People Who Barely Use Their Phone Anymore Usually Have These 3 Reasons, Finds Survey

Our phones are practically glued to our hands at this point, but research shows that may slowly be changing. ThriftBooks commissioned Talker Research to conduct a survey of 2,000 Americans, and 50% of the participants said that they were trying to put the phone down and spend more time in the real world.

This follows a growing trend that is especially relevant among young people to switch out digital habits for a more analog way of life. A millennial named Bee addressed this, saying that the nostalgia of their childhood is what’s drawing so many from her generation to participate. Talker Research found that there are several reasons why people are spending less and less time on their phones these days.

Advertisement

People who barely use their phone anymore usually have these 3 reasons:

1. They want to increase their productivity

Edmond Dantès | Pexels

At 42%, the desire to be more productive was by far the biggest reason people had for using their phones less. Interestingly, Talker Research noted that putting the phone down made people “feel” more productive, which was apparently just as motivating as noticing an actual increase in productivity.

Advertisement

A study published in the journal Addictive Behavior Reports examined the link between productivity at work and phone usage. Researchers said, “Our results indicate a moderate relationship between smartphone addiction and a self-reported decrease in productivity due to spending time on the smartphone during work, as well as with the number of work hours lost to smartphone use.”

These findings indicate that people don’t just feel less productive when they spend a lot of time on their phones, but they actually are less productive. Many are choosing to limit their phone usage so they can get more done in their lives, and they’re seeing amazing results because of it.

2. They yearn to be present in their own lives

It would be easy for someone to argue that staying connected on their phone keeps them fully aware of everything going on, but it may not be the things they actually want to be aware of. A quick scroll through a social media feed can leave anyone struggling with comparison and worrying about the latest political happenings.

Advertisement

That’s why 36% of survey respondents said it was important to them to use their phones less so they could know what’s happening in their lives. It may feel like your phone keeps you connected to what’s going on, but it can actually get in the way of you watching a beautiful sunset or laughing with friends.

Writing for Very Well Mind, Kendra Cherry, MSEd, said that studies have shown that having actual one-on-one interaction with another person is better for the brain than interacting with a screen. Most of this research has focused on kids’ cognitive development, but it seems to ring true for all ages. You just can’t be present and be on your phone at the same time.

3. Staying off their phones allows them to be there for the people they love

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

Advertisement

Similarly, 33% of participants felt like the time they spent on their phones was getting in the way of being there for and supporting their loved ones in the way they deserved. Phones can connect us to loved ones, especially when they live far away, but always being distracted by your phone when you’re in the company of the people you care about creates a major barrier.

According to a study published in Computers in Human Behavior, the concept of ignoring your loved ones so you can spend time on your phone is known as “phubbing,” and it has become particularly prevalent in romantic relationships. People who participated in phubbing were found to have lower levels of satisfaction in their relationships and in their lives in general.

We’ve all seen a parent who just isn’t living in the moment with their child because they can’t stop scrolling through Instagram or feel the need to check their email one more time. Spending time on your phone takes you out of the present moment, so people are putting their phones down so they can be there.

In the world we live in, it would likely be impossible to completely give up our phones and never use them again, although some people are trying to do so. Just spending a few minutes less distracted by your phone and more in the present can seriously improve your performance, relationships, and more. That’s why more and more people are choosing this route.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.