasting

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Posting on social media used to be fun, whether it was updating your friends or reposting memes. But life has changed drastically over the years, and with the world filled with drama and doom, people don't tend to post as much because they'd rather observe instead of blasting their personal information on the internet.

It isn't fun being pulled into other people's mess. With so much going on in their own life, the last thing they need is more stress. According to a study published in Healthcare, when someone is experiencing high levels of stress, it can negatively affect their attention and cognitive function, leading to difficulties with concentrating and processing information.

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2. They're very private

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Some people don't want their entire life plastered online. Perhaps they've been harassed before or had negative experiences, but their current reality revolves around keeping their life private. They lurk and look at what other people are posting, but refuse to reveal anything personal.

Choosing to keep what they value close to their heart, these individuals don't post. Maybe they have a blank profile or no story updates, so it can seem like they're inactive. They're putting firm boundaries on what's most important.

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3. They're thoughtful

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Nowadays, it's rare to meet someone so thoughtful, so it's refreshing when a person leads with consideration for the needs of others. For people who stopped posting on social media but still looking at it every day, they knowing the power of the internet, and would rather solve things in real life than air their dirty laundry.

People can be thoughtful about their social media usage by checking in with themselves and setting boundaries, as well as remembering that there's no replacement for in-person connection. While it's not always fun being the odd one out, thinking before posting strengthens our relationships and prevents a deterioration of our well-being.

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4. They're selective about their energy

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The more a person gives on social media, the more energy it takes away from them. From spending time arguing with strangers to worrying about what others think, people who stop posting but still check in have a gift of being selective about who and what they give their energy to.

They want to post their milestones online and stand up for what they believe in, but they're more intentional about it. They're putting their mental health first, so if certain activities on social media add to their stress, they'll stay away.

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5. They have strong internal validation

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When someone is seeking validation, they yearn for connection of some kind. They need someone to show them some attention, and social media is one way to do just that. But as a 2021 study found, when people base their self-esteem on approval from others, they're more likely to prioritize their outward appearance.

When someone stops posting despite still checking in every day, it's because they don't need strangers on the internet reassuring them that they matter. They don't equate their self-worth to comments or likes on social media.

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6. They're selectively vulnerable

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Hating the idea of crying or saying what's on their mind, it's no surprise that some people have a hard time being vulnerable, even with their closest friends or family. By hiding behind a screen, they can be vulnerable without having to face someone in-person or have emotional reactions.

But those who don't post on social media want to have deep, intimate conversations. They crave intellectual stimulation and emotional connection, and they'd rather do that with someone who not only understands what they're talking about, but truly hears them.

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7. They guard their peace

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With tensions high and social media becoming so ingrained in our lives, it's normal to feel on guard and restless. Unable to enjoy a simple scroll without spiraling into anxiety, some people are intent on protecting their peace. They want to contribute and get involved in cool dance trends, but they're sick of the judgment across social media.

People often throwing stones without looking at their own inner actions, and these people are over it. Unfortunately, higher amounts of screen time are associated with higher levels of anxiety and depression, so people prioritize their peace by no longer posting online.

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8. They choose authenticity over performance

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It's hard to find true authenticity nowadays. Everyone online presents as perfect or like everything is going well for them when, in reality, things are not what they seem. Too scared to reveal who they truly are, they curate a specific image. But on the other end of the spectrum are people who don't post online, putting authenticity over performance.

Focused on themselves and what brings them joy, they don't care about what other people have to say. So long as they're living their life in accordance with their own desires, social media is just background noise. Enjoying the quick dopamine hit they get, but not wanting to ruin their mental health, they do everything online in moderation.

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9. They value real connection

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Social media can connect us, but only so much. While we may meet new people with whom we form long-lasting connections, bonding online doesn't beat real-life interactions. Being able to create memories every day, those who refuse to post online still lurk because they understand what true connection looks like.

They may have fun scrolling or texting, but they always choose meeting in person. As health writer Karolyn A. Gazella explained, "Connection is foundational to both mental and physical health and helps us reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness." While connection can happen online, in-person communication is the best way to form lasting relationships.

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10. They protect meaningful moments

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Intent on protecting meaningful moments and living in the present, rather than through a stranger online, people who stopped posting on social media but still check it every day make it a point to put true connection above everything else. It's fun to share exciting moments online or even brag a little bit, but sometimes, it can be taken too far.

Focused on showing off rather than staying authentic, people without boundaries on social media prefer clout and superficial adoration to real connections. Fortunately, because some people decide to take a step back from their lives online, they're able to redirect their focus to forming memories that can last a lifetime.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.