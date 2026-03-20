Some people can't stand the taste of coffee, let alone coffee without any creamer or sugar. They may dislike the bitter taste or perhaps they're more sensitive to the aroma. Despite humans evolving to not like the taste of coffee, some people really enjoy a nice brew without anything added to it, and it speaks volumes about who they are. Because people who only drink black coffee usually have certain traits that make them stronger than normal people.

It's easy to believe that enjoying black coffee isn't abnormal, but according to a survey from Balance Coffee, while many enjoy a cup in the morning, only 20% of coffee drinkers truly enjoy their coffee black. While they may be the oddball out to some, there's no denying that their specific taste makes for a fairly interesting character.

People who only drink black coffee usually have 11 traits that make them stronger than normal people

1. They’re highly disciplined

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Nowadays, it's difficult to be disciplined. In a world filled with things like DoorDash and Instacart, learning to depend less on convenience has become increasingly harder. But those who drink black coffee are naturally disciplined. Being able to handle the intensity of life, they don't waver, no matter what life throws their way.

Control is fundamental to a successful life. As clinical psychologist Michael Friedman said, "Well, one reason is that it is partly true. Whether we like it or not, in order to be successful at anything, we need to engage in a great deal of repetitive and often boring behavior... If we want success, we need routine and discipline."

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2. They’re practical thinkers

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Whether it's being great at managing their time or engaging in healthy debates, people who only drink black coffee usually have traits that make them stronger than normal people. They approach every situation rationally and are incredibly practical in their thinking patterns.

From the way they handle conflict all the way to the way they maintain their daily lives, these practical thinkers aren't just black coffee lovers, they're also highly efficient and logical.

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3. They have a higher pain tolerance

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Most people don't have a pain tolerance and seem to flinch at even the most minor injuries, like a cut or an injection. According to a study from the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, women tend to experience pain more over time than men, experiencing things such as birth or cramps, with pain tolerance being a useful way to measure how a person's sensory perception changes over time.

For black coffee drinkers, because they can handle the bitterness, it's clear that they can handle uncomfortable situations much better than others. They practically trained themselves to have a higher pain tolerance by drinking a dark brew every day.

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4. They’re goal-oriented

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Everyone has goals they want to accomplish, even though they may sometimes seem impossible to achieve. With the state of the world and how increasingly more expensive things have become, it feels less likely anyone will accomplish what they want. But for black coffee drinkers, they'll stop at nothing to make their mark.

To them, things may feel bleak at times, but they don't give up. They give it their all and do everything in their power to get there. And with their strong black coffee to fuel them, it's no wonder they're so focused on what matters most.

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5. They’re highly self-sufficient

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Some people never become independent and have to rely on others for help, even when they're fully capable of doing so themselves. Perhaps they don't have a good support system, which is essential.

As clinical psychologist Melanie A. McNally explained, "Being stuck means that you're in a state of stagnation. You lack motivation and aren't making progress in your personal or professional life... No one navigates life's challenges alone and a strong support system is essential for clarity, motivation, and momentum."

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6. They have a minimalist mindset

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Because of their minimalist nature, people who only drink black coffee usually have traits that make them stronger than normal people. Where most people are overconsumers, these individuals aren't too keen on buying things they don't necessarily need.

If they take their coffee with absolutely nothing in it, they are likely more than content with the simple things in life. As much as people may try to convince them that adding a bit more to their coffee (or outdated decor) is wise, less is always more.

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7. They’re straightforward communicators

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Not everyone is as direct as they should be, whether it's because they're anxious or just don't have the skills to do so. While honesty is the best policy, it's all too common to tell white lies. According to a study published in Human Communication Research, people tell around 1.08 lies per day, on average.

Black coffee drinkers may be human and tell a lie from time to time, but they keep it real. Whether it's telling a friend a hard truth or being assertive with a co-worker, they don't care what other people think. This is probably why they're the most straightforward communicators you'll ever meet.

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8. They’re early risers

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Not only are early risers happier, smarter, and more productive, but many people who drink black coffee itself tend to get up early. Many people prioritize their sleep and don't want to wake up so early. On the other hand, individuals who drink black coffee may rise in the early morning, which makes them stronger than their peers.

Is it easy to wake up early every single day? No. However, due to their strict and disciplined nature, these individuals will almost always be up with the sun. No matter what day of the week it is, they truly believe that discipline never ends.

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9. They’re analytical thinkers

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It isn't always easy to be aware of everything all the time. As much as people may try, attempting to read the room is a skill that's constantly being developed and refined. Furthermore, learning to take in information in real time and quickly process or think of a plan is even harder.

Being an analytical thinker doesn't just show how great a person's observation or processing skills are; in fact, there's a huge perk nobody talks about. According to body language expert Joe Navarro, "Good observation skills give us the opportunity to test and validate what others think, feel, or intend for us." Combined with the ability to break down complex problems and situations, black coffee drinkers are probably the smartest people you'll meet.

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10. They have a no-nonsense personality

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Light-hearted people can be complete jokers or optimistic, and are easy to feel at home with. And while these personality traits are highly desirable, not everyone wants to be viewed as kind. Utterly blunt and always keeping it real, people who only drink black coffee tend to be no-nonsense.

They don't care to spare anyone's feelings. Understanding how dangerous misunderstandings can be, they'd rather slap someone with the truth than kiss them with a lie. According to professor of psychology Glenn Geher, misunderstandings tend to create a lot of conflict and stress. And to avoid this conflict, black coffee drinkers use their preference for bitterness to slightly sting others with the truth.

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11. They’re less impulsive

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Whether it's taking time to think before making a big purchase or responding instead of reacting, people who only drink black coffee usually have traits that make them stronger than normal people. Some people are tempted to make choices without thinking about the consequences, but black coffee drinkers do just that.

This doesn't mean they're cold; rather, like anyone else, they also get frustrated and upset from time to time. However, they don't allow their emotions to control them. Knowing the importance of thinking things through, they actively choose to calm themselves down enough to logically come to a decision.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.