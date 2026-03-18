People Who Drain Your Energy With Endless Drama & Neediness Almost Always Say These 11 Annoying Phrases

Most people strive to create a positive environment for themselves. They cut off toxic friends, focus on their self-care, and do their best to make sure they're resting and relaxing enough to recharge. They've done a ton of work to make their life as stress-free as possible, but sometimes, they can't escape from people who make their lives more difficult.

Whether it's saying you never listen or calling themselves a terrible person, people who drain your energy with endless drama and neediness almost always say these annoying phrases. At first, they may present as a good friend or partner, acting understanding, kind, and loyal. But the more they continue talking, the more emotionally and mentally exhausted you feel.

People who drain your energy with endless drama and neediness almost always say these 11 annoying phrases

1. ‘Why does this always happen to me?’

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It's easy to feel bad for someone like this at first. Doing such a good job at playing the victim, they'll have you second-guessing yourself. But before you pull out your sympathy card, it's crucial to remember that there are always two sides to a story.

It's always good to remain neutral and not allow your emotions to get the better of you. Especially in the face of drama, finding ways to separate yourself from their antics is crucial. As a study published in Healthcare found, when people experience high levels of stress, it can affect their cognitive function, leading to difficulties in information processing and retention.

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2. ‘You’re the only one who understands me’

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From dealing with situations by themselves to feeling like they have nobody to depend on, being in drama is fairly isolating at times. However, rather than pull back and get help, people who drain your energy with endless drama and neediness tend to put all their stress on one person.

In the moment, this phrase may sound fairly sweet. Feeling flattered that they can depend on you, you may not notice how exhausting this is. Being the sole person someone turns to during their time of need can be tiring, and this neediness will quickly drain you. Because there's only so much drama a person can take before it slowly begins to impact them as well.

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3. 'Everyone else is against me’

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Everyone's been in a predicament before where they feel completely alone. While this feeling is normal, the difference between drama-starters and normal people is that they don't allow this negative mindset to consume them. As alone as they may feel, deep down inside, they know they have loved ones in their corner.

But whether it's "everyone else is against me" or "I'm fighting a losing battle," people who drain your energy with endless drama and neediness almost always say these annoying phrases. They refuse to get out of their own heads. So focused on convincing others that they're alone, they'd rather sit in their own negativity than see reason. Unfortunately for them, negative thinking is connected to lower well-being. And when you're around someone like this, you end up exhibiting these thoughts, too.

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4. ‘I guess I’m just a terrible person’

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It's easy to feel like the bad guy when drama comes along. Because everyone has their own perspective, each person is going to feel justified in how they feel. But it's important not to let these feelings overwhelm you. Drama isn't a "one person is right and one person is wrong" situation. Like anything in life, there's nuance.

While they may feel like a terrible person, those who utter this phrase out loud aren't saying it as a sign of reflection or admission of guilt; rather, they're looking for validation. So, it's crucial to let them be and simply say, "Take as much time for yourself as you need" and leave. As much as you want to be a good friend, you can never make an insecure person happy.

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5. 'No one cares about me anyway’

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Some people let their insecurity get the best of them. While many go on to find ways to cope, people who drain your energy with endless drama and neediness almost always say no one cares about them. It's tempting to want to comfort a friend who is going through this, whether it's by validating or neglecting their own needs.

However, be careful that you don't let dependency develop. As physician Kristen Fuller described, "When one person is codependent on another individual in their life, they do not need or recognize anyone else. That person becomes their idol, their caretaker, and their world, even if it causes them anguish that they are not able to recognize." As most people can imagine, this is dangerous, which is why it's crucial to encourage them to seek professional help.

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6. ‘You never listen to me’

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It's frustrating to not feel heard or understood by someone you love. It feels like rejection. But there's a difference between not feeling heard versus someone blindly listening and following your every whim. When a person says this phrase, they're discounting you as a friend or family member, and that hurts.

The choice word "never" is almost always a stretch. Many people use it to help highlight their case or to guilt-trip others, so it's crucial not to fall into this trap. Rather than just agreeing in the name of feeling bad, push back. Defend yourself, as those who drain your energy certainly won't defend you.

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7. ‘If you really cared then you would...’

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Whether it's "I'm clearly a low priority for you" or "if you really cared, you would..." people who drain your energy with endless drama and neediness almost always say these annoying phrases. Because, unfortunately, not everyone has your best interests at heart. And when they utter these words, they're trying to weaponize your kind nature against you.

There's always a need for boundaries. As licensed psychologist Jordan Fiorillo Scotti revealed, when we set and hold boundaries, we're creating a life we can enjoy, one that we don't feel like we need to get away from. So, it may feel like they're simply expressing themselves, but more often than not, they're using this phrase to guilt-trip you.

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8. ‘I just need to vent for a minute’

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Everyone needs to vent every once in a while. Even if it's about something petty, we all reach our limit at some point. At first, a person may utter this phrase with the intention to just unload everything all at once, but when they use it again and again, it becomes a toxic pattern.

As soon as a minor inconvenience occurs, they come knocking at your door or spamming your phone, demanding your time. And while you may want to give it to them, to preserve your sanity it's best to draw hard boundaries and learn to say no.

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9. ‘Don’t tell anyone I told you this, but...’

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Most people have one or two secrets they don't want to get out. They may confide in a friend or family member, trusting them to stay quiet. But whether it's "don't tell anyone I told you this" or "just between us," people who drain your energy with endless drama and neediness almost always say these annoying phrases. And depending on how this phrase is worded, it could be a sign they're trying to start something by giving away information they were meant to hold onto.

They aren't saying it because they suddenly trust you. Rather, they're wanting to stir the pot and spread unnecessary drama. So, you may want to stop and tell them you don't wish to know. As psychology expert Arash Emamzadeh explained, "Willful ignorance has a bad reputation, but under the right circumstances, it's a smart psychological strategy. It can protect your mental health, support emotional well-being, reduce bias, sharpen focus, and help you make wiser decisions."

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10. ‘Can you stay on the phone with me?’

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Sometimes, talking with a loved one on the phone can be just what someone needs to get through a rough day. And it shouldn't be that big of a deal when they ask you to stay on the phone with them a bit longer. However, it's when they say this phrase often that you should probably be concerned.

While comforting someone is one thing, using up their energy is an entirely different issue. Remind yourself that you can draw boundaries when someone begins to drain your energy. It's better to create a healthier dynamic than to constantly get involved in whatever endless drama they have going on.

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11. ‘You ruined my day’

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While they may be dramatic by nature, these words are hurtful. They may not realize it in the moment, but always placing blame on one person creates pain. According to clinical psychologist Dr. Tom Jordan, "being a victim of a loved one's blame leads to self-blame and feelings of guilt."

Drama-starters who are needy don't care, though. As long as they get what they want, they couldn't care less about how much it hurts those around them. So, take a step back and, if necessary, leave. They may call you rude and uncaring, but their words show their real intentions.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.