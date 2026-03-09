People Who Still Have A Landline Phone Almost Always Have These Old-School Personality Traits

Landlines and home phones are a “dying breed,” according to a Statista study, as only 29% of households currently have one, compared to more than 90% just a couple of decades ago. While they might not be popular in our hyper-convenience-oriented culture yearning for ease and access, people who still have a landline phone almost always have certain old-school personality traits that make it worth holding onto.

From managing skepticism about modern technology to setting important work-life boundaries to uphold their strong family values, these traditional attitudes might encourage holding onto old-school technology, but that’s not always a bad thing. Our culture pressures people to feel into trends and the “next best thing,” but if something’s not broken, why try to fix or replace it?

People who still have a landline phone almost always have these 11 old-school personality traits

1. They’re skeptical of modern technology

Many people who keep a landline in their homes are grappling with hypervigilance about the state of the world or battling skepticism of modern technology. According to CNET tech editor Ian Sherr, many people who still have landlines keep them for this reason.

If cell service goes out or cell phones stop working, they’ll still stay connected to the world with a landline. They can cope with their fears and worries about the worst-case scenario by clinging to old-school solutions and technology that most wouldn’t even think to bring back.

2. They set strict boundaries with cell phones

While it might feel impossible for younger generations who have never lived in a world without instant access to technology or a cell phone in their pockets, people who set strict boundaries with their phones are often happier and healthier. Even if it’s taking a short “digital detox” and using a landline for necessary communication for a few days, these breaks are powerful for boosting mood, well-being, and general health.

It might feel overly old-school to rely only on a landline, but many people who keep them in their homes are protecting their ability to stay connected, while still protecting their well-being from the pressure of doomscrolling, mindless entertainment, and instant gratification.

3. They separate work and personal time

While older generations do tend to boast a strength and work ethic lacking in certain younger generations today, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re willing to bring work home. They value their personal time and families to the same degree, if not more than, their careers, so they’re not interested in being reachable all the time.

Instead of being constantly subjected to work emails and phone calls from co-workers, they can simply unplug the landline or keep the number private from colleagues. There’s a clear separation between communication at home and at work.

4. They’re sentimental

Much like music from our 20s and old photos that bring up nostalgia in our lives, sometimes technology, like a landline that we used throughout childhood and young adulthood, can feel equally sentimental. People with old-school personalities appreciate the sentimental value of certain material things, even if they’re not necessarily “convenient” or “easy to use” compared to modern alternatives.

While nostalgia can be a mixed, nuanced emotion, according to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, it also has the power to bring more meaning and purpose to these people’s lives.

5. They appreciate phone etiquette

Rather than being distracted and prone to multitasking on a cell phone, able to move around and put the call on speaker phone, people with old-school personality traits appreciate phone etiquette. Especially when phone calls are a sign of respect, a mode of clear communication, or a way to cope with loneliness, it’s important for people to have their full attention.

Keeping and using a landline at home is a simple way to protect the integrity of these conversations. They can’t move around or do two things at the same time. They’re limited to the corded landline or their home, and forced to actively listen and respect people’s time.

6. They’re not performative

Old-school people often have strong core values and a lifestyle they’ve already spent decades crafting. Despite living in a modern culture that pressures people to follow trends and lean into consumerism to fill a void, these people are more interested in tradition and personal needs.

Whether that means avoiding technology completely or opting to keep a landline at home, they’re not performative. They’re not driven by trends. They don’t care if everyone else is doing something different, as long as it makes sense for them.

7. They remember phone numbers

While the convenience of a “contacts” app on a cell phone or saved numbers is nice for the average person today, many old-school people cultivated a lot of pride and intentionality from remembering the phone numbers of people they loved. Especially when so many people deal with “digital amnesia” today, forgetting things they trust a device to remember, this old-school trait is a superpower.

Typing them into the landline was an act of intentionality that not only boosted personal pride but also conveyed a sense of value to whoever they were talking to. Even if it’s simply a means of practicing and using their memory, people who still have a landline almost always have these old-school traits.

8. They’re extremely private

While the majority of Americans feel powerless about data privacy in our hyper-technological world, according to a study from Pew Research Center, people with old-school personality traits are still willing to implement habits and boundaries in their routine to do their part.

Especially for older generations who grew up without social media and embracing a sense of privacy in many aspects of their lives, turning away from technology to protect it can feel easy and familiar. If keeping a landline at home to talk to people and avoiding cell phones is how they prioritize privacy in their lives, so be it.

9. They don’t chase trends and ‘upgrades’

While consumer tendencies are slowly shifting away from the need to purchase every technology upgrade, largely because of economic issues and financial concerns, old-school people typically don’t operate from that mentality to begin with. They’re used to living frugally and conserving their resources, so chasing the “next big thing” or following trends isn’t usually on their forecast.

That’s part of the reason why they still have a landline phone. They don’t feel the need to replace something familiar and efficient in their lives, even if it means phone calls require more planning, attention, and intention.

10. They appreciate solitude

While many young, modern generations today struggle to accept alone time and quietness because of the pressures and strains of cell phones, people with old-school personality traits truly appreciate solitude. They often want to be fully disconnected from the world and modern stimulation, whether to make time for family or to simply rest without distractions.

If they have a landline at home, they don’t have to worry about constant pings and notifications from their phone. They unplug the landline, move to a different room, or keep their home phone number sacred, so they can protect this intentional time.

11. They’re patient

In an age of modern selfishness that’s making people unhappy, restless, and sick, it’s not surprising that patience is rarer than ever. People expect distractions from alone time, chase distractions and constant stimulations, and seek instant gratification, even when it comes at the expense of personal or social well-being.

However, people with the old-school trait of true patience are used to waiting. Even in their personal homes, sharing a landline with others or waiting for a phone call are simple rituals that boost their sense of patience that modern cell phone users overlook.

