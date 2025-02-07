While many old-fashioned habits and values older generations prioritized in their lives haven’t completely disappeared, the evolution of new societal standards, expectations, and mentalities has subtly overtaken them. With new habits filling people’s time, like setting boundaries with screen time, and modern values, like protecting one's peace, there’s still room to rework old-school perspectives to help solve new-age issues.

Many of the old-fashioned values people should bring back to live good lives again revolve around intentionality — slowing down, taking a moment, and reconnecting with yourself amid the chaos and uncertainty of the world. While many old-fashioned values and habits are uncomfortable to prioritize initially, they set people up for long-term fulfillment rather than immediate gratification or anxiety.

Here are the 11 old-fashioned values people should bring back to live good lives again:

1. Never cancel last-minute.

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock.com

Especially post-pandemic and in an era of digital accessibility, it’s become a trend for people to cancel plans last-minute and consistently forgo keeping their commitments, whether it’s with work, platonic friendships, or partners.

Not only does this trend sabotage healthy relationships, putting trust, stability, and loyalty at risk, it often pushes people into an isolating cycle of loneliness and anxiety where they only find comfort staying at home and minimizing unnecessary social interactions.

Although many people, especially in younger generations, struggle with social anxiety and making intentional plans, it’s important to put yourself in uncomfortable situations and prioritize the plans you make. Be communicative, set expectations for yourself, and be organized enough to predict when you have to cancel before the last minute — it’s not just about trust, but basic empathy and respect. Not only does it prioritize moments for your own emotional health, it can open the door to new, healthier, and more fulfilling relationships.

2. It’s never too late apologize.

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

While taking accountability can be anxiety-inducing, especially in person with technological accessibility and amid a popular “protect your peace” mentality, there’s power in accepting responsibility for your mistakes, hurtful behaviors, and flaws.

Even if you’re no longer in a relationship with someone or on “speaking terms,” you’d be surprised how relieving it can be to simply make amends with a quick message, genuine apology, or thoughtful act of service.

Many of the old-fashioned values people should bring back to live good lives again aren’t necessarily comfortable in practice, but they do lead to long-term security, happiness, and fulfillment when they’re prioritized. So, whether it’s finally pushing yourself towards an apology or simply taking the time to intentionally think about being genuine in your relationships, offering people the same kind of empathy, grace, and respect you expect from them, being self-aware and thoughtful can be powerful.

3. Honesty is the best policy.

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock.com

According to social psychologist Bella DePaulo, people who lie often are generally compensating for something in their relationships, whether it’s anxiety about taking accountability, insecurity, or intimidation towards another person. Instead of being vulnerable and effectively communicating their thoughts, they take on a misguided image by putting up emotional walls — lying about small things to people-please, paint themselves as a victim, or avoid discomfort associated with a fear of rejection or abandonment.

Especially considering the ease of lying over the phone or without being face-to-face, it’s not uncommon for people to comfortably be dishonest with others to help themselves. From excuses for canceling plans to ghosting someone after a first date, many people are prone to lying to fend off uncomfortable social interactions and emotions.

Despite their intentions to fend off anxiety, people who consistently lie often have poor mental health compared to their honest counterparts — sabotaging healthy communication and thoughtful relationships founded on trust and stability.

4. Be kind to everyone.

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock.com

While it can be easy to be disconnected from social interactions and basic empathy amid the chaos and stress of everyday life, especially in a culture that’s already battling so much polarization, prioritizing kindness as one of the old-fashioned values people should bring back to live good lives again can truly make a difference in your everyday experience.

Outside of simply bolstering better relationships and emotional health, prioritizing small acts of kindness and empathy in your daily life can lead to better physical health outcomes, according to Harvard Health experts.

You never know what someone is battling in their personal life or the struggles weighing on their mind, so be kind. To the strangers at the grocery store, your co-workers, and your partner at home — prioritizing kindness can radically change your life and help promote a positive mindset amid the chaos.

5. Humility over ego.

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock.com

In a competitive culture, where people feel pressured by unrealistically high standards, expectations, and social norms, it can be challenging to relax and let humility speak for itself.

Many people latch onto their egos, hoping to project superiority and confidence in their personal and professional lives, only to end up unfulfilled and lonely — even if there was financial or perceived social success.

