Gen Z has zero use for these 11 old-fashioned practices 

1. Traditional etiquette and old-fashioned manners

Considering Gen Z grew up almost entirely online, forming social networks and keeping up with their relationships on social media, it's not surprising that their cultural and social "etiquette" has also largely shifted.

Not only have they left behind old-fashioned practices associated with outdated technology like the family telephone or formal visits for tea, they have innovated their own etiquette around digital manners. They simply have no use for many of the old-fashioned practices that used to define social interactions.

From removing their hats inside to staying off their cell phones at dinner, Gen Z have created their own expectations for respect. These often replace older, seemingly oppressive and unrealistic manners that older generations felt were indisputable.

2. Regular religious services

While there are certainly Gen Zers going to church or worshiping in a shared public place on a regular basis, many younger generations are less likely to make it a consistent practice, at least according to research by the Survey Center on American Life. Less than half of Gen Zers report attending an organized service or religious event weekly, compared to the majority (57%) of baby boomers.

While faithfulness and spirituality haven't faltered in younger generations, and in some cases have even been more widely adopted than older generations, the commitment to traditional means of practicing that faith have evolved. Many younger generations of faith-driven people feel they have zero use for the old-fashioned practice of ashering to an organized religion's strict rules or schedules. They simply won't sacrifice their own emotional or physical well-being for the sake of ritual, a sentiment that carries over into many aspects of their modern lives.

3. Physical maps

With technological advances at the fingertips of younger generations like Gen Z, there's no part of their lives that haven't been affected by this newfound accessibility. Gone even are the days when their parents' generation printed out instructions on MapQuest.

Apple Maps and Google Maps, in particular, have changed the game for Gen Z compared to what their boomer grandparents and even their Gen X parents experienced. Specifically when it comes to navigation, many Gen Zers are reliant on their cell phones and digital GPS systems to get around, even in their own towns and cities. It's become a habit, so much so that nearly 83% of Gen Zers rely completely on cellular maps over paper ones to get where they need to go, according to an Ordnance survey.

4. Cursive handwriting

While digital communication has largely replaced more traditional forms of interpersonal communication like in-person gatherings, handwritten letters, and even thank you cards, many argue the real reason Gen Zers have refused to write in cursive is because they never learned how to.

Public schools have largely standardized to re-focus their lessons and curriculums on testing, rather than practical skills like cursive, home economics, or cooking, starting with the removal of the practice from the Common Core curriculum across the country in 2010. Experts even argue that Gen Zers are on track to become better text communicators than written ones, largely due to this shift in educational priorities and communication practices.

5. Getting their driver's license as soon as they turn sixteen

One of the biggest surprises to Xennial parents of Gen Z is the way so many of their kids seem to have zero use for a driver's license at age 16.

Statistics from the Department of Transportation report that Gen Zers are more uninterested in getting their driving license early in life compared to older generations for a variety of reasons. Occasionally manifesting as an anxiety to enter adulthood, Gen Z's disinterest with driving can largely be explained by accessibility; they're not only overwhelmed by fear-inducing stories about driving, but the anxieties of the world at large.

Gen Z is often pressured to do more, be better, and attack adulthood. Meanwhile, they often find themselves wishing to slow time down rather than speed it up. Some may even say they'd like to enjoy the ride before learning to drive.

Along with the added financial burdens of getting a license, learning to drive and purchasing a car, it's more anxiety-inducing than exciting for many Gen Zers entering into early adulthood.

6. Working on a computer all day

Despite the fact that Gen Z grew up during the most technologically-obsessed era in history, it turns out that they aren't as interested in living their lives on the computer as their parents and grandparents would expect. As reported by CNBC, Gen Z reports enjoying in-person work more than remote.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, by 2030, Gen Z will make up nearly 30% of the entire workforce, so these trends are certain to affect the workforce going forward. As their demands for work life balance, flexibility, and modernization continue to infiltrate companies and corporate teams, Gen Z's perspectives will become a driving force in workplace structure and they will obliterate the old-fashioned practices that have slowed other generations down.

