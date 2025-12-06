People who still read actual newspapers usually believe in these 11 old-school principles

Nowadays, most of us get our news from social media or online. Sure, it isn't as fun as flipping through the pages, but in a world where technology rules, most people find it more convenient. There are, however, people who still read actual newspapers, and they tend to be people who believe in some specific old-school principles.

Now, it's not to say that reading the news online makes anyone inferior. After all, thanks to the Internet, people can connect more easily and gather more information. However, when it comes to where they get their information, individuals who won't give up their print news sources do so because it aligns with their general approach to life.

1. They believe in slow, intentional consumption

People who still read actual newspapers usually believe in slow, intentional consumption. Nowadays, it's easy to become distracted. When someone is trying to get their daily dose of morning news, ads, comments, and other related links tend to distract them. As a result, it's much harder to go slow and steady when there's so much happening on a singular page. This is why many people tend to skim, rather than slowly read the online newspaper.

Thankfully, people who still read actual newspapers know this, which is why they're quick to stick to actual, real-life copies. Sure, people may tease them and think that they're being old-fashioned. However, there's no denying that taking the time to intentionally read has its perks. According to researchers Brian Baldi and Cynthia Mejia, "Low reading is a teaching technique that engages students deeply with course readings, fostering personal storytelling and deeper connections to texts."

2. They trust in professional journalism

Most people don't really trust the media. After seeing the truth being manipulated so many times, the average person would rather get their news on social media than ever trust a journalist. That being said, people who still read actual newspapers usually still trust in professional journalism. Sure, there will always be people who write their biases. However, for the most part, these individuals still trust newspaper journalists.

Maybe it's because it's a physical copy, or because it's a journalist with credentials, but there's something about that print copy that makes their storytelling just a bit more believable. Either way, people who still read the newspaper won't be stopping anytime soon, even if others think it's weird to still believe in professional journalism.

3. They believe that the tangible experience matters

People might roll their eyes at this. However, those who still read actual newspapers usually believe that the tangible experience matters. It sounds cliché, but there's something special about touching an actual newspaper and engaging with the material. For one reason or another, they find themselves consumed by the content, leading people to understand the news story better than those who get their news online.

And while this made sound make-believe, according to a study published in 2017, print reading appears to have a better impact on reading comprehension, learning, and communication. So while some may view them as old-fashioned or crazy for sticking to the old times, there's no denying that there's a real basis for preferring to read an actual print copy versus googling current world events.

4. They believe that ritual has meaning

Once upon a time, it was all too normal to get the morning newspaper delivered to their home. Sipping a cup of coffee, they'd spend breakfast time catching up with the news and connecting with the world around them. However, life has changed drastically since then. What once was a morning ritual of newspaper and coffee has now turned into scarfing down food and diving out the door in record speed.

While this routine may work for the majority of us now, people who still read actual newspapers usually believe in the old-school principle that rituals have meaning. It sounds silly, but these people love a good routine. In their eyes, routines help steady us and prepare us for the day ahead. This isn't wrong, as the educator and author Clay Drinko, Ph.D., stated, "A boring daily routine can help improve well-being and avoid chaos."

So, regardless of what others think, people who still read actual newspapers will continue their morning routine day in and day out.

5. They believe that the local news is worth supporting

It's sad, but local news isn't as popular as it once was. Whether it's people refusing to tune into the news station or ignoring the newspaper, many local news outlets have ceased to exist as smaller creators have gained more traction. And while it's great to support small creators, people who still read actual newspapers usually believe that the local news is worth supporting.

Sure, it's convenient and great to watch bigger news networks like CNN or Fox News. Not having to think much about it, people can simply click on and stay informed about what's happening in the world around them. However, for those who want to show up for their community, investing in their local news station isn't a bad idea. Not only does it ensure technology doesn't completely take over, but it might also help avoid some of the biases that typically arise with larger networks or on social media.

6. They believe professionally curated content beats algorithms

Whether it's a smaller online company or a bigger news company, everyone is just trying to make a living. As much as we may not like it, big bosses aren't above assigning controversial content if it means raking in a few dollars. Even if people are outraged, profit matters more to most companies than genuine integrity. This is why people who still read actual newspapers usually believe that curated content beats the algorithms any day of the week.

Everyone is so busy figuring out how to go viral that genuine content is harder to come across. From lying headlines to controversial takes, the news has lost its authenticity. This is why some people prefer newspapers. While it may not be as quick and convenient as online news sources, there's no denying that actual newspapers produce better content than what's trending on someone's algorithm.

7. They believe long-form reading leads to better understanding

There's a common joke that the younger generations have shorter attention spans. Because people can't focus, most longer TikTok videos have a game playing in the background so that people don't get bored and leave before the story is even finished. While this may sound like a joke, there's no denying that people's attention spans have changed for the worse as social media has become more prevalent.

According to Gloria Mark, PhD, people's attention spans have shrunk in recent decades. This is why people who still read actual newspapers usually believe that long-form reading builds understanding. Even if it's unenjoyable, they understand that the only way to address a shorter attention span is to reduce distractions. People who still read focus solely on long-form reading, improving their reading comprehension, and challenging their attention span.

8. They believe screen breaks are necessary

Let's face it, social media can be rough on us. Sure, it's great to catch up with celebrity gossip and reconnect with old friends. However, from doomsday scrolling all the way to social comparison, people who still read actual newspapers usually believe that screen breaks are absolutely necessary. In one way or another, social media has mentally exhausted them, causing them to revert to their old ways.

As physician Kristen Fuller, M.D., pointed out, "Social media breaks are good for mental health and social life, as social media can cause depression, low self-esteem, and anxiety." So, even if you don't want to read a newspaper, you can still limit social media use in your daily life. Your mental health will thank you for it.

9. They believe that not everything should be disposable

Once something new comes out, people are quick to dispose of old systems that are no longer efficient. And while saving time is crucial, there's no denying that some things are better left alone. When it comes to getting their daily news, people who still read actual newspapers usually believe in the old-school principle that not everything should be disposable. Sorry, but some things are better left alone.

In the case of reading a print newspaper, there's something special about sifting through the pages and sections and marking things up with one's bare hands. It helps people interact with the material and, most importantly, keeps their minds focused on one story at a time.

10. They believe privacy matters

Most people fall into one of two categories: they either don't care about their privacy at all, or they are overly cautious. In this case, people who still read actual newspapers usually believe that privacy still matters. While the younger generations no longer seem to care about their data getting stolen, people who still read actual newspapers are terrified. From social security numbers to bank info, they're pretty protective.

This is why they refuse to use social media and browse casually on the web. Call them paranoid; however, they understand just how dangerous and bad it can get once someone gets hold of your personal information.

11. They believe you can't trust everything on the Internet

Finally, people who still read actual newspapers usually believe you can't trust everything on the internet. Nowadays, there's a ton of misinformation circulating online. And while everyone is encouraged to do their research, most people see one headline and run with it. This makes sense, as according to the Pew Research Center, "Overall, about half of U.S. adults (53%) say they at least sometimes get news from social media."

Still, just because it's common doesn't mean it should be encouraged. From false rumors to harmful news stories that cause an unnecessary amount of anxiety, people must do their research. If not for themselves, then for the sanity of those around them. Otherwise, it's bound to cause tension in the long run.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.