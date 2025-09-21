People Who Hate Social Media As They Get Older Almost Always Complain About These 11 Things

While there's certainly been a rise in the number of aging adults on social media over the past few years, according to a study from Pew Research Center, there are just as many people who refuse to open social media or overuse their phones. Whether it's "fakeness" to pressures to overspend, people who hate social media as they get older almost always complain about these things — and not just the stereotypical things that you'd imagine.

Many older people have the perspective and life experience to acknowledge the downsides of social media. Yes, it's often great for staying connected and building community but, for the most part, it creates more problems than it's worth, at least for these individuals.

1. The constant influx of news

fizkes | Shutterstock

Even if you're intentional about setting boundaries and curating your feeds, it's still nearly impossible to avoid the news on social media. That's why people who hate social media as they get older always complain about the headlines and negativity on their phones — they're being overloaded with media and news that negatively affects their health and well-being.

Instead of spending more time on their cell phones, they prefer to get their news in other places, whether that's in a physical paper or by talking to their peers at work. The last thing they, or really anyone, wants is to be bombarded by news stories and draining headlines the second they pick up their phone.

Obviously, this isn't just a problem for people who are getting older, but a systemic issue for all age groups, especially in the current state of our world. Screen time itself is draining, but added with coverage of worldly events and social issues, it's all too much to handle.

2. The comparison culture

tairome | Shutterstock

If you've spent a lot of time on social media, chances are you've experienced the negative effects of "comparison culture." Seeing influencers, friends, and family posting only the best parts of their lives shines a spotlight on our own insecurities — the more we scroll on social media, the more inadequate we feel.

That's why people who hate social media as they get older tend to complain about this tendency. They'd prefer to stay off it completely to protect their own self-esteem. Even though people tend to grow more confident and internally secure with age, like a study from Developmental Psychology explains, sometimes it's impossible to fall into the social trap of comparing yourself to others.

3. The wasted time

Bricolage | Shutterstock

Especially for older generations that tend to have a tumultuous relationship with the emergence of social media and technology in their lives, it's not surprising that many people who hate social media name "wasted time" as a main complaint. They'd prefer to be doing things in person, seeing their friends, and talking face-to-face, rather than spending hours scrolling on their phones.

Of course, there's a reason why many young people are spending more than five hours a day on social media — their feeds are curated to be habit-forming. Whether it's a tool for coping with stress and anxiety or simply a way to pass the time, when you choose to scroll on social media, it's much harder to get off.

People who hate social media as they get older often view their time as more valuable with age, and considering our lives feel fuller and more fulfilling when we fill our time with intentional experiences and interactions, it's not surprising that they choose to get off social media and spend that time elsewhere.

4. Its effects on young people

fizkes | Shutterstock

If you've heard older generations in your family or at work talking about the consequences of social media, chances are you've also heard them speak about young people. They worry about their well-being from spending so much time on social media, and often see firsthand the consequences of screen time on things like energy, mood, social skills, and productivity.

People who hate social media as they get older may simply be worried about the way their grandchildren and children are being affected by it. They had the privilege of growing up, entering adulthood, and starting their lives offline, but the same can't be said for other generations in their families and communities.

5. The fakeness

Bricolage | Shutterstock

People who hate social media as they get older almost always complain about the "fakeness" — how everything and everyone is curated with a specific image, narrative, or belief in mind. They don't feel like they can truly connect with someone on a deeper level, because they're only seeing what that person wants them to see.

According to a study from the journal Identity, a person's identity tends to evolve and shift over time, often growing more solid and secure as they get older, experience more things, and grow as a person. These people tend to solidify their identities and grow more self-assured with age.

Essentially, they're growing more authentically and searching for that authenticity in others as well. So, when they're only seeing fake things and curated profiles online, it's not surprising that they steer clear of spending tons of time on social media.

6. The superficiality

Bits And Splits | Shutterstock

A Harvard study suggests that people over the age of 50 are often happier when their social lives and relationships are deeper, more meaningful, and secure. They seek deeper connections as they get older, because they add a sense of value to their routines that things like scrolling on social media or connecting with people online just can't do.

While it's certainly possible to build strong communities and relationships online, especially if you don't have access to people with shared experiences or identities in your in-person circles, older people who already have strong relationships refuse to erode their social ties for the sake of time spent on the internet.

7. Its consequences on mental health

shurkin_son | Shutterstock

While posting on social media, keeping in touch with friends, and building strong communities online all benefit the mental health of aging adults, according to a study from BMC Psychology, spending too much time scrolling and comparing themselves on social media can have consequences.

Similar to the consequences that younger people experience from spending hours on social media every day, getting sucked into the pressures of scrolling can negatively affect identity, self-esteem, and social interaction for older individuals, as well.

Especially as they tend to deal with social isolation and feelings of loneliness at greater rates with age, it's not surprising that people who hate social media as they get older complain about the mental health effects it can spark.

8. The habit-forming design

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

According to behavioral health expert Nancy DeAngelis, social media is designed to be habit-forming, especially for younger people whose brains are susceptible to its temptation and allure. However, that obsession can also harm older adults, especially if they have more time on their hands or are actively struggling with things like social isolation or loneliness.

People who hate social media as they get older almost always complain about these things. They understand how enthralling social media is, so they try to set boundaries and distance themselves from it entirely to avoid its pressures.

9. Its obsession with appearance

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

It's no surprise that people navigating the experience of aging and grappling with social expectations over their appearance are drained and annoyed almost every single time they go on social media.

They're always being pressured to adopt a sense of youthfulness, follow trends, buy anti-aging products, or "fit in" with the new wave of trends, even at the expense of their identity and mental health. That's why many people hate social media as they get older.

They can avoid these sentiments by setting boundaries with people in real life and even crafting their relationships in a way that's more empowering to their aging experience. However, online, it's a free-for-all that often leaves them feeling more insecure, annoyed, and drained than before.

10. The controversy

Pheelings Media | Shutterstock

A study from Tulane University argues that rage often fuels social media engagement and clicks, even for people with a strong sense of emotional intelligence or wisdom. It's controversies, negativity, and drama that's often shown to us on social media, because it's getting the most clicks, attention, and views.

That's something that people who hate social media as they get older almost always complain about. Every time they open their phone or scroll on social media, they end up feeling more alone, angry, or upset about the state of the world.

11. The pressures to spend money

TetianaKtv | Shutterstock

Whether it's e-commerce integrations on social media that make impulsive spending easier or influencers trying to sell products they don't even like, people who hate social media as they get older almost always complain about the commodification.

Social media can be great for building community and staying connected with other people, but it can also pressure people to spend money for the sake of "fitting in" or to impulsively buy something they don't need with money they don't have.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.