7. Stigmatized mental health

In 2019, a study by the American Psychological Association reported that only 45% of Gen Z believed their mental health was "very good," a percentage that slowly worsened before slowly regaining some normalcy.

In 2025, however, UNICEF reported that, "Despite their resilience, creativity and determination, a worrying combination of geopolitical conflict, climate and ecological crisis, economic uncertainty and mental health challenges is leaving young people feeling overwhelmed, disempowered and adrift without adequate mental health support or services."

With the accessibility of information and support about mental health online, they're also more attuned to recognizing and acting on their emotional health than their older peers, promoting a generally more open-minded approach to discussions around it.

Not only have they reshaped discussions about professional help and therapy online, according to Pacific Oaks College, they've also worked towards destigmatizing mental health concerns. With more accommodations, information, and accessible help, they're not just destigmatizing, but actively helping more people to acknowledge and address their mental health concerns, promote accommodations across institutions, and advocate for open communications.

8. Obsess over specific fashion trends

Reports from numerous publications reveal that Gen Zers aren't just busy dismantling corporate office norms and destigmatizing mental health, they're also largely working to rewrite style, trends, and fashion. According to Callie Holtermann writing for the New York Times, Gen Z has seen so many trends come and go on social media, they just aren't interested in grabbing onto every little trend that passes them by.

“When you have 18,000 different ‘core’ identities being thrown at you — like eclectic grandpa, or coastal grandmother, or office siren — you’re like, What am I supposed to be?” one of Holtermann's Gen Z interviewees told her.

Gen Z seems to be happiest setting their own, individual style and less worried about making sure they're wearing the exact right length or shape of jeans, especially when they know what they're comfortable in and what looks best. In addition, Gen Z seems more aware of the ecological impact of engaging with fast fashion, and reports more time spent thrifting and buying on second-hand upcycle apps. A Refinery29 headline summed it up well, saying, "For Gen Z, thrifting isn't just a way to shop, it's a lifestyle."

9. Showing up at someone's house randomly

For Gen Z, showing up at someone's house randomly would be offensive, not just old-fashioend. With digital camera technologies and instant communication right from their phones, many Gen Zers are less likely to ring someone's doorbell — let alone get out of their car when picking someone up — than older generations. In fact, they will almost never show up randomly at someone's house the way Gen X and Boomers did as young people.

With a simple text, "here," they're getting the same job done, arguably more conveniently and effectively. Similarly for the younger generations inside the house, many argue they're not even considering answering the door unless they know someone is coming over or they check their security cameras — also likely to be attached to their digital doorbells.

10. Balance a physical check book

As much as it offends their parents, Gen Z has zero use for a physical checkbook. That's because they're not writing checks. A report published by AOL exposed the fact that only 25% of Gen Zers have never written a check. Instead opt for digital and convenient modes of payment like Apple Pay or Venmo.

Whether they're paying their rent, checking out at the grocery store, or sending a friend money, they're less accustomed to the traditional modes of payment their parents and grandparents used, finding new efficient ways to navigate their financial lives.

11. Formal dating

Gen Z has a long list of new slang terms around dating and falling in love that represent their own stages of relationships. For instance, the early stages of getting to know someone is called "talking", even if it's more than just talking. They "soft launch" when they're dating someone by posting just a small part of them on social media. They commit to being exclusive by "hard launching" on social media by posting a photo together.

The idea of calling someone, asking for a date and then driving to someone's home to pick them up (and maybe even meeting their parents) is now ancient history. Most Gen Z singles meet up somewhere for first or even second dates, and likely have been talking via text or DM and FaceTime before they have any sort of formal date, too.

While older generations may look down on this process, Gen Z feels perfectly comfortable saying they have zero use for the formal dating practices their parents were so committed to in the 80s and 90s.