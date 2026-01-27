Saving money can feel overwhelming, especially if strict budgets and spreadsheets have never really worked for you. But being frugal isn't always about deprivation or saying no to everything you enjoy. It's about making choices every single day that reduce spending without making life harder than it needs to be.

The truth is, small daily habits are what make the biggest difference over time. Frugal people don't obsess over every dollar. They focus on practical routines that make their lives more cost-efficient, from how they eat and shop to how they use what they already own. These daily habits show how simple changes can lead to real savings without feeling super restrictive.

Frugal people with these 11 daily habits make their lives way more cost-efficient than everyone else:

1. They make most of their meals at home

Eating out can really add up. Whether you’re having a fancy meal at a restaurant or ordering takeout, the service fees, extra charges, and tipping can make the cost of going out to dinner completely skyrocket. Research shows that people who cook at home frequently spend far less on food away from home — about $65 a month compared with $133 for those who eat out more often — without increasing their grocery bill overall.

Making meals at home can save major cash. It takes a little extra planning, but that effort goes a long way in terms of savings. At the beginning of each week, write a grocery list. Then, do some basic meal planning. It doesn’t have to be anything extravagant, just a general outline to help you use the ingredients you have on hand.

Consider making meals in bigger batches so you can eat leftovers, which will save you money, time, and effort when it comes to cooking.

2. They use what they already have before buying more

Another money-saving technique that frugal people live by is using up their household items before buying new ones.

One way to do this is by pantry cooking, or using up your staple ingredients to make a meal before you run to the store to buy more food. Think of it like a treasure hunt. What canned goods will you find, and how can you turn them into a feast fit for a king or queen?

This mindset of using what you have extends beyond the kitchen. Make sure you’re using up all your toiletries before buying new ones. This means cutting down on the number of body washes you buy and getting every last drop of lotion out of the bottle.

Using what you have before buying new products can be a big shift in mindset for a lot of people. While you might not get the same dopamine rush of instant gratification that comes from buying new things, you’ll learn to be grateful for what you have and save money while you’re doing it.

3. They eat less meat during the week

Buying groceries has become incredibly expensive, but there are workarounds to cutting costs on this particular bill.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, steak costs between $9-14 per pound, and chicken breast costs a little over $4 per pound. To avoid these expenses, going vegetarian for a few meals a week can help save you money on groceries.

Consider cooking with alternative proteins, like beans, lentils, and other legumes. A can of beans costs a little over a dollar, and really packs a punch in terms of nutrition. Including more veggies in your diet can shake up your menu while lowering the amount you spend on food.

4.They carry a reusable water bottle

Another simple way to cut costs is to carry water with you, instead of buying bottled water when you’re out and about. The average cost of bottled water in the U.S. is $1.60, which might not seem like a lot, but if you’re buying multiple bottles a day over the course of a week, that money can add up quickly.

Using a water bottle and filling it up at home is a small, actionable change that brings lots of savings. The initial intensity of the Stanley Cup craze may be fading, but being resourceful and hydrated never goes out of style.

5. They actually use coupons and sales

Before you head into a store, see what coupons you can find. The idea of clipping coupons might conjure images of your grandma in her robe on a Sunday morning, combing through the grocery store flier, but she was onto something.

Saving money in small amounts is still saving money. So, lean into those vintage vibes and aim to buy products that are on sale. Your grandma would be so proud of you.

6. They shop their own closet first

It’s always tempting to follow the latest fashion trends, but skipping out on shopping with each changing season will save you lots of money. Instead of buying clothes based on TikTok influencers, look through your closet to find those well-loved yet easily forgotten outfits that you haven’t worn in a while.

If you feel like your wardrobe needs a boost, you can organize a clothing swap with friends. Clothing swaps are a fun and economical way to clear out your closet and get new clothes for free. Plus, it’s good for the environment, reducing water, waste, and carbon footprints by roughly 20% each.

7. They take advantage of the library

Libraries are a free, accessible community gathering space that more young people are spending their free time in. Your library card grants you access to more than just books; you can take out movies, music, and even museum passes.

Some libraries also have games and puzzles to take out, and many put on free events for the community, like sing-alongs for the toddler crowd and clubs for teens. It’s an excellent way to save money while expanding your knowledge.

8. They batch errands into one trip

The idea of batching errands saves you more than money; it also saves time and energy, our most precious commodities! When you combine multiple stops into one planned outing, research shows people reduce total driving and vehicle miles traveled, which cuts down on gas costs and wear and tear on your car.

Instead of going out multiple times a week to do one random errand at a time, choose one day a week to get all your errands done in one fell swoop. Having one day dedicated to errands saves you gas money and is generally a more efficient way to handle that aspect of adulting.

9. They stay mindful of electricity use

Once again, your grandma was right: Turning off the lights when you’re not in a room saves money on electricity. In addition to making sure the lights are off, unplugging appliances that aren’t in immediate use can also cut costs.

Little things can make a huge difference, especially if you do them on a consistent basis.

10. They change how they do laundry

Our household appliances account for around 15% of the energy our homes use. Fridges, washing machines, and dryers top the list of energy-consuming appliances. But you can cut down on your energy bill by changing the way you do laundry.

Washers use the same amount of energy, no matter how big the load of laundry is. Aim to wash your clothes when you have a full load, rather than just a few dirty clothes. Additionally, washing your clothes in cold or warm water, as opposed to hot water, also saves you big bucks.

When it comes to drying your clothes, using a drying rack or clothesline to dry certain articles of clothing in the open air can cut costs, too. If that doesn’t work for you, use a low heat setting for a longer drying cycle, which uses less energy than a short cycle at high heat.

You can also use wool dryer balls to keep your clothes separated in the machine, which increases air circulation and absorbs moisture, helping to reduce drying time.

11. They track where their money actually goes

Budgeting isn’t for everyone, but knowing where your money is going is essential to saving it.

Check your bank account on a regular basis to make sure you’re not being charged hidden fees for various subscription services. Having a sense of how you spend your money will help you focus on the areas where you can cut back.

Being mindful about how you spend your money can help you build up savings, which you can put toward bigger-ticket items. Financial mindfulness also helps us practice gratitude for what we have, instead of focusing on what we think we need.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.