A study published in the Psychological Reports suggests humility can benefit social and emotional health. It can help you reach goals and succeed without sacrificing relationships or emotional intelligence. Instead of pitting yourself against others, trying to “beat them” in the game of life, humbly working alongside them with basic empathy can prove just as productive.

6. Treat others as you want to be treated.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

In our relationships and connections, it can be easy to overanalyze and overlook our peers’ and partners’ humanity in light of our boundaries and needs. Especially in an intimate relationship, it’s easy to find ourselves holding our partners to standards we’re not meeting — expecting them to put their needs and desires aside to appease us.

However, swapping this misguided selfishness for a bigger-picture approach to social connection can radically change our relationships and add value, fulfillment, and happiness to our lives. It’s as simple as this old-fashioned value: treat others the way you want to be treated.

On a foundational level — because everyone has unique love languages and needs — relay the communication, love, and trust you expect from others. The right people will stick around and reflect that energy, and those who aren’t meant to be in your life will make their way out.

7. Keep things professional.

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock.com

There is no denying that the basic principles and expectations of professional environments have shifted in recent generations. From Gen Z’s pushback on “business casual” expectations to new-age ideas about work-life balance and professional relationships, a million things have changed.

However, the basic expectation of professionalism — giving and receiving respect, being intentional, and being hard-working — can still be important to prioritize today.

Like any other relationship, our connection with peers and professional life takes up much of our time and energy. It’s crucial to find a healthy balance. Strive for excellence, look out for yourself, be kind and respectful to others, and keep your promises. Professionalism might look different, but its foundation is still the same: rooted in respect and security.

8. Embrace life’s challenges.

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

It’s a natural human experience to fall into the “comfort trap,” where you feel more motivated to avoid anxiety-inducing interactions, challenging situations, or new experiences than to embrace change and discomfort. Especially today, when many people are struggling with social anxiety and challenges amid social, technological, and emotional hurdles, it’s easy to stay stagnant.

However, never getting out of your comfort zone or embracing new experiences only isolates you — keeping you from growing into your authentic self, learning new things, and making powerful connections.

It won’t be comfortable at first — it isn’t for everyone — but the more you get out of your comfort zone and embrace the growth associated with challenges, the more confident, secure, competent, and happy you’ll be.

9. Persevere with self-control.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Like experts from High Desert Counseling argue, many people today struggle with constantly seeking instant gratification in every aspect of their lives — from envisioning a committed relationship on the first date to falling short on their New Year’s resolutions. It’s only human nature to envision the future — of course, it’s easier to picture our ideal future self and desire overnight results — but it only sabotages our progress when we forgo the beauty of the journey.

It might seem like a subtle and sometimes overused old-fashioned value to prioritize perseverance — the “long game” — but ultimately, we’re all better off framing our healthy habits, relationships, and hobbies in this way.

10. Master nonverbal communication.

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock.com

We’ve all heard the phrase, “It’s not what you say; it’s how you say it.” While they might be subtle and unsuspecting, our body language and nonverbal cues in conversation can make all the difference for our mental, emotional, and social health and well-being.

From opening our bodies to someone when they’re speaking to maintaining eye contact and even intentionally sparking physical contact, intentional body language can encourage other people to feel heard and valued in our presence, sparking more fulfilling and productive conversations and relationships.

While it can be difficult in stressful or emotional conversations to commit to these body language techniques, as a study from the Annual Review of Organizational Psychology and Organizational Behavior suggests, practicing them in our everyday lives as one of the old-fashioned values people should bring back to live good lives again can be transformative and powerful.

11. Prioritize family dinners and check-ins.

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock.com

As more families continue to sacrifice their time to afford basic necessities, it’s not surprising that the old-fashioned prioritization of family meals at the end of the day has dissipated. Everyone is busy, and time is a valuable resource. In many homes, finding space to check in, communicate, and spend quality time together has become unfeasible.

However, it’s still important to find time and cultivate space for communication at home, whether with parents, children, or an intimate partner.

Schedule conversations about your struggles and goals. Share a meal when it’s convenient. Make time to show others you care about them and support them as they navigate life. This will help your relationship flourish and help you feel secure and comfortable, even when things are chaotic and challenging.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.