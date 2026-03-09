Everyone copes in different ways. When things feel hectic or overwhelming, some people retreat into themselves. Others find their comfort in other people. There is no right or wrong way to find peace in chaos.

Some people choose routes that make them appear highly intelligent. Having emotional intelligence means they can control their emotions, whether they are positive or negative. Choosing different ways to calm down is important. Whether it’s confiding in a friend or spending time alone, the different ways people cope can show how intelligent they are. If you do any of these things, you may be uniquely smart.

If these 11 things immediately calm you down, you likely have unusually high intelligence

1. Alone time

Some people find comfort in the company of others. That’s not the only way to escape chaos, though. Alone time can help recharge someone. If you love spending time alone to unwind, you may be more intelligent than you realize. Alone time is important for our mental health.

We need to connect with our own emotions. When things are stressful, it might be easy to distract ourselves with other people’s problems. Practicing emotional intelligence and spending time alone with our thoughts can ground us. If you value time alone to calm down, you may be highly intelligent.

2. Reading

When I’m stressed, the first thing I want to do is read. Getting lost in a fictional world can be comforting. Your problems don’t exist on the pages of a book. If you are the type of person who feels this way, you may be highly intelligent. Feeling calm with a book in hand can be a great coping mechanism.

Reading helps decrease anxiety and stress. It can serve as a distraction from what is going on in your head. Reading can be a valuable hobby.

3. Curating a clutter-free space

Sometimes, we can get caught up in the hustle and bustle of our lives and allow clutter to pile up. It may not be intentional. If you’re the type of person who feels stressed out when things feel out of place, you may have an unusually high intelligence. Decluttering can reduce stress in many ways. It can even improve your physical health.

Whether we realize it or not, untidy spaces can cause stress and anxiety. If you’re the type of person who feels instantly calm in a clutter-free environment, you are likely intelligent. You’ll focus better and may have higher self-esteem. It’s a coping mechanism that can impact many aspects of your life.

4. A structured routine

I am the type of person who feels stressed when my routine changes. I like to go to the gym in the mornings before work and take time to walk my dogs in the afternoon as a little break. When I don’t get those things, work can feel overwhelming. Finding calm in a routine is a sign you may be highly intelligent.

"When we have a routine, it reduces our mental load. If you tend to overthink, reduced mental load can feel relaxing and calming. For example, you roll out of bed and can execute parts of your morning routine while you're still sleepy," says Alice Boyes, Ph.D.

5. Working on creative projects

We all have a creative side. Some of us are better at tapping into it than others. For some, their creative abilities can be their major form of stress relief. Whether it’s as simple as coloring after a long day or work, or working on a major art project like a painting, finding a creative outlet can be calming. If you’re the type of person who chooses to get lost in your creativity to instantly calm down, you are likely highly intelligent.

Creating helps calm your body. It’s something that can bring peace in chaos. Using art as an outlet can be beneficial.

6. Confiding in friends

While some people value alone time, others feel instantly calmed down in the presence of others. Being able to communicate how you feel is powerful. Turning to someone you trust and opening up about where you are at mentally can be instantly calming. While not everyone prefers this method, those who do likely have high emotional intelligence. It’s a strength to find comfort in others.

Vulnerability allows us to connect with others on a deep level. If someone can show their soul to someone else and find a genuine connection, they can also find comfort through difficult times.

7. Spending time in nature

Not everyone is drawn to nature. Others can find comfort in spending time outdoors. Those who feel calm outside may be highly intelligent. It’s no surprise that fresh air boosts our mental health. If you’re instantly calm when spending time outdoors, there’s science to support it.

There are also physical benefits to spending time outdoors. Ultimately, the experience can be incredibly calming for the right person.

8. Playing puzzle games

We all know that playing puzzles and board games can boost our brain health. Games like crossword puzzles have been known to help prevent dementia. They help keep our brains in tip-top shape. If you’re someone who finds calm in getting lost in a game, you may be highly intelligent. You know that not only do they help cognitively, but they also can be soothing.

We may think of our phones as being a distraction, but sometimes they serve as a good one. If you have a puzzle game on your phone that makes you feel instantly calm, it can be a positive coping mechanism.

9. Cleaning

Are you the type of person who feels zen when cleaning your space? I wish I were one of those people. An untidy home may make you feel overwhelmed. Instead of letting it get to them, some people choose to use cleaning as their moment of calm. Stress cleaning can boost your mental health.

"I’m actually a big fan of Marie Kondo’s advice on tidying up, which involves donating or getting rid of items that you don’t have an emotional connection to," says Michael Carollo, PsyD, Licensed Psychologist at Columbia University. "Her technique reminds me of a concept we have within dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT), called 'wise mind,' which is when we simultaneously use our rational and emotional minds to make a decision. In this case, paying better attention to the emotional reaction we have in response to our items can help people who are feeling stuck come up with an action plan."

10. Practicing self-care

Self-care can mean different things to different people. Some may take time out of their day to take relaxing moments to themselves. This could be a long, hot bath or time on the couch with a comfort TV show. It doesn’t have to be something over-the-top, but taking a step back to focus on yourself can be instantly calming. Doing little things to help yourself can be calming.

This practice can include things like yoga, meditation, or journaling. These things may help you focus your thoughts and relieve your stress.

11. Deep thinking

I am not the type of person who finds calm in my thoughts. In fact, my thoughts are usually why I am not calm to begin with. Some highly intelligent people can find peace in their thoughts. They can rationalize what is stressing them out and begin to cope that way. Some people can talk themselves down from stress by working through their thoughts.

Positive thinking can change your outlook on life. Instead of focusing on what is stressful, thinking through the good can calm some people down. It can completely shift their mindset on the thing that is stressing them out.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.