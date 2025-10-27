While most people drink tea daily as a calming ritual and soothing practice, experts from Harvard Health suggest that it also offers many health benefits. From reducing the risk of mental health struggles to helping to fend off chronic illness, choosing tea daily over other drinks can truly make a huge difference in your life, especially when used with intention.

On top of specific daily rituals and health benefits, people who prefer tea over coffee usually have certain surprisingly grounded personality traits. From appreciating the quiet time of solitude to being mindful amid the chaos of everyday life, a person’s beverage choice may tell you more than you realize about their character and personality.

People who prefer tea over coffee usually have these 11 surprisingly grounded personality traits

1. They’re naturally introspective

Many tea drinkers are inherently more introspective and introverted by nature. They appreciate their alone time, find meaning in solitude, and often appreciate the intentionality of brewing and sipping on tea in their everyday lives.

Some experts even suggest that tea drinkers often experience a subtle boost in cognitive abilities from regularly building this practice. It’s the mindfulness of tea, alongside the actual nutritional elements of whatever brew they’re choosing, that makes the most difference, offering space for them to reflect and unwind every single day.

2. They’re deeply creative

People who drink tea regularly often boast a heightened level of creativity, according to a study published in the Food Quality and Preference journal. Of course, the intention and mindfulness of brewing and sipping on tea are also rooted in innate creativity. The quiet, alone time that this practice offers is perfect for a grounded, creative person to thrive.

Creative people enjoy and appreciate their idle time more than others, even if that means brewing a cup of tea and slowing down for a few moments to enjoy it throughout the day.

3. They’re self-aware

The key to truly grounded energy amid the chaos of life and a busy routine is being self-aware. You understand yourself, enjoy spending time in your own company, and know when your own energy shifts in a way that requires attention. People who prefer drinking tea over coffee usually have this surprisingly grounded personality trait. They’re not always rushing around or hustling through their responsibilities, at least without a moment of calm reflection and introspection.

As a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests, regularly drinking tea is often associated with relaxing benefits, but it can also improve alertness and arousal in ways that boost energy in the average person. However, when they’re intentionally drinking tea for mindfulness and relaxation, rather than solely for caffeine or energy, of course, they’re self-aware. They’re carving out space for themselves when they need a moment to unwind.

4. They romanticize small moments

It’s often little moments and micro-habits that bring the most meaning and joy to our lives, compared to large life-altering events and huge routines. When we appreciate and express gratitude for these moments, we soak up all the positive and healing energy that they offer.

People who prefer tea over coffee tend to make drinking and brewing it an entire ritual, appreciating the slowness of these mindful moments, even when their life feels chaotic and busy. That’s why this ability to romanticize small moments is most common for them. They’re grounded and present enough in daily life to slow down and express gratitude over their cup of tea.

5. They’re mindful

Heightened self-esteem, emotional resilience, and peace are all common outcomes for a person who regularly practices mindfulness in their life. Whether it’s slowing down to enjoy their tea in the evening or going for a walk outside, a person who prioritizes mindfulness often has the chance to reflect and appreciate what’s around them, rather than rushing around chaotically.

While coffee drinkers might be stereotypically known for caffeinating early and building energy throughout the day, tea drinkers are intentional, mindful, and relaxed.

6. They perform best when they’re relaxed

Regular tea drinkers often don’t fall into the category of “working best under pressure.” They’re always carving out mindful time to enjoy the soothing beverage and even using it as an excuse to take a break amid the chaos of the day.

They work best when they’re rested and relaxed, which is why the practice of drinking tea is such an important one in their routine. It offers that space for intentional mindfulness and regulation.

7. They’re comfortable with being different

While the majority of Americans may prefer to drink coffee daily over other beverages, tea drinkers are confident and comfortable with straying from the norm. Especially considering they’re not always drinking it solely for caffeine, but also for mindfulness and relaxation, it’s not a ritual that’s always a nonnegotiable, but something they intentionally do to unwind.

They’re comfortable with being different, whether it’s in their personal lives, relationships, or even in their morning rituals.

8. They’re intuitive

Intuition and creativity are often innately linked, with both of them driving a person’s emotional intelligence and general self-awareness. The more intuitive a person is, the more in touch they are with their own emotions and present in their interactions with others.

People who prefer tea over coffee may practice this kind of intuition in their alone time, sipping on tea, reading, and relaxing in their own company. However, when they leave the house, their intuition, groundedness, and social awareness clearly shine through.

9. They’re thoughtful and intentional

Even though drinking tea is oftentimes a ritual that comes without mindfulness for some, but instead offers them energy and clarity before starting their day, people who prefer it over coffee are often surprisingly thoughtful and intentional.

Their innate curiosity about themselves and others is clear in their interactions. They’re intuitive listeners, thoughtful about making people feel heard, and intentional about being supportive and loving.

10. They’re incredibly observant

Considering they often make space in their routine for quiet solitude and embrace the introspective nature of their character, it’s not surprising that people who prefer tea over coffee are typically observant.

Whether it’s noticing when the energy is shifting in a conversation with friends or simply knowing when to emotionally support others, they are observant and present enough in life to notice things that others overlook. It’s this observant nature that allows them to cultivate comfort, not only for themselves but also in relationships and interactions with others.

11. They’re innately curious

Curious personality traits are often rooted in emotional intelligence, creativity, and openness. The more open a person is to learning new things and leaning into their own interests, the more curious they are in every aspect of their lives.

People who prefer tea over coffee may not be innately curious because of their drink preferences alone, but the time, intentionality, and mindfulness that come from the practice of habitually drinking tea could promote more curious and creative thinking.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.