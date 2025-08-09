If You're A Morning Person Who Wakes Up At The Crack Of Dawn, You Probably Have These 5 Rare Traits

I always thought that when I grew up, I would be a person who got up early. My dad is an early riser, and the man is \a genius. Though to be fair, my mom will sleep as long as she can as often as she can, and she's no slouch either.

While recently chastising myself over getting up at 11 am on Saturday, I resolved to start getting up earlier. But there was a demon on my shoulder sleepily whispering, "What's the science behind this puritanical way of thinking? Getting up early isn't going to make you a genius." Verily, I took to my Googling machine and made some startling discoveries.

If you're a morning person who wakes up at the crack of dawn, you probably have these five rare traits:

1. You're smarter

A study by the University of Texas found that students who self-reported as early risers earned up to a full letter grade higher than their classmates who were probably still sleeping while the questionnaires were passed out.

Early risers are more likely to set high goals and plan for the future. This mindset tends to contribute to academic success and achievements.

2. You're happier

The same study also found that early birds reported being happier with their lives than the night owls. To be fair, this could be because the night owls were super-pissed about being woken up before ten to answer this question.

This happiness could be linked to the exposure to morning light, which is a natural mood booster. Waking up earlier also offers you the time to do the things you genuinely enjoy, which gives you a much-needed break from the stress of everyday life.

3. You're healthier

If you get up early, you can do stuff like exercise before the sun sets. The earlier you exercise, the more benefits you get all day long from that workout.

Being a morning person can also help you with better alignment with circadian rhythms. Your sleep schedule plays a crucial role in your overall health. Note: waking up early itself does not count as exercise. I know, I'm sad too.

4. You're more productive

A study at the University of Education at Heidelberg found that early risers got more done and felt more in control over their schedules than late risers. I don't know about you, but I'm a super night owl, and while "watching all of the TV" might not sound productive, believe me, it took time and effort.

Some individuals find that waking up early lets them reach peak wakefulness without having to rely on stimulants like caffeine or energy drinks. Another key aspect is creating a routine that works for you that keeps you focused.

5. You're more self-confident

Research from James Madison University indicates that those who get up before the butt crack of dawn are more likely to exhibit character traits like optimism, self-satisfaction, and social awareness.

I am a proud pessimist, and if you need me, I'll be under my covers until the light goes away, please and thank you. I will gladly be all of the horrible things they say you are if you're not an early bird, if it means I get to have just five more minutes under my covers. But, truly, kudos to all the morning people out there — I remain eternally in awe of you.

