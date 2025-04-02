The Way You Like Your Coffee Reveals A Lot About Your Personality, According To Research

We've all heard it before — how you drink your coffee says a lot about who you are. From the bold black coffee drinkers who are supposedly as intense as their brew to the sweet latte sippers who could be classified as “people-pleasers.” But what does science say about these assumptions? Are we really a reflection of our coffee choices, or is it just a fun stereotype we all love to indulge in? Let’s dive into the research and debunk (or confirm) what your cup of joe might reveal about your personality.

California-based clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula is a specialist in personalities, specifically narcissistic personalities. Recently, however, she branched out into exploring the psychology of food and health after tackling her personal relationship issues with food and weight. In her 2013 book, "You Are WHY You Eat: Change Your Food Attitude, Change Your Life," she shared the results of a 1,000-person study that was designed to explore food choices and personality. One of those correlations, unsurprisingly, centered around coffee preferences and what that could reveal about the drinker.

Black coffee

Let’s start with the classic: black coffee. If your go-to drink is black coffee, it’s often said that you’re a no-frills, no-nonsense kind of person. According to Dr. Ramani Durvasula’s survey, there’s some truth to that. Black coffee drinkers tend to be efficient, old-school, and, yes, sometimes even a bit set in their ways. They’re the type who like to keep things simple and to the point, no extra sugar or milk needed.

Interestingly, a study out of Northwestern found that people who prefer black coffee and, subsequently, dark chocolate share a genetic link! According to study author Marilyn Cornelis, it has nothing to do with taste, either. “These individuals metabolize caffeine faster, so the stimulating effects wear off faster as well. So, they need to drink more.”

The study results would explain why, according to the survey, black coffee drinkers also have a bit of a moody side — the caffeine wears off faster! Some may prefer black coffee for health reasons or to avoid calories, so it’s not always about personality. Still, the survey did suggest that these folks are more likely to be pragmatic with a touch of grumpiness.

Lattes and cappuccinos

On the other end of the coffee spectrum, we’ve got lattes and cappuccinos — essentially, the creamy, dreamy crowd. People who opt for these beverages might be more than just a fan of foam. Durvasula’s study found that latte drinkers tend to be warm, open, and even generous. You know the type: always there to lend a hand, always asking if you’ve had enough sugar in your cup, and always the first to volunteer at a party.

But there’s a catch — being too people-pleasing has its downsides. These coffee drinkers might sometimes overextend themselves and forget to take care of their own needs in the process. You can almost hear them saying, "Oh no, don’t worry about me — I’ll have the skim milk and no foam." You’re sweet, but remember, sometimes you need to ask for what you want, too.

Iced coffee

Let’s talk iced coffee. If you're the type to slurp on a chilled brew, you're likely to have a bold personality. Durvasula’s research showed that iced coffee drinkers tend to be spontaneous, childlike, and imaginative. You’re the kind of person who says “Yes” to a last-minute road trip and may have a knack for making unplanned decisions — sometimes a little too recklessly.

However, that same impulsiveness could come back to bite you, as iced coffee drinkers may also have a tendency to make unhealthy or hasty decisions. This makes sense when taken into the context of University of Washington epidemiology professor Adam Drewnowski's theory that iced coffee is like an adult soda. He told USA Today, "Coffee has morphed into a non-carbonated soft drink. That means it is served cold — and very likely sweetened." He further added that when consumed throughout the day, it eliminated the health benefits of coffee in favor of the sugar and calories. While it might seem like iced coffee is simply a seasonal drink, it could be reflecting a personality that enjoys taking risks or living in the moment.

Decaf and milk alternatives

If you're someone who orders coffee with very specific modifications — whether it's decaf, oat milk, or no foam — Durvasula’s research suggests you might be a little more controlling or perfectionistic. These coffee drinkers often have high standards for their beverages and their lives, and they might be meticulous in every detail. While they may also make healthy choices, such as opting for decaf or alternative milk, they might struggle with being overly obsessive about small things.

On the positive side, these coffee drinkers are likely quite disciplined and health-conscious. However, you could also be known for being a bit of a perfectionist, which might not always make for the easiest social experiences.

