Let's face it, everyone gets irritated sometimes. But people who get irritated by the smallest things often aren't necessarily just impatient or moody. In many cases, that quick jump to frustration is tied to highly intelligent personality traits that make them more observant, more mentally active, and more sensitive to what's happening around them.

Intelligence doesn't automatically mean endless patience. When your brain is constantly analyzing, noticing patterns, and picking up on details others miss, everyday annoyances can feel amplified. If you've ever wondered why certain small things bother you so easily, these highly intelligent personality traits might help you understand the reason behind it.

People who get irritated by the smallest things usually have these 11 highly intelligent personality traits:

1. They crave organization

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

People who get irritated by the smallest things often share the highly intelligent personality trait of craving organization. On the surface, that might not sound unusual. After all, many people like things neat, orderly, and detail-oriented.

But for highly intelligent people, that sense of order tends to run deeper. They're often more sensitive to disruptions, which is why small things that seem insignificant to others can feel especially frustrating to them.

However, not everyone is organized. According to a YouGov survey, only 38% of Americans organize regularly and frequently. For those who are highly intelligent, being orderly feels like a natural no-brainer. Knowing how disorganized the mind becomes when the environment isn't up to par, highly intelligent individuals ensure their environment is satisfactory. Is it absolutely spotless? No. Yet, for the most part, most highly intelligent people do their best to make sure everything is where it belongs.

2. They're independent thinkers

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

It's unfortunate, but many people tend to follow the crowd. Even when the group’s thinking isn’t great, many people would rather go along with it than risk standing out or speaking up.

That's why people who get irritated by the smallest things often share the highly intelligent trait of being independent thinkers. They’re less likely to go along with something that doesn't make sense to them, which can make them more sensitive to the little things others ignore.

Most highly intelligent people are open-minded. Never one to shy away from digging deep and furthering their knowledge, these individuals are always the odd ones out. As most can imagine, this can be fairly frustrating at times. Still, while they may get irritated over those pesky things, there's no denying that their independent thinking often leads to the best results, benefiting those around them in the long run.

3. They are prone to anxiety

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

Life can get pretty overwhelming sometimes. As much as we may try to keep our stress levels down, people who get irritated by the smallest things usually have the highly intelligent trait of anxiety. Always on edge, it's no surprise that highly intelligent people are fairly anxious. With a thousand thoughts and ideas swirling in their head, smart people don't know how to relax.

According to Resources to Recover, there's a correlation between intelligence and social anxiety. So, if you know someone highly intelligent and easily agitated, give them grace. While they have the brains, their anxiety is likely through the roof.

4. They struggle with perfectionism

New Africa | Shutterstock

Everyone wants to do their best. No matter how go-with-the-flow someone claims to be, the average person does their best to show up when it counts. And while this is an amazing characteristic to possess, people who get irritated by the smallest things usually have the highly intelligent personality trait of perfectionism. Unlike everyone else, highly intelligent people struggle to set firm boundaries.

So used to pushing themselves to the extreme, they're quick to grow agitated at those who don't meet their rigorous idea of perfection. Yet, while their frustration is understandable, it's crucial to find ways to detox. Always putting that amount of stress on oneself is bound to backfire.

5. They have heightened sensory awareness

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Most people are completely unaware of their surroundings. Whether it's texting and driving or not knowing where they're parked, most aren't as self-aware as they'd like to believe. Thankfully, people who get irritated by the smallest things usually have the highly intelligent trait of heightened sensory awareness. While some people aren't tuned into their environments, others are hyperattuned.

From every noise to every smell in their environment, they tend to take it all in and file it away for later. In some ways, that's a strength. Highly intelligent people are often incredibly observant. But being that tuned in can also be exhausting.

When your brain is constantly scanning and analyzing everything around you, it's easy for that awareness to tip into anxiety. And according to neuroscientist and former intelligence officer Eric Haseltine, Ph.D., chronic anxiety can even lead to depression. That may be why so many highly intelligent people seem a little on edge. When you're hyper-aware of everything going on around you, it can take a real toll on your mental health.

