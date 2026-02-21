Raised by parents who lived and worked through the Great Depression, it’s no surprise that baby boomers and eldest Gen Xers who were born in the 1960s are more resilient, resourceful, and strong-willed than other generations today. They were taught to embrace struggle and lean into discomfort in ways that are the opposite of how kids are coddled and protected today.

People born in the 1960s are almost always stronger than people in other generations. They have a strong work ethic, honed over many decades, and an innate resilience rooted in their childhood experiences. Dealing with adversity was inevitable, not a choice, so, of course, they’re stronger today because of their strong-willed acceptance of hardship and inconvenience.

People born in the 1960s are almost always stronger than other generations in these 11 specific ways

1. They’re emotionally resilient

Monkey Business Images via Canva

Even if thriving in their daily lives sometimes means setting their emotions aside for a few hours or compartmentalizing to focus their energy, people born in the 1960s are almost always stronger than other generations because of their emotional resiliency. They know what’s important and necessary to address in the moment, and what’s better left for their personal alone time.

They don’t demand emotional support or external comfort from anyone. Especially having grown up in an entirely tumultuous economy and social climate, learning to build this emotional resiliency wasn’t a choice. It was a necessity.

2. They’re comfortable with solitude

With obligations to watch their younger siblings or manage their own boredom without an overbearing parent around, it’s not surprising that adult children born in the 1960s are comfortable with solitude today. They were expected to mature and grow into independent people from a very young age to help support their families, so today, alone time comes naturally.

While it’s somewhat misunderstood in today's ultra-social society, being alone is actually not a bad thing. Of course, too much of it can lead to loneliness, but the right balance can actually improve self-esteem, emotional intelligence, and general well-being.

3. They don’t need validation from anyone

To become a work-centric, hardworking person like boomers, you need some level of internal strength and validation to fuel you. They value embracing challenges and working through hardship on a personal level, not necessarily seeking praise and recognition for their work.

Compared to people who seek constant validation from others, brag about their success, and only act with humility when other people are around to witness it, people born in the 1960s are almost always stronger than others because of their internal validation.

4. They have thick skin

While research shows that our ability to understand sarcasm tends to decline with age, people born in the 1960s are known for having thick skin. They take sarcasm in stride, are prone to making light of things, and use humor to defuse conflicts when needed.

They grew up in a time when optimism was their only way to navigate hardships, and it now plays a large role in shaping their resilience.

5. They’re loyal

bernardbodo from Getty Images via Canva

While boomer loyalty to companies and workplaces is somewhat controversial in the framework of work-life balance priorities for younger generations today, in relationships and their personal lives, their loyalty is a superpower. They don’t give people blind loyalty for no reason, but they don’t run from commitment or adversity the second it arises.

They have strong family values, of course, but they’re also intentional with their commitments, effort, and time.

6. They’re resourceful

Growing up with parents who had to “make do” with what they had and live cautiously in a socially tumultuous environment encouraged kids born in the 1960s to develop their own resourcefulness.

While it might feel like a small facet of personality, a 2023 study argues that resourcefulness often plays a strong role in influencing personal well-being. The more adaptable and resourceful you are, the better you are at finding humor in difficult situations and embracing gratitude for what you have.

7. They’re intentional with their money

Compared to other generations, baby boomers tend to be more frugal with their money, largely because they grew up in a resource-limited society that required some level of financial caution to survive. From clipping coupons to conserving resources and avoiding the consumerist pressures of the modern world, boomers are somewhat stronger than others at resisting the urge to find belonging and validation through spending.

While it’s somewhat elusive in younger generations today, the frugal lifestyle boomers continue to embrace leads to a richer life. Of course, they have more freedom, security, and comfort around money, but they also have the chance to prioritize bigger things beyond spending, like family, connections, and experiences.

8. They’re goal-oriented

People born in the 1960s are hard workers, but their resilience comes from more than a strong work ethic and a childhood of independence and early responsibility. They’re also naturally goal-oriented people. They had the frameworks and institutions in early adulthood to pursue goals, so even today, in secure careers and dynamics, they carry this mindset in the back of their minds.

Even when things get difficult or uncomfortable, these people’s strength and resilience come from their goals. Whether they’re seemingly small things like working toward a vacation or large, career-shifting ambitions, they’re always working toward something bigger.

9. They’re innovative thinkers

Kateryna Onyshchuk | Shutterstock.com

Given that creativity and art are core values for many baby boomers, it’s not surprising that a piece of their internal strength comes from innovative thinking. They value the arts, of course, but they also take a piece of innovation and creativity into every aspect of their lives.

From problem-solving in the workplace to getting crafty with their frugal lifestyles, people born in the 1960s are almost always stronger than other generations in these specific ways.

10. They value in-person connections

Many baby boomers continue to prefer face-to-face, in-person conversations and interactions, despite living in a modern technology- and convenience-oriented society. Not only do they perceive these interactions as more fulfilling than a text message or phone call, but they also believe they’re more respectful.

From having fewer misunderstandings to being able to read someone’s body language, these connections are a natural, normal part of their everyday lives. Compared to younger generations today, who battle selfishness from convenience and social anxiety from a lack of public interaction, it’s not surprising that these traits in people born in the 1960s are now assets for strength and resilience.

11. They’re accepting of feedback

Considering people born in the 1960s are largely comfortable with embracing challenges and discomfort, it’s not surprising that they’re also motivated by feedback, rather than immediately defensive. They value the chance to learn something new and grow as a person, even if that means tolerating a certain level of inevitable discomfort, as a study published in the Psychological Science journal explains.

While others who are dealing with emotional dysregulation and underlying insecurity may immediately become defensive in the face of feedback, this generation sees it as an opportunity to learn, grow, and prosper.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.