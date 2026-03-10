Learning how to feel happier in your 50s and 60s — isn't that our ultimate goal as we age? Feeling happier often involves some serious goal setting as well as practicing the art of self-improvement. Everyone defines happiness a little differently: It could be having the lifestyle you desire, relationships that nurture you, work that fulfills you, or something else entirely.

Research has suggested that certain small habits can give you a leg up depending on your goals. That said, the happiest people in the 50s and 60s adopted a specific mindset and set of strategies that enabled and supported the achievement of their aspirations. Ask, "What would it mean to me to manifest my dreams?" Then, learn and practice what people do differently so you can live your dream life in your 50s and 60s, too.

If you want to feel happier in your 50s and 60s, experts say don’t ignore these 10 small habits:

1. If you want to feel happier, you must take responsibility for yourself

Happiness could mean being the best person you can be, a role model for your children and grandchildren, or a contributor to worthy causes. It might also be ticking things off your bucket list, like running a marathon or spending time in a Buddhist temple.

When success includes happiness, it is a sense of bliss. No matter how you define success, all the wishing and hoping you do won't make it happen. When it comes to being happy and successful, certain people fulfill their dreams more quickly and more easily than others. You might be thinking, "How could I ever be as ridiculously successful as…?"

The happiest people know that no one is going to do it for them. If you dwell on your dumb job or dead-end career, you’re going to manifest more of that same negativity in your work life. Instead, take accountability for your future and make the necessary changes in your life. If you want it, go and get it! You'll be happier!

2. If you want to feel happier, tap into the power of visualization

Just like in sports psychology, when you have a clear picture of what you want to do, be, have, and feel, you're much more likely to take actions that are in alignment with those things. It's no accident that Tiger Woods, Michael Phelps, and Mohammad Ali performed so well. They all used visualization before every event. Jack Nicklaus is widely known to have said, "I never hit a shot, not even in practice, without having a very sharp in-focus picture of it in my head."

The happiest people regularly visualize what they want because they know that the brain doesn't distinguish between visualization and something happening. Studies have shown that it may be just as effective as physical training. But you don't have to be an athlete to adopt a visualization practice. It only takes 5 minutes a day to imagine yourself completing a task, dealing with a challenge, or living a joyful existence.

3. If you want to feel happier, create a focus

Besides forming a clear mental image of their dreams, the happiest people are single-minded in achieving them. They live each day intentionally, with their targets clear and their commitments unending. If you want to develop the same laser focus, adopt morning and evening habits that support you, like writing out your goals and journaling your dreams.

Notice when you're getting distracted and course correct when you need to get back on track. Consistency and persistence are vital. One day at a time with your eye on the prize, and you'll win the race.

4. If you want to feel happier, ask fro help

If you think "I alone can do this", you're off the mark and missing out. The happiest people know they need to surround themselves with smart people who are experts in their fields. And the reality is, everybody needs support from time to time. It could come in the form of advice, the right question at the right time, or someone to lean on. Besides that, if you nurture relationships, you won't be lonely when you get everything you've dreamt of.

5. If you want to feel happier, don't give up

The happiest people will tell you they never gave up. If you want something badly enough, there is always a way. Stay clear-headed, believe in yourself, and don't ever stop reaching. "Remember that you only get one life," cautioned life coach David Wygant. "This life you have now, the body you have, the family you’re born into — you can't change it, and it’s the only one you’ll ever have. You have one single chance to exist on this planet, and then you go. I know this might depress some of you, but really, it should inspire you. When you know you’re facing a time limit, you should become more creative and passionate. Once you accept that you only get one chance, you can start deciding how you want to live this life.

6. If you want to feel happier, think positively

Everything is energy, and the happiest people are continually sending out positive vibes to the universe. They know that to get what you want, you must raise and maintain your high vibrations. So, start expecting the best and know that you have what it takes to deal with the worst if it happens. Positive thoughts lead to positive beliefs, which lead to positive actions, which lead to positive outcomes. If you live in optimism, soon you're going to have the life you want. For real.

Personal development coach Hialry DeCesare advised, "When you have a negative thought, it’s time to examine it. Ask yourself: Is this thought a fact or is it an assumption? Most negative thoughts are actually just assumptions. When they hang around too long, they can turn into beliefs — ones you made up yourself! Cognitive restructuring teaches you to observe, challenge, and reframe your thoughts, which reshapes your mental patterns toward a more balanced and hopeful perspective."

7. If you want to be happier, adopt a growth mindset

There are two thinking patterns that the happiest people adopt:

Progress over perfection. Happy people realize that you don't get as far if you don't take chances and just move forward. They are immobilized by fear or consumed by getting everything just right.

They know they might make mistakes, and they are okay with that. They choose to believe in themselves and have faith that they can get better. Psychologist Carol Dweck coined this as a growth mindset. She studied students and was amazed at how failure either allowed them to rebound or devastate them. Abilities and intelligence can be learned and strengthened.

8. If you want to be happier, believe in yourself

It's one thing to have a clear vision of what you want, but you also must believe you're worthy of getting it. Accomplished — and happy — people have a healthy dose of confidence, as well as humility. They don't doubt themselves routinely, and they're not too proud either. They let their self-belief and self-worth carry them to their end goal. Concentrate on what you know, such as your strengths and abilities, and hold tight to your aspirations. You can earn a living doing work you love and work you're called to do.

If you focus on landing your dream job, you'll bring financial abundance into your life. If you try to alleviate financial concerns first, you'll never get that joy and meaningful life you're craving. Many of my clients find that affirmations work wonders to remind them of their greatness and limitless future. Try these and see how they change your mindset and outcomes:

"I am worthy!"

"I am confident in my abilities!"

"I have many talents to bring to the world!"

"I am successful!"

"I love my life!"

9. If you want to be happier, implement a gratitude practice

Being thankful for what you already have raises your vibration and brings you more great things. Happy, successful people establish morning and evening rituals that involve reflecting on the goodness in their lives. So, even if you hate your current job, or your bank account is presently in the red, find things about your life that make you smile because there is more in store for you. The results of gratitude studies encourage you to count your blessings and smell the sweet scent of happiness on the horizon.

10. If you want to be happier, trust the universe

You can get clear about what you want, put in place healthy habits, and adopt a positive frame of mind, but there comes a point when you need to let it all go. Things might not go as expected, and sometimes, circumstances turn out better.

Happy people have faith that in the end, everything will work out as it's meant to. Trust the universe because it's got your back. Follow these winning guidelines, and you'll be one step closer to manifesting the happy and successful life of your dreams. You deserve it.

Lisa Petsinis is a certified life and career coach who works with burnt-out individuals to reconnect to what matters, find their perfect work, and create more joy, meaning, and success.