6. They rely heavily on critical thinking

Tonuka Stock | Shutterstock

It sucks, but most people run on emotions. Whether it's allowing their anger to control them or their sadness, the average person can't help but let irrational things like fear or anger dictate their thoughts. And while we'd love to believe that highly intelligent people are immune to pesky things like emotions, there's no denying that people who get irritated by the smallest things usually have the highly intelligent personality trait of being a critical thinker.

It isn't always easy being the rational one. From the outside, rational people may seem calm and level-headed, but constantly keeping your cool can build up a lot of frustration over time.

That's probably one reason highly intelligent people get irritated more easily. They're often the ones holding things together or thinking things through, while others aren't. As impressive as that ability is, it's still important to have a healthy outlet to express emotions instead of bottling everything up.

7. They have high personal standards

vormonaman | Shutterstock

Not everyone wants to reach for the stars. While some people dream big, others are content with a simple life. However, people who get irritated by the smallest things usually have the highly intelligent personality trait of having high personal standards. Unlike some, highly intelligent people know how to dream big. Knowing how crucial stability is, they'll do everything possible to achieve it.

Whether it's working long hours or multiple jobs, smart people aren't afraid to put in the work. However, while their dedication is admirable, it does have its drawbacks. As psychologist Mark Travers, Ph.D., pointed out, "One of the earliest and most overlooked signs of burnout is increased irritability."

8. They're emotionally aware

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

Not everyone is emotionally aware. While many claim to be in tune with others, the vast majority miss out on the small signals. From people becoming quiet to them closing off their body language, it's easy to miss what's happening around you, emotionally speaking. That said, people who get irritated by the smallest things usually have the highly intelligent trait of emotional awareness.

Sure, observing all those emotions can make anyone irritable. Feeling as if they're always playing therapist, highly intelligent people are always irritated. However, there's no denying that their good observation skills come in handy. While it may be an annoyance, having good emotional awareness can help them out of a tough pickle, leading to greater conflict resolution and harmony.

9. They tend to be assertive

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Everyone wants to be assertive. Whether at work or in personal relationships, learning how to say no and put one's foot down is crucial. As psychologist Jordan Fiorillo Scotti, Ph.D., explained, "Setting and holding boundaries is the best way to create a life we don't need to escape from." Even so, many people struggle with this. From being too scared of coming off as strong to fearing disappointment, assertiveness isn't a common personality trait.

Yet, people who get irritated by the smallest things usually have the highly intelligent personality trait of being assertive. Was it always easy? No. But over time, highly intelligent people realized that the best way to avoid conflict is to be upfront in the beginning.

10. They're deeply curious

Arthur Bargan | Shutterstock

Many people lack curiosity. Whether it's at work or at school, the average person isn't about to overextend themselves for no reason. Viewing curiosity as a hindrance, they're content with never knowing. But on the flip side, people who get irritated by the smallest things usually have the highly intelligent personality trait of being intellectually curious. Is it a long pursuit? Yes.

However, highly intelligent people don't mind. So long as they get to the bottom of things, they aren't bothered by spending time deep diving. Unfortunately, not everyone is the same, which is probably why highly intelligent people are irritated in the first place.

11. They're conscientious

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Finally, people who get irritated by the smallest things usually have the highly intelligent personality trait of being conscientious. In an ideal world, most people you'd encounter would be fairly conscientious. Wanting to do what's right and fair, everyone would find a way to hold themselves accountable constantly. Unfortunately, most people aren't as morally correct as they'd like to appear.

It's unfortunate, but too many people are stuck on doing what benefits them the most. No matter how much it hurts others, the average person is content if it doesn't come back to bite them later on. However, while they might think they've won, they should be wary. After all, the kindest, most considerate people in the world often benefit the most.

As resiliency and wellness scholar Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, Ed.D., pointed out, "Research shows that being kind boosts the production of the feel-good hormones (serotonin and dopamine), which give feelings of satisfaction and well-being."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.