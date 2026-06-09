9 Reasons People Who Spend Their Weekends Grocery Shopping, Doing Laundry & Watching TV Are Way Happier

Living in an extrovert-forward culture often means feeling shame for not going out every weekend.

Everyone else is posting their weekend getaways and Friday nights on the town, but there are actually many reasons why people who spend their weekends grocery shopping, doing laundry, and watching TV are way happier. They may not have a booked and busy calendar, but they're investing in themselves in ways that aren't always rewarded or celebrated in our society.

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Here are 9 reasons people who spend their weekends grocery shopping, doing laundry and watching TV are way happier

1. They feel prepared for the next week

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While it's obviously important to socialize in order to have a meaningful, happy life, sometimes, we just need to feel safe and secure to be happy. For example, if doing chores and watching TV on a Sunday helps to combat the feelings of nervousness and anxiety most people feel about the approaching week, that's worth spending time on.

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It can sometimes feel like we're stuck in a cycle of working hard and then recovering during our free time, but creating meaning and passion in the obligations we have to do on the weekend can make everything more enjoyable. Pair an audiobook with cleaning. Grocery shop with a friend. Watch a movie and plan your week.

2. They buy themselves free time

Buying positive experiences can make us feel better, especially when we spend money outsourcing the chores and labor that take up most of our free time. However, "buying time" can also mean breaking up obligations with activities like watching a movie that carve out a dedicated amount of space for rest and fun.

These people watch TV on the weekends because it protects that free space and offers them respite from the obligations they otherwise spend most of their time doing. Even if it's a couple of hours on a Sunday morning, breaking up preparations for the coming week, it serves in their best interest.

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3. They invest in their physical health

People who invest in their health don't just move their bodies and spend tons of money on wellness hacks. They make do with what they have. Even if that's briskly moving through chores and being intentional about how they do household labor, they can protect their well-being and health.

Of course, this kind of action doesn't replace exercise, but for people who need some kind of movement without leaving the house, it's a great way to boost their mood and energy instantly.

4. They take a break

Americans who treat their weekends like a vacation tend to be happier, because they're creating a break from daily life. However, on a smaller scale, this is true for activities like getting a massage or watching TV. People who can take a break from everyday life and engage in activities that break up their time make everything more meaningful.

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Even though we tend to underestimate just how important rest and relaxation are to our well-being, the happiest people have found a balance where taking a break is somewhat of a nonnegotiable.

5. They don't create anxiety from overscheduling

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Overscheduling our free time can prompt more anxiety than happiness. That's why we often appreciate spontaneous plans more. We lump all our scheduled activities into the same bucket, whether it's doing chores or grabbing coffee with a friend. Even if we're excited about social engagements, they become a part of the to-do list.

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The happiest people appreciate the "free" part of their free time. They like to have the choice to say "yes" to things, but also the freedom to say "no" to make space for the kinds of obligations they need to complete for the upcoming week.

6. They don't have too much free time

According to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, people who have too much or too little free time have worsened subjective well-being. Whether it's spending too much time at home with endless, mindless free time or overworking and saying "yes" to way too many social events, both of these situations are evidence of the power of balance.

The happiest people may spend more time running errands and lounging than the average person on the weekends, but they've found the kind of balance they need to thrive. They're making space for relaxing time and their obligations.

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7. They experience more small wins

Even though we're socially inclined to seek big accomplishments and brag about goals to other people, it's usually people who celebrate their small wins that are healthiest and happiest. Whether it's doing a chore at home or cleaning up clutter, these small accomplishments activate the brain's reward system and serve people's mood and well-being.

Even if they're not doing anything wild and exciting with their weekends outside of the home, they're still finding ways to create purpose and meaning that make their lives better.

8. They avoid unnecessary clutter

Considering clutter at home often creates unnecessary stress and anxiety, oftentimes without us even realizing it, people who take the time to intentionally clean are happier than people who simply exist in and around messes all the time.

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The actual act of cleaning and doing chores helps people reduce stress and feel more control, but it may also make small activities, like watching TV, even more restful and enjoyable.

9. They create stability for themselves

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Preparing for a week ahead throughout the weekend makes people feel more secure going into the next week. However, these habits also reinforce their overall feelings of happiness. Many people misconstrue experiences that make us feel happy as happiness itself.

Not every small habit that reinforces our happiness will be exciting and fun. It's the overall feeling of comfort and intention that is actually our foundation of happiness, not the fleeting interactions and rituals that sometimes boost our mood for a few moments.

By spending time investing in that sense of security, people who spend their weekends doing chores and relaxing actually build a more unshakeable kind of happiness internally, rather than in other things and people.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.