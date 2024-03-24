While working for any company, it is always important to lay down some boundaries so they are aware of what they can expect from you as an employee.

Whitney Living, an at-home career strategist, shared a list of her work boundaries in an Instagram post, and her bosses in the past were not particularly fond of them.

“The work boundaries you need to be happy, fulfilled, and feel protected, are unique to you. Your boundaries don’t have to look like anyone else’s,” she wrote.

Here are 5 work boundaries employees often have that many bosses don’t like:

1. ‘I don’t work weekends’

Weekends are a time to unwind and spend with loved ones, especially if you work eight hours for the other five days of the week.

Photo: fizkes / Shutterstock

Living explained that she once landed a job she had been after for three years, but, her boss expected her to work seven days a week, despite the office being closed on the weekends. Instead of complying to keep her job, Living confidently told her boss, “I don’t work weekends."

She said that he then retracted his demand, but continued to “take advantage” of everyone else on the team, making them work weekends even though it was originally stated that they were closed on weekends. “When you set new boundaries, you might be the odd one out, but it’s far better to be the odd one out than to be taken advantage of,” Living wrote.

If weekends are a crucial time for you to reconnect and recover from a long work week, make it known to your bosses from the beginning.

2. 'I don’t travel for work’

“I’ve worked from home for 15+ years and in that time almost everyone I’ve worked for has wanted to meet me in person or has asked/demanded that I travel for work,” Living shared. “I work from home for a reason — to be home. For me, no job is worth being on the road for, and that has upset a few people.”

Photo: G-Stock Studio / Shutterstock

Some people, like Living, prefer to work from home due to the flexibility it allows, time and cost savings on commuting, and reduced distractions.

If your position allows you to work from home, there is nothing wrong with expressing to your boss that you would like to keep it that way.

3. ‘I don’t want my identity used’

In our modern tech-based world, privacy can sometimes be hard to come by, but that doesn't mean it can be achieved within reason.

Living explained, ”I like being in the background and I love my privacy.” She does not allow her employers or clients to use her last name and she doesn't share personal information publicly.

Everyone but one of her employers respected this boundary.

“I once had a boss demandingly say, ‘Take a selfie right now and send it to me’ so that he could add me to a social media post about how much he ‘loved’ his team.” she shared. She did not send her boss a selfie, asserting her boundaries.

4. ‘I will not enforce your policies if you don’t have my back’

Bosses should always try to have their team members' backs.

They have a legal and ethical responsibility to ensure the well-being and fair treatment of their employees, including advocating for their rights and protecting them from discrimination or harassment from colleagues and customers.

Since Living’s work involves enforcing policies, not every customer is happy with them. “When customers would complain directly to my boss, he would go against policies and give them anything they wanted,” Living wrote.

Photo: fizkes / Shutterstock

“I eventually told my boss, ‘If you aren’t going to have my back then I will no longer enforce your policies.’ He reluctantly changed,” she shared.

“Protect yourself when no one else will. Sometimes you’ll have a boss who doesn’t care about how badly you’re treated. This is why boundaries are a must.”

5. ‘I don’t answer my phone after hours’

All employees are on the clock to work for a certain amount of hours a day. Once they’re off, their work is done.

Living said that she once had a boss who would phone her long after she was off the clock, even in the middle of the night.

“I had to set a boundary that I would not answer calls after hours,” she wrote. “It was a big adjustment for my boss. He was understanding but frustrated.”

Photo: Pheelings media / Shutterstock

Setting boundaries at one job could very well prepare you for the next.

“I worked for this employer before I worked for a very demanding boss. Thanks to this experience I had well-informed boundaries and felt confident in them, making my next job that much easier to navigate,” Living wrote.

“Everyone is different which is why it’s important for you to know which work boundaries are most important to you.”

It is essential to know your boundaries at work to avoid fatigue, burnout, and being taken advantage of. Establishing boundaries helps employees delineate between work and personal life, reducing stress and allowing them to connect with family, friends, and themselves.

There is nothing out of line with making your boundaries known to your employer.

It fosters mutual respect and professionalism in the workplace.